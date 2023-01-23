Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Meet Jadyn Jannasch — Dak Prescott's Rumored "Rebound" Girlfriend
On Sunday, Jan. 22, the Dallas Cowboys fumbled their shot at the Super Bowl after a devastating loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif. Whether or not Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is to blame for the team’s elimination from the playoffs has since become a topic of debate on social media.
WLWT 5
'That includes mom and dad': Father of Bengals QB says son blocks out all the noise on game day
CINCINNATI — The father of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is heading to Kansas City this weekend with a big bunch of Burrow to cheer on his son. "Well, my sister from Houston, Texas, her daughter, my brother and his wife, they're bringing friends. Robin, my wife is from Nebraska, so she has family coming," Jimmy Burrow said.
WLWT 5
Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid talk Bengals and ankles ahead of AFC Championship
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals are now just four days away from squaring off in the AFC Championship Game. Head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and several more Chiefs players spoke with the media to discuss their preparations for the game on Wednesday. The focus of their...
Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor
In case you missed it, the mayor of Cincinnati involved himself in the ongoing AFC Championship hype train on Friday. Mayor Aftab Pureval took several shots at the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The mayor then, in perhaps cringy fashion, claimed that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was Mahomes’ father. Not all were Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WLWT 5
Kansas City Chiefs' Willie Gay says 'nothing' impresses him about Bengals offense
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cincinnati Bengals are just days away from the AFC Championship. The Bengals are working towards a repeat of last season's title game in Kansas City to earn a trip to the Super Bowl. On Thursday, the team was practicing outside, putting together a game...
WLWT 5
Bengals vs. Chiefs in AFC Championship game: What to know
The Cincinnati Bengals are getting ready to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game for the second year in a row. The Bengals beat the Chiefs last year, 27-24, in overtime. Whether you're headed to the game or watching from home, here's everything you need...
WLWT 5
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor: 'This is the closest team I've ever been a part of'
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are getting ready to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship for the second year in a row. Head coach Zac Taylor spoke with the media on Friday ahead of Sunday's matchup. Taylor said he and the team feel good after Friday's...
WLWT 5
Joe Burrow on Bengals playoff run: 'We're a much more complete team'
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow spoke with the media Wednesday ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. Watch Burrow's press conference below. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you...
WLWT 5
Countdown to AFC Championship game
CINCINNATI — It was a loose, relaxed, yet businesslike environment in the Bengals locker room at Paycor Stadium on Friday. For the media, it was the last chance to hear directly from players before they go to Kansas City for Sunday night's AFC Championship game. Sam Hubbard had praise...
WLWT 5
Former Bearcat Gardner named finalist for Defensive Rookie of the Year
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Former Cincinnati Bearcat Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner has been nominated as one of three finalists for the Defensive Rookie of the Year at this year's NFL Honors awards show. Gardner, the fourth overall selection in this past year's NFL Draft, was nominated along side Aidan Hutchinson,...
WLWT 5
Bengals head coach on comradery of players: 'I think half our team lives here'
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor talked with the media Thursday ahead of the AFC Championship game. Taylor didn't make any determinations on the status of Jonah Williams and Alex Cappa ahead of Sunday's game. "Think everyone's been improving every day," Taylor said. The team practiced outside Thursday, knowing it's...
WLWT 5
Mayor Pureval apologizes after backlash over viral tweet taunting Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
CINCINNATI — The countdown to the AFC Championship game is on, and some are taking the trash talk up a notch. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval made headlines Friday after a tweet of receive a lot of attention. Players from both sides have been chirping at each other, but Mayor...
WLWT 5
Bengals' legend Anthony Muñoz to sign autographs ahead of AFC Championship game
CINCINNATI — Who Dey Nation will have plenty of chances to celebrate the players of the present and past this weekend. To celebrate the team's AFC Championship game, DICK’S Sporting Goods is hosting an autograph signing with Bengals’ legend Anthony Muñoz. There will also be a...
WLWT 5
Bengals are America's favorite team for conference championship, according to social media data
CINCINNATI — Step aside, Cowboys: It looks like there's a new America's Team in town. According to new data obtained by BetOnline.ag, the Bengals have the most fan support entering Conference Championship weekend. According to BetOnline, 23 states are pulling for the Bengals above all other teams this week,...
WLWT 5
Bengals' Burrow named NFL MVP finalist
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been named a 2022 Most Valuable Player finalist. Along with Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen and Justin Jefferson have been named as finalists. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in...
