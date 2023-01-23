Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have had a bit of an uneven start to the new year. Since Jan. 1, Antetokounmpo has missed six games and the Bucks have gone 2-4 in those games. Overall, the Bucks have gone 8-5 in 2023. But they have been playing better in recent games. They have won […] The post Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ridiculous scoring barrage has never been done in NBA history appeared first on ClutchPoints.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO