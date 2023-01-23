Read full article on original website
Gem in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District listed at $1.2M
A Romanesque Revival-style house in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District designed by celebrated architect Louis Kamper, who also designed skyscrapers including the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower and Broderick Tower, is on the market for $1.2 million. This unique property filled with curved, turret-like rooms and well-preserved features was built in 1906. It has more than 7,000 square feet of living space, along with more than 1,800 square feet of living space in a carriage house apartment above...
Detroit News
'We are in a crisis situation': 1 in 4 Wayne County government jobs vacant
One in four Wayne County government jobs are vacant, with more than half of those positions in the criminal justice system, according to county data obtained by The Detroit News. The jobs include 350 law enforcement officers, 47 assistant prosecuting attorneys, 39 juvenile detention specialists and scores of support staff...
Detroit News
Felons get $1.2M Washtenaw Co. contract despite suspect school claims
Ann Arbor — A nonprofit operated by felons was awarded a $1.2 million contract by the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners last year after the group's proposal touted its work in a school-affiliated mentoring program that county education officials said didn't exist. Washtenaw County Administrator Gregory Dill said board...
Detroit announces program offering $10K to convert second-floor spaces into affordable housing
(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Detroit announced the launch of the Second-Floor Residential Grant Program, which will reimburse property owners up to $10,000 to convert vacant second-floor commercial spaces into affordable housing.The program, a partnership between the city's Housing & Revitalization Department (HRD) and the Southwest Detroit Business Association, is targeting affordable housing in Southwest Detroit. Property owners can apply by 5 p.m. on March 31.Officials say the project is funded by HRD as part of the $203 million housing plan announced back in July."The City of Detroit is always looking for ways to create affordable housing and opportunities for...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Will Breathe plans vigil for Tyre Nichols as Memphis police bodycam footage is released
DETROIT (FOX 2) - All eyes are on Memphis, Friday night with the video of the police beating death of Tyre Nichols-- set to be released in a matter of hours. The five police officers have been fired-- and charged with murder. Tonight, activists across the country are calling for justice and peace in the death of Nichols, a 29-year-old father, photographer and skateboarder.
‘He has paid his debt to society’: Man convicted in 1992 homicide asks for new sentence
LANSING, MI – A Flint man serving a life sentence for second-degree murder for a crime he committed when he was 16 years old may have a chance to be released from prison. Darwin Davell Page, 46, is scheduled to appear before Genesee County Circuit Judge Brian S. Pickell Tuesday, Jan. 31, for a hearing in which Pickell is expected to rule whether Page deserves to be resentenced.
Body discovered on Southfield freeway identified as 22-year-old chef, military veteran
The victim was identified as 22-year-old John Williams, a U.S. Marine veteran who had moved back to Detroit and was working as a chef at the time of this death.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police seek 2 men linked to stealing vehicle with baby inside on city’s west side
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about two men linked to stealing a vehicle that had a baby inside of it on the city’s west side. The incident occurred Monday (Jan. 23) at 1:50 p.m. after two adult victims exited their white 2020 Jeep Cherokee and entered a gas station in the 11500 block of Wyoming Avenue while leaving their vehicle unlocked, running, and their baby inside.
Detroit News
Mich. man in prison pleads to hacking cell phone data, emptying bank accounts
A Michigan man in prison for unemployment fraud pleaded guilty in connection with using cell phone account information to empty bank accounts, the state Attorney General's office announced Wednesday. Johnny Richardson entered his plea Friday in Wayne County Circuit Court in front of Judge Paul Cusick, records show. He was...
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Custom Independence Twp. house has 50 acres, pond
A custom-built, contemporary-style Oakland County home that has 50 acres of woods, trails and a pond is up for sale. The house is located at 7194 Pine Knob Road in Independence Township near Pine Knob Mountain, the Pine Knob Music Theater and the Pine Knob Golf Club. "The estate sits...
Detroit News
Family of man found dead on Southfield Freeway starts fundraiser for funeral
The family of a 22-year-old man whose body was found this week on the northbound Southfield Freeway ramp to Interstate 96 has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to help with funeral and burial expenses. The victim was identified as John Williams in the GoFundMe. Michigan State Police were...
Detroit News
Suit: Pontiac denied medical marijuana firms, killed property deal
The city of Pontiac is facing a lawsuit over a failed property deal related to medical marijuana businesses. According to the lawsuit filed this week in Oakland County Circuit Court, Rubicon Real Estate Holdings in March 2019 entered in a purchase agreement for parcels on Glenwood Avenue and sought applications for a marijuana license as well as zoning map amendment.
Detroit News
Suspect charged in Detroit dollar store armed robberies
A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with armed robberies this month at two dollar stores in Detroit, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday. Fernando Darryl Ford, a Southfield resident, was arraigned Tuesday through 36th District Court on armed robbery charges, records show. Bond was set at $300,000....
downriversundaytimes.com
Driver with suspended license had cocaine in vehicle
WYANDOTTE — The driver of an uninsured vehicle was found to have an open bottle of alcohol and multiple bags of marijuana in the vehicle’s center console during a late-night Jan. 17 traffic stop at Fort and Antoine streets. The driver, a 39-year-old Detroit man, was also found...
Police footage shows gunman firing at helicopter in Detroit
After shots were fired at a Michigan State Police helicopter Tuesday evening, troopers on foot fatally shot a man in a northwest Detroit neighborhood when he opened fire a second time, according to police. The aviation unit known as Trooper 2 notified police dispatchers at about 7:30 p.m. that the helicopter was...
Detroit News
Duggan, coalition outline efforts to help Detroiters claim millions in tax credits
Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan and community partners announced Thursday that Detroiters can access millions in federal tax credits by scheduling a free appointment with a tax expert. Last year, thousands of families in the city took advantage of the Earned Income and Child Tax Credit. Duggan — joined...
secondwavemedia.com
Detroit's hottest residential neighborhoods in 2023, according to realtors
Inflation, mortgage rate hikes, and high prices spurred by the pandemic’s homebuying frenzy have cooled the housing market, locally and nationally, over the past year. Affordability challenges continue to limit purchasing, with pending and existing home sales down month-over-month. Yet, real estate agents in Detroit say due to low...
Detroit Man Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl Crime
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Eugene W. Williams, also known as “Bo,” 46, of Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced today to seven years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distribution of fentanyl. According to court documents and statements made in court, on March...
Detroit News
25 years after headless body discovered in Lenawee, 2 men charged
Lansing — Two Ohio men were arrested Tuesday and face extradition on murder and other charges in connection with a 1997 slaying of man whose body was found headless and without hands in Lenawee County, Attorney General Dana Nessel said. Richardo Sepulveda, 51, of Cincinnati and Michael Sepulveda, 49,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County fence company owner takes money from 3 customers, ghosts them without starting jobs
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The owner of a fence company in Macomb County took money from three customers before she ghosted them without ever starting the jobs, prosecutors said. Laura Dietz, 40, of Macomb Township, is the owner of Dietz Fence Company, according to officials. She is accused of...
