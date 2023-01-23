Read full article on original website
Lafourche students’ artwork selected for Louisiana School Board Association Art Contest
Two Lafourche Parish students, Ava Naquin and Gracie St. Pierre, had pieces selected for the Louisiana School Board Association Art Contest in Baton Rouge for their artwork representing the State of Louisiana!. Ava Naquin, a 3rd grade student at W.S. Lafarge Elementary School submitted a colored pencil drawing of a...
T. Baker Smith Donated $131K to Support Nicholls Geomatics Program
Nicholls received $131,000 from T. Baker Smith, LLC to support its Geomatics program. With this donation, the College of Sciences and Technology hopes to hire a full-time assistant or associate professor for spring 2023 and two adjunct professors for fall 2023. “T. Baker Smith has been a great supporter of...
See what grade the Terrebonne and Lafourche water systems earned recently
Letter grades were recently issued by the Louisiana Department of Health Safe Drinking Water Program for community drinking water systems. These grades are preliminary. Final grades scheduled to be posted in early May. The final grades will take into account financial sustainability and customer satisfaction. LDH determines letter grades based...
Nicholls to host Inaugural High School Writing Contest
Nicholls State University is high school calling creatives minds to participate in the Inaugural High School Writing Contest! The Nicholls State University Department of English, Modern Languages, and Cultural Studies invites submissions of creative and scholarly works related to folklore and the supernatural in any and all genres. Any creative retelling or original study of folklore, Louisiana-based or otherwise, is welcome.
Pierre Part man arrested on Child Cyber Crime charges
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of an Assumption Parish man in connection with a Child Cyber Crime operation conducted in Terrebonne Parish. Huey John Hue, 60, of Pierre Part, La., was arrested for charges of Computer-aided Solicitation of a Minor, and Unlawful Use or Access of Social Media stemming from the investigation.
Thomas Keith Britt
Thomas “Tom” Britt, 67, a resident of Thibodaux, passed away on January 22, 2023. He is survived by his son, Chris Britt; daughter, Cheri Harvey; brother, Robert Britt; sister, Suzie LaJaunie; 6 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline Britt; parents,...
UPDATE: Four Arrests Made in Two Separate Incidents on Tuesday
UPDATE: Michael Jules and Jovante Miller were each charged with armed robbery with the use of a firearm, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Jules’ bail is set at $235,000. Miller was additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and his bail is set at $270,000.
