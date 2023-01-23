ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nurse accused of falsifying nursing home patients' records to hide missing medication

LANSING, Mich. (TND) — A state investigation ended with a nurse charged with five counts of intentionally placing false information in a medical record, a five-year felony. The Michigan attorney general's office announced it found Jennifer Porter, 49, "intentionally altered medication administration records to hide the fact that certain doses of medication were not accounted for."
MICHIGAN STATE
End of the road: 2 escaped Virginia prison inmates captured in Tennessee barn

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (TND) — The two Virginia prisoners who escaped on Thursday were busted in a barn after about 27 hours on the loose. Leads started coming early Friday morning when the stolen SUV linked to them was found in Hawkins County, Tenn. That's more than an hour away from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon, where they escaped Thursday afternoon. Authorities warned they may have been traveling in that stolen SUV.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Parents might see smaller refunds this tax season

BAKERSFIELD, California — This tax season comes with some minor changes and their impact will vary from person to person. One of the more noticeable changes will be for parents. Parents who benefitted from the expanded child tax credit last year could see a smaller refund this year. John...
CALIFORNIA STATE

