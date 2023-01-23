Read full article on original website
Penguins put 6-game point streak on line vs. struggling Sharks
The San Jose Sharks and host Pittsburgh Penguins meet Saturday before both clubs head into the All-Star break. San Jose will be playing on a second consecutive night and winding up a five-game road trip. The Sharks have lost four in a row and seven of eight (1-4-3).
Rangers cruise past Golden Knights, 4-1
Jaroslav Halak made 33 saves as the host New York Rangers recorded a 4-1 victory over the slumping Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night. Halak helped the Rangers head into the All-Star break on a positive note by making timely saves all game. He won for the sixth time in seven starts and improved to 6-0-0 all-time against the Golden Knights.
With break looming, Oilers won't look past Blackhawks
The Edmonton Oilers received a good lesson if they tuned into what transpired when their next opponents, the Chicago Blackhawks, faced their Alberta rivals. As his team prepared to play host to the Blackhawks on Saturday, coach Jay Woodcroft was able to remind his charges the Calgary Flames were not at their best against the Blackhawks and were humbled in a 5-1 loss to the last-place team in the Western Conference.
Fast start fuels Canucks' rout of Blue Jackets
Elias Pettersson scored twice and Bo Horvat collected a career-high four assists as the host Vancouver Canucks scored three times in the first period en route to Friday's 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Quinn Hughes, Ilya Mikheyev and Dakota Joshua also scored for the Canucks, while Brock Boeser...
Jets set out to beat Flyers for second time this week
The Winnipeg Jets will try to end a two-game skid and pick up their second win of the week against the visiting Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. The Jets defeated the Flyers 5-3 this past Sunday in Philadelphia. In that game, Karson Kuhlman scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, while David Rittich made 28 saves in the victory.
Former Charlotte Hornets Owner Admits He Regrets Selling His Franchise To Michael Jordan
Former Hornets owner Bob Johnson admitted that selling the franchise was one of his big regrets.
Isles, Golden Knights look for lift heading into All-Star break
Scoring two goals hardly qualifies as an offensive explosion, but it was more than enough to provide the New York Islanders with a much-needed sense of relief Friday night. On Saturday night, the Vegas Golden Knights will face the Islanders in Elmont, N.Y., looking for the exact same catharsis.
Sabres end road swing seeking sixth-straight victory
The surging Buffalo Sabres eye a sixth straight win when they wrap up their road trip with a visit to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. The Sabres head into the contest after dispatching the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, taking a 3-0 lead before the Jets scored twice in the final minutes. Buffalo is 6-1-1 in its past eight games and 14-5-1 since Dec. 13, when the Sabres kicked off their most recent six-game winning streak.
Facing Kings, Lightning eye club-record home win streak
After Thursday night's massive win by the Tampa Bay Lightning, they could make history Saturday evening with a 12th consecutive home win when they face the Los Angeles Kings in their final game before the All-Star break. Tampa Bay tied the franchise mark of 11 straight victories set during the...
Facing Coyotes, Ducks aim for first three-game win streak
With something of a new lease on life, the Anaheim Ducks return from a long road trip and will play host to the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday. Wins have been hard to come by for the Ducks, but they scored a combined 10 goals in back-to-back triumphs this week, including a most unexpected 5-3 victory over the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.
Bruins aim to rebound, send Panthers to fourth straight loss
The Boston Bruins still haven't lost back-to-back games this season. Meanwhile, the Florida Panthers must halt another extended losing streak.
NHL roundup: Martin Necas, Hurricanes tie Sharks late, win in OT
Carolina's Martin Necas scored 55 seconds into overtime after forcing the extra session with a goal with 11.5 seconds to play in the third period as the Carolina Hurricanes rallied past the San Jose Sharks for a 5-4 victory Friday night in Raleigh, N.C. Carolina had two goals in the...
Clippers, Hawks put winning ways to the test
The Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers will both try to keep their momentum going when they meet Saturday in Atlanta. Atlanta has won seven of its last 10 games after a 137-132 shootout victory over Oklahoma City on Wednesday. The Clippers pounded San Antonio 138-100 on Thursday and have won four in a row -- their longest streak of the season.
Canadiens unveil new prospect in matchup with Senators
The Montreal Canadiens received plenty of bang for their buck from a pair of late-round draft picks in their last game. The Canadiens hope the promotion of a high draft pick can aid their cause on Saturday when they open a home-and-home series against the host Ottawa Senators. The Atlantic Division rivals will reconvene in Montreal on Tuesday.
Jack Hughes tallies to send Stars to third straight OT loss
Jack Hughes scored his second goal of the game 20 seconds into overtime to give the New Jersey Devils a 3-2 road victory over the Dallas Stars on Friday. The Devils trailed 2-0 after the first period, but Hughes and Miles Wood quickly equalized within the first four minutes of the second frame. That concluded the scoring in regulation time, setting up Hughes for his fifth game-winning tally of the season.
Flames bust out in first period to handle Kraken, 5-2
Blake Coleman and Elias Lindholm each had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames defeated the host Seattle Kraken 5-2 Friday night. Tyler Toffoli, Nikita Zadorov and Noah Hanifin also scored for the Flames, who rebounded from a 5-1 home loss to Chicago a night earlier. Goaltender Dan Vladar made 28 saves to improve to 10-0-3 in 13 starts since Nov. 26.
After unexpected defeat, Avalanche face Blues
The Colorado Avalanche were in perfect position to go into their bye week riding an eight-game winning streak before a new outlook developed. After a disappointing 5-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, Colorado is hoping to avoid a two-game skid ahead of a nine-day break.
Suns head to San Antonio looking to get back on winning track
The Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs will look to get back on the winning track when they square off on Saturday but there will be a different level of desperation for the teams. The Suns are trying to hold on until they get everyone healthy while San Antonio is...
Kings kick off long road trip with two at Minnesota
The Sacramento Kings open a seven-game road trip on Saturday with the first of two consecutive games in Minneapolis against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Kings have dropped two of three since the end of their six-game winning streak, which ran Jan. 9-20. They scored a season-low 95 points their last time out in a loss Wednesday to Toronto.
Anthony Davis adds to star power as Lakers visit Celtics
Two of the NBA's marquee players will face each other Saturday night when Jayson Tatum and the slumping Boston Celtics play LeBron James and the visiting Los Angeles Lakers. On Thursday, Tatum and James were announced as starters for this year's NBA All-Star Game, which will be played Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City. James is averaging 29.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7-0 assists per game. Tatum is averaging 31.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest.
