Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
AEW News: Eddie Kingston Cuts Promo On House of Black On Rampage, Jamie Hayter Retains Title
– Eddie Kingston has given up on fighting his demons, as he noted in a promo about the House of Black on this week’s AEW Rampage. Kingston, who turned on Ortiz amid their rivalry with the stable on last week’s show, cut a promo on Friday’s episode where he talked about how he’s given up fighting his demons and understands the House of Black. Kingston closed it out by saying, “I’m ready to go home”:
Hall’s Jay Briscoe: A Celebration Of Life Review
As you might have guessed, this is a special show honoring the life of Jay Briscoe, who passed away last week. The show was filmed after last week’s AEW taping and features special matches, plus presumably tributes and maybe classic matches from Briscoe’s career. That should be more than enough so let’s get to it.
WWE News: Becky Lynch on Kelly Clarkson, Raquel Rodriguez’ After The Bell, Royal Rumble Done Footage, More
– Becky Lynch will be appearing on today’s broadcast of The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk Royal Rumble topics and more, and was featured in a preview excerpt from the interview on their YouTube channel, described as:. “I thought professional wrestling would get me on the straight and narrow.”...
Spoiler On Big Name Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
The Royal Rumble is tomorrow night and WWE is pulling out all the stops for tonight’s Smackdown, with a big name set to appear in Laredo. According to PWInsider, Brock Lesnar is scheduled for tonight’s episode. It’s unknown if he will also appear in the Rumble. Lesnar...
Willow Nightingale Responds To Critics Of Women Wrestlers Bleeding and Doing Hardcore Matches
On a recent edition of The Sessions, AEW wrestler Willow Nightingale stopped by. One topic of discussion was the recent street fight featuring Willow and Ruby Soho vs Tay Conti and Anna Jay, and some of the negative online respond towards women wrestlers bleeding and doing hardcore matches. Highlights follow:
Two New Matches Added to NJPW Battle In the Valley
NJPW has added a Strong Tag Team Championship match and more to their Battle In the Valley show. The company announced on Wedensday that the Motor City Machine Guns will defend their titles against the West Coast Wrecking Crew at the February 18th event. In addition, an eight-man tag team match will see KUSHIDA, Kevin Knight, Volador Jr. and The DKC face Rocky Romero, Josh Alexander, Mascara Dorada and Adrian Quest.
Will Ospreay Looks Back at His ‘Very Intense’ 2022, Wants NJPW To Be the #1 Company In Wrestling
Will Ospreay recently reflected on his 2022, and named putting NJPW back on top as a goal for the coming year. Ospreay spoke with Tokyo Sports for a new interview and talked about his loss to Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 17, his goals for 2023 and more. A few excerpts are below:
Nikkita Lyons Announces Torn ACL & Meniscus Injury
– In a post on her Instagram, WWE NXT Superstar Nikkita Lyons announced that she suffered a torn ACL and meniscus. You can read her post below:. “ACL & Meniscus are torn.🦵🏼This comeback is personal. Thank you to all who consistently show love & genuine support every week. You have no idea how much it means to me. Those of you who don’t see the vision, thank you too. Stay ya a** right there. This is just another lesson life needed to teach. Love, Light, & Positivity always.”
Impact News: Main Event For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Classic Episodes Added To Impact! Plus
– A new report has revealed the main event for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. According to PWInsider the #1 Contender’s elimination match between Rich Swann, Moose, Eddie Edwards, Rhino, Chris Sabin, and Sami Callihan will be the headliner for the show. Impact airs tonight on AXS TV.
WWE Reportedly Made Major Changes to Women’s Title Programs Heading Into Royal Rumble
– Fightful Select reports that WWE made some significant changes to its women’s title programs for the first quarter of this year, including the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event. According to the report, the SmackDown Women’s title match between Ronda Rousey and Raquel Rodriguez that took place on the December 30 episode of SmackDown was originally slated to take place one month later at the Royal Rumble event itself.
LA Knight Says He Had ‘Residual Heat’ When He Returned to WWE, Talks Pitch Black Match
LA Knight made his return to WWE in 2021, and he acknowledges that he had “residual heat” when he returned. Knight recently spoke with Sports Illustrated ahead of his Pitch Black match with Bray Wyatt at the Royal Rumble and said that when he returned to the company, he had some tension over his conflicts in his past WWE run with then-head coach Bill DeMott. You can check out some highlights from the discussion below:
WWE News: Sean Waltman Jokes About What Sucked At RAW 30, St. Louis Cardinals Hosting WWE Night, RAW is XXX Getting DVD Release
– In a post on Twitter, Sean Waltman joked that he was disappointed he couldn’t bury a young star at the 30th anniversary of RAW. He wrote: “The only thing that sucked was not being able to hit our finishes on the guys who have to draw money after we’re gone.”
Taz Hates The Use of ‘Banger’ To Describe Matches
Taz is not a fan of current slang, at least in terms of the word “banger.” The term, which originally started out in music and was popularized around dance music (i.e. “club bangers”), has carried over into general parlance and thus made its way into the wrestling world to describe great matches. Taz, however, takes issue with the phrase as he noted in a post on Twitter.
Sanders’ AEW Rampage Review 1.27.23
What’s up you kind people! Lee Sanders back with you all as what a great week it’s been to be a wrestling fan as everything culminates in the WWE ROYAL RUMBLE this Saturday. If you want to know my predictions feel free to check out my podcast from this week by clicking here. Meanwhile, we have ourselves a new AEW RAMPAGE to talk about as I’m pretty excited to see this one. Most curious how Jay Lethal will be booked going forward after that great match against Mark Briscoe. Let’s dive into this show already!
Former WWE Writer on How Royal Rumble 2021 Finish Changed at Last Minute
– During a recent interview with the Public Enemies Podcast, former WWE writer Chris Dunn discussed the finish to the 2021 women’s Royal Rumble match, and how Charlotte Flair was originally scheduled to win. However, a number of people voiced their support for Bianca Belair winning the match, including Ryan Ward. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
More Backstage Notes on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite & TV Tapings, Unadvertised Names in Town
– Fightful Select has update with some new details on tonight’s AEW Dynamite show and TV tapings at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. According to the report, Jake Roberts is backstage ahead of tonight’s show. The injured Kris Statlander is also in attendance this week. Fightful notes that Statlander attending the shows has been normal during her injury.
Ric Flair Says He & John Cena Congratulating Charlotte On Title Record Would Draw Big Numbers
Ric Flair has an idea to get WWE Raw to 2.3 million viewers: have him and John Cena congratulate Charlotte Flair on her 16th title reign. Flair weighed in on the topic in his To Be the Man podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):. On the...
MLW Reportedly Sent Cease and Desist to WWE Over Contacting Talent For RAW 30
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that MLW sent a cease and desist letter to WWE over contacting its talent to appear at the 30th anniversary of RAW. While it’s unknown which contracted wrestlers WWE reached out to, it’s possible they wanted members of the Anoa’i and Fatu families. The company had planned a segment with multiple generations of the Bloodline before it was changed.
More on Rumors of WWE Offering Wrestlemania Match to Stone Cold Steve Austin
It was previously reported that WWE had offered a match to Stone Cold Steve Austin at Wrestlemania, although reports on who the opponent was differed. Fightful reported it was a match with Roman Reigns, while Dave Meltzer reported that it was Brock Lesnar. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it...
