(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Detroit announced the launch of the Second-Floor Residential Grant Program, which will reimburse property owners up to $10,000 to convert vacant second-floor commercial spaces into affordable housing.The program, a partnership between the city's Housing & Revitalization Department (HRD) and the Southwest Detroit Business Association, is targeting affordable housing in Southwest Detroit. Property owners can apply by 5 p.m. on March 31.Officials say the project is funded by HRD as part of the $203 million housing plan announced back in July."The City of Detroit is always looking for ways to create affordable housing and opportunities for...

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO