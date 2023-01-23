ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC 33/40 News

ADEM reports most smoke from landfill fire has been contained

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) released a new update Friday on its handling of the landfill fire in St. Clair County. The agency reported 75 percent of the smoke has now been contained with a small amount of the smoke still showing. ADEM said it has had eight...
ABC 33/40 News

Unemployment assistance available to workers in Coosa, Elmore, and Hale counties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced Thursday that workers who became unemployed as a direct result of severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes in Coosa, Elmore, and Hale Counties may qualify for unemployment assistance. Counties previously designated were Autauga and Dallas Counties. People...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Three more counties eligible for FEMA assistance from Jan. 12 storms

Greene, Sumter and Tallapoosa counties are now eligible for federal assistance after the Jan. 12 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes in Alabama, according to a release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Individuals and households in Greene, Sumter and Tallapoosa counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which...
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Dry and windy today

RADAR CHECK: The line of strong to severe thunderstorms is pushing through the southeast corner of Alabama just before sunrise this morning, and across the Florida Panhandle. To the north, rain is over the eastern quarter of Alabama, moving quickly into Georgia. Clouds will linger across the state today, and winds could gust to 30 mph in spots through the afternoon... a wind advisory remains in effect for most of the state. Temperatures will slowly fall through the day in most places; North Alabama will settle into the upper 40s and low 50s, with mid to upper 50s for the southern counties.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Some sun today, rain returns Sunday

COLD WINTER DAY: Clouds cover the northern half of Alabama early this morning, and we will maintain the risk of a few sprinkles or flurries through mid-morning. Temperatures are mostly in the mid to upper 30s at daybreak; expect a high today in the 46-55 degree range with some sun breaking through the clouds this afternoon.
ALABAMA STATE

