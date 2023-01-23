Read full article on original website
Unconscious Teenager Found at Randolph County Party
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — After a warranted search of a residence hosting a party, three handguns, marijuana and alcohol were seized, as well as multiple arrests and one teen hospitalized. On Saturday, NC Alcohol Law Enforcement (NC ALE) and other agencies converged on a home on Burrow Road in...
Randolph County Sheriff Seabolt Released from Hospital
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — After being hospitalized earlier this month, Randolph County Sheriff Greg Seabolt has been discharged from Randolph Health. He will continue his rest and recovery at home. Ever the diligent worker, Deputies say that Seabolt even stopped by the Sheriff's Office for a quick visit on his way home. The Sheriff's Office and the Seabolt family appreciate the ongoing prayers from all citizens, families and friends.
GCSO: One Dead After Jamestown Shooting
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — Around 5:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, Guilford County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a shooting at 106 Woodleigh Ct, in Jamestown. Deputies arrived to find one victim suffering from a gunshot wound, who would later die. Suspect Crystal Constance Bennett has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder. She is currently held in the Guilford County Detention Center in High Point with no bond. The victim's name is not released yet, as next of kin have not been notified.
Greensboro Police: Randleman Road Truist Robbery Suspect Caught
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police have arrested Dejuanta Harrelson-Tisdale, 28, for the Randleman Road Truist Bank robbery on Monday. Police say that Harrelson-Tisdale has been charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and given a $100,000 bond.
Alamance County Sheriff's Deputies: Man Charged with Second Degree Kidnapping
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday around 1:00 a.m., Deputies responded to a domestic call in the 3200 block Gilliam Church Rd. in Elon. After arriving, the caller said her daughter was involved in a domestic incident in a vehicle. After a description was given the vehicle was found nearby,...
FCSO: Woman Charged with Assault after Throwing Soup at Worker
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Forsyth County woman has been arrested and charged with simple assault after Sheriff's Deputies say an altercation happened in Rural Hall. Tuesday around 6:30 pm, Deputies were called to an assault at the Mayflower Restaurant on the 600 Block of Montroyal Road. After arriving, Deputies learned a customer picking up her food became unsatisfied and unruly. As a result of her dissatisfaction, she threw hot soup at a juvenile employee. An arrest warrant was issued, as the suspect fled before Deputies arrived.
Mother arrested two months after three children die in fire
Three children trapped in a fire almost two months ago. “We made a very aggressive offensive attack and knocked down the main body of the fire in approximately five minutes,” said Greensboro Fire Department Chief Deputy Dwayne Church. Their mother 28 year-old Brandi Sturdivant taken to the hospital; none...
Police: Shooting on Autumn Drive Hospitalizes One
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, Greensboro Police were called to a shooting at the 1600 block of Autumn Drive. Officers found one gunshot victim, who was quickly taken to a hospital by EMS. No suspect information is currently available, as this investigation is ongoing in its...
Nine-Year-Old Boy Missing in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Nine-year-old Ahmir Brown was last seen by his family Thursday around 5:00 p.m. He left his home near the 1600 Willow Rd area in Greensboro. Ahmir has ran away numerous times in the past and was previously found at nearby friend’s homes. Greensboro Police say at this time to assume they do not believe this is an abduction. Police also say they are asking for help from local friends of the Brown family to find Ahmir.
Winston-Salem Police: 63-year-old man Stabbed in Home
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wednesday at 5:30 a.m., Winston-Salem Police were called to assist Forsyth County EMS at 820 N. Cameron Avenue. After arriving, Upon officers say they found Archie Nash, 63, dead on-scene. The preliminary investigation by WSPD's Criminal Investigations Division showed that Nash was stabbed by a known...
Winston-Salem Police: 71-Year-Old Man Shot on Dunleith Avenue
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Tuesday around 4:00 p.m., Winston-Salem Police were alerted to a shooting in the 500 block of N. Dunleith Avenue. Police say that 71-year-old Phillip Degraffenreaidt was outside and an unknown burgundy vehicle drove by him, shooting several times. Degraffenreaidt was shot once, and is currently being treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injury.
Truck Flips Over on I-85 Killing Driver
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police is investigating a vehicle crash that left one person dead. The crash happened at Interstate-85 North near Alamance Church Rd. A driver identified as 68-year-old Leon Velez was driving a pickup truck, loaded with multiple bags of sand on pallets. The truck was driving north on the interstate when the left rear tire separated from the vehicle. The truck then rotated and flipped over, landing on the roof.
Longtime Reidsville High School Football Coach Jimmy Teague Retires
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — After being rumored, Reidsville High School Rams head football coach Jimmy Teague confirmed he will retire on January 26. Teague had two durations as Reidsville’s head coach from 1992-2008 and from 2012-2022, totaling 26 years in his position. Between his time at Reidsville, Teague was the offensive coordinator at Greensboro College in 2009, then a coach at Danville's George Washington High from 2010-2011. Teague’s overall Rams record is 339-58, including 11 NCHSAA state championship appearances, winning eight times. His total career mark is 380-151 across four different schools.
