Kansas City, MO

OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor

In case you missed it, the mayor of Cincinnati involved himself in the ongoing AFC Championship hype train on Friday. Mayor Aftab Pureval took several shots at the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The mayor then, in perhaps cringy fashion, claimed that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was Mahomes’ father. Not all were Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Bengals vs. Chiefs in AFC Championship game: What to know

The Cincinnati Bengals are getting ready to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game for the second year in a row. The Bengals beat the Chiefs last year, 27-24, in overtime. Whether you're headed to the game or watching from home, here's everything you need...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Joe Burrow on Bengals playoff run: 'We're a much more complete team'

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow spoke with the media Wednesday ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. Watch Burrow's press conference below. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Countdown to AFC Championship game

CINCINNATI — It was a loose, relaxed, yet businesslike environment in the Bengals locker room at Paycor Stadium on Friday. For the media, it was the last chance to hear directly from players before they go to Kansas City for Sunday night's AFC Championship game. Sam Hubbard had praise...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Former Bearcat Gardner named finalist for Defensive Rookie of the Year

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Former Cincinnati Bearcat Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner has been nominated as one of three finalists for the Defensive Rookie of the Year at this year's NFL Honors awards show. Gardner, the fourth overall selection in this past year's NFL Draft, was nominated along side Aidan Hutchinson,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Bengals' Burrow named NFL MVP finalist

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been named a 2022 Most Valuable Player finalist. Along with Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen and Justin Jefferson have been named as finalists. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in...
CINCINNATI, OH

