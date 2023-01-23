ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Gem in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District listed at $1.2M

A Romanesque Revival-style house in Detroit's Indian Village Historic District designed by celebrated architect Louis Kamper, who also designed skyscrapers including the Book-Cadillac Hotel, Book Tower and Broderick Tower, is on the market for $1.2 million. This unique property filled with curved, turret-like rooms and well-preserved features was built in 1906. It has more than 7,000 square feet of living space, along with more than 1,800 square feet of living space in a carriage house apartment above...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Felons get $1.2M Washtenaw Co. contract despite suspect school claims

Ann Arbor — A nonprofit operated by felons was awarded a $1.2 million contract by the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners last year after the group's proposal touted its work in a school-affiliated mentoring program that county education officials said didn't exist. Washtenaw County Administrator Gregory Dill said board...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit announces program offering $10K to convert second-floor spaces into affordable housing

(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Detroit announced the launch of the Second-Floor Residential Grant Program, which will reimburse property owners up to $10,000 to convert vacant second-floor commercial spaces into affordable housing.The program, a partnership between the city's Housing & Revitalization Department (HRD) and the Southwest Detroit Business Association, is targeting affordable housing in Southwest Detroit. Property owners can apply by 5 p.m. on March 31.Officials say the project is funded by HRD as part of the $203 million housing plan announced back in July."The City of Detroit is always looking for ways to create affordable housing and opportunities for...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit Will Breathe plans vigil for Tyre Nichols as Memphis police bodycam footage is released

DETROIT (FOX 2) - All eyes are on Memphis, Friday night with the video of the police beating death of Tyre Nichols-- set to be released in a matter of hours. The five police officers have been fired-- and charged with murder. Tonight, activists across the country are calling for justice and peace in the death of Nichols, a 29-year-old father, photographer and skateboarder.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Flint Journal

‘He has paid his debt to society’: Man convicted in 1992 homicide asks for new sentence

LANSING, MI – A Flint man serving a life sentence for second-degree murder for a crime he committed when he was 16 years old may have a chance to be released from prison. Darwin Davell Page, 46, is scheduled to appear before Genesee County Circuit Judge Brian S. Pickell Tuesday, Jan. 31, for a hearing in which Pickell is expected to rule whether Page deserves to be resentenced.
LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police seek 2 men linked to stealing vehicle with baby inside on city’s west side

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about two men linked to stealing a vehicle that had a baby inside of it on the city’s west side. The incident occurred Monday (Jan. 23) at 1:50 p.m. after two adult victims exited their white 2020 Jeep Cherokee and entered a gas station in the 11500 block of Wyoming Avenue while leaving their vehicle unlocked, running, and their baby inside.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

MI Dream Home: Custom Independence Twp. house has 50 acres, pond

A custom-built, contemporary-style Oakland County home that has 50 acres of woods, trails and a pond is up for sale. The house is located at 7194 Pine Knob Road in Independence Township near Pine Knob Mountain, the Pine Knob Music Theater and the Pine Knob Golf Club. "The estate sits...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Suit: Pontiac denied medical marijuana firms, killed property deal

The city of Pontiac is facing a lawsuit over a failed property deal related to medical marijuana businesses. According to the lawsuit filed this week in Oakland County Circuit Court, Rubicon Real Estate Holdings in March 2019 entered in a purchase agreement for parcels on Glenwood Avenue and sought applications for a marijuana license as well as zoning map amendment.
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit News

Suspect charged in Detroit dollar store armed robberies

A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with armed robberies this month at two dollar stores in Detroit, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday. Fernando Darryl Ford, a Southfield resident, was arraigned Tuesday through 36th District Court on armed robbery charges, records show. Bond was set at $300,000....
DETROIT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Driver with suspended license had cocaine in vehicle

WYANDOTTE — The driver of an uninsured vehicle was found to have an open bottle of alcohol and multiple bags of marijuana in the vehicle’s center console during a late-night Jan. 17 traffic stop at Fort and Antoine streets. The driver, a 39-year-old Detroit man, was also found...
DETROIT, MI
secondwavemedia.com

Detroit's hottest residential neighborhoods in 2023, according to realtors

Inflation, mortgage rate hikes, and high prices spurred by the pandemic’s homebuying frenzy have cooled the housing market, locally and nationally, over the past year. Affordability challenges continue to limit purchasing, with pending and existing home sales down month-over-month. Yet, real estate agents in Detroit say due to low...
DETROIT, MI
Lootpress

Detroit Man Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl Crime

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Eugene W. Williams, also known as “Bo,” 46, of Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced today to seven years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distribution of fentanyl. According to court documents and statements made in court, on March...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

25 years after headless body discovered in Lenawee, 2 men charged

Lansing — Two Ohio men were arrested Tuesday and face extradition on murder and other charges in connection with a 1997 slaying of man whose body was found headless and without hands in Lenawee County, Attorney General Dana Nessel said. Richardo Sepulveda, 51, of Cincinnati and Michael Sepulveda, 49,...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy