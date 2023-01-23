REAL ESTATE | American Companies completes buildout at local Truck Driving Academy in Theresa, WI

Read full article on original website
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | Razing Hilltop Services in Barton, WI
January 26, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Three short months after Harold and Ann Schnorenberg announced they were selling their Hilltop Service station, the building was razed to make way for the next development. Washington County Insider on YouTube. It was a dreary Wednesday afternoon when an...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Sale of 105 S. Forest Avenue in West Bend, currently home to West Bend Transit
January 27, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Real estate sales records for the month of January 2023 have been released and it shows the properties at 105 S. Forest Avenue and East Water Street belonging to Jamela/Michigan LLC of Milwaukee have sold. The buyer is listed as F Street West Bend, LLC.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Annual Cedar Community Chili Social & Used Book Sale is January 28, 2023
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Grand Hall – Cedar Community, Cedar Ridge Campus, 113 Cedar Ridge Drive, West Bend. Variety is the “spice” of life and Cedar Community’s independent living apartments and homes have everything you need to add a little “zest” to your life. Men and women aged 55 and better are “savoring” the indoor heated pool and whirlpool, woodwork shop, yoga classes, book clubs, boat rides on Big Cedar Lake, entertainment, fitness center, educational opportunities, and other socially engaging activities. Cedar Community offers maintenance-free living with full access to all of our community’s services and amenities, as well as our nature-inspired lifestyle.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Condolences pour in for WWII veteran and community leader Allan C. Kieckhafer, 99, of West Bend, Wi
January 27, 2023 – West Bend, WI – The news regarding the death of community leader and WWII veteran Allan Kieckhafer, 99, of West Bend, Wi hit everyone in the heart late Friday afternoon. “Never wanted this day to come,” said Kristin Brandner, CEO of United Way of...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Fire at restaurant on Paradise Drive in West Bend, WI | By Captain Kenny Asselin
January 26, 2023 – West Bend, WI – On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 2:40 a.m., West Bend Fire & Rescue. was dispatched for a water flow alarm at Qdoba, 920 W Paradise Dr., in the City of West Bend. Engine 3, Tower 1, and Battalion 1 responded....
wearegreenbay.com
24 layoffs for janitorial staff at major Wisconsin airport, new contractor hired
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from ABM Industries Incorporated highlighting their intentions to layoff several workers at General Mitchell International Airport. ABM Industries Incorporated, which handles janitorial services at Milwaukee’s airport, laid off all 24 positions. Twenty-three of the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Obituary | Richard Ernst Lauersdorf, 88, of West Bend, WI
January 26, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Richard Ernst Lauersdorf was born August 29, 1934, to Ernst and Adela Lauersdorf in Watertown, Wisconsin, where he was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at St. John’s Lutheran Church. He graduated in 1952 from Northwestern Preparatory School...
101 WIXX
Nearly 100 Employees to be Out of Work Following Oshkosh Call Center Closure
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Nearly 100 workers in Oshkosh will soon be without a job, after Foot Lockers announced it would be closing its Oshkosh call center. Foot Locker Corporate Services, Inc. is closings its customer care operations in Oshkosh on April 28 “as part of the evolving omni retail environment.”
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Wisconsin
While Wisconsin is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in West Allis along I-94 just outside of Milwaukee.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Milwaukee Public Museum Inflated Renovation Estimates Due to Racial & Equity Concerns to Justify New Building [EXCLUSIVE]
Wisconsin Right Now, with a project-specific grant from No Better Friend Corp., Kevin Nicholson’s non-profit organization, is investigating the Milwaukee County Museum’s rhetoric, cost estimates and plans for a new museum. This story is first in a series. It explores the museum’s racial and equity motives behind inflated cost estimates.
radiomilwaukee.org
This historic church has been sold, future use remains unclear
On this week's Urban Spelunking, we discuss the next chapter of a historic Milwaukee church — or at least as much as we know right now. New Holy Ghost Tabernacle Church sold the 1887 building at 140 W. Garfield Ave. to developer Ryan Pattee for $400,000. But what will come next? Pattee says it's too early to say, but plans will not include a demolition.
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in Milwaukee
Milwaukee moves to tear down Northridge Mall - by buying it
The city of Milwaukee is now attempting to take ownership of Northridge Mall in an effort to demolish it faster, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
wuwm.com
Explore the artifacts of this 'outdoor museum' that was formerly the grounds of the Hospital for Insane
Lake Effect previously examined the roots of the Behavioral Health Division and mental health care in the Milwaukee-area, which can be traced back to a Wauwatosa farm in the 1850s. Over the decades, many facilities have been built to address the physical and mental health needs of the community, and...
leisuregrouptravel.com
Best Festivals in Wisconsin
Spice up your itineraries by taking travelers to annual events and holiday light extravaganzas. Christmas, a season of holiday cheer, may be the most festive time of the year, but every month on Wisconsin’s calendar brims with festivals and special events that bring out community spirit. These happy happenings spotlight local heritage, culture, food, musical talent and artistic achievements. Most of all, they are just fun.
City of Oshkosh helping with home repairs and purchases
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV-On Wednesday, City of Oshkosh officials highlighted some of the assistance programs they offer to residents looking to buy a new home or improve their current one. Over 100 people attended the presentation at the Oshkosh Convention Center. One of those people was Mauricio Marin. He told Local Five News that he’s originally […]
Hyundai and Kia Owners Denied Insurance Coverage Due to Theft Exploit
Kia and Hyundai vehicles are being denied insurance coverage due to increasing rates of theft thanks to a TikTok exploit. The post Hyundai and Kia Owners Denied Insurance Coverage Due to Theft Exploit appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
After 45 years Hartford City Clerk Lori Hetzel to retire
January 25, 2023 – Hartford, Wi – After 45 years working for the City of Hartford, city clerk Lori Hetzel is retiring. “I was 19 years old when I started in the Treasurers Office,” said Hetzel. Dan Lieven was mayor of Hartford, WI at the time. Hetzel...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
What makes St. Frances Cabrini a great school in West Bend, WI | By Samuel Wolfe
West Bend, WI – Hi. My name is Samuel, and I am an eighth grader at St. Frances Cabrini School. in West Bend, Wi. I have been a student at our school for over nine years. Over those nine plus years at Cabrini I have learned this school is so much more than a building.
spectrumnews1.com
How you can keep your home warm and energy costs down
GLENDALE, Wis. — Energy costs have risen for most people in Wisconsin and across the country. Between rising energy costs and cold weather on the horizon, you may be looking for additional ways to keep your home warm when the cold comes rushing in. David Meinecke is the general...
