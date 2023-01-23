Read full article on original website
Nurse accused of falsifying nursing home patients' records to hide missing medication
LANSING, Mich. (TND) — A state investigation ended with a nurse charged with five counts of intentionally placing false information in a medical record, a five-year felony. The Michigan attorney general's office announced it found Jennifer Porter, 49, "intentionally altered medication administration records to hide the fact that certain doses of medication were not accounted for."
Woman accused of stealing millions from Holocaust survivor, 87, she met on dating site
CHAMPIONS GATE, Fla. (TND) — A woman in Florida is accused of stealing the life savings of millions of dollars from an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor. The feds say Peaches Stergo, 36, engaged in the scheme for several years, from 2017 through October 2021. The two met on a dating...
End of the road: 2 escaped Virginia prison inmates captured in Tennessee barn
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (TND) — The two Virginia prisoners who escaped on Thursday were busted in a barn after about 27 hours on the loose. Leads started coming early Friday morning when the stolen SUV linked to them was found in Hawkins County, Tenn. That's more than an hour away from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon, where they escaped Thursday afternoon. Authorities warned they may have been traveling in that stolen SUV.
Georgia governor declares state of emergency following violent weekend protests in Atlanta
WASHINGTON (TND) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency Thursday authorizing the use of up to 1,000 members of the Georgia National Guard for a 15-day period after protests in downtown Atlanta turned violent over the weekend. The governor's office wrote that demonstrations following the police...
Parents might see smaller refunds this tax season
BAKERSFIELD, California — This tax season comes with some minor changes and their impact will vary from person to person. One of the more noticeable changes will be for parents. Parents who benefitted from the expanded child tax credit last year could see a smaller refund this year. John...
Kern County to receive $4.3 million for infrastructure repair, improvements: Caltrans
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — California will spend nearly a billion dollars to repair and improve transportation infrastructure in the state, including $4.2 million in Kern County, according to a Caltrans press release. The California Transportation Commission (CTC) allocated over $988 million Friday. The funding includes more than $450 million...
4.2 magnitude earthquake felt by many near Los Angeles Wednesday morning
MALIBU, Calif. (FOX26) — An early morning earthquake shook the Southern California coastline on Wednesday. The 4.2 magnitude quake happened around 2:00 a.m. under the ocean about 10 miles south of Malibu Beach west of Los Angeles according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Many people all over Los Angeles...
