ABC 33/40 News
Marcus Spanevelo indicted for kidnapping resulting in Cassie Carli's death
The ex-boyfriend of a Florida woman, whose body was discovered in St. Clair County, was indicted by a federal grand jury for kidnapping this week. U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent Felix A. Rivera-Esparra made the announcement Wednesday. Authorities said the one-count indictment...
ABC 33/40 News
Graphic video shows Memphis police kick, beat Tyre Nichols; nationwide protests underway
WASHINGTON (TND) — Demonstrations and protests are taking place across the country after the Memphis Police Department released video of the deadly beating and arrest of an unarmed Black man Friday. Five former Memphis police officers are now facing seven federal charges — including second-degree murder and aggravated assault...
ABC 33/40 News
ADEM reports most smoke from landfill fire has been contained
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) released a new update Friday on its handling of the landfill fire in St. Clair County. The agency reported 75 percent of the smoke has now been contained with a small amount of the smoke still showing. ADEM said it has had eight...
ABC 33/40 News
College Board to update AP African American Studies course after Florida rejects it from schools
WASHINGTON (TND) — The College Board, which develops advanced placement (AP) programs that provide college credits to high-aptitude high schoolers, announced Tuesday it would be updating its newest AP African American Studies course after Florida rejected it from being piloted in the state. Framework for the course has been...
ABC 33/40 News
Abandoned waste disposal site has thousands of gallons of toxic chemicals in St. Clair Co.
St. Clair Co., Ala. (WBMA) — Another environmental mess, just a mile from the Moody landfill fire, has been discovered. Now, there are concerns about a potentially dangerous situation. Alabama Oil and Gas Recovery, Inc. has not been in business for sometime. Its owner died in 2013 but the...
ABC 33/40 News
Unemployment assistance available to workers in Coosa, Elmore, and Hale counties
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced Thursday that workers who became unemployed as a direct result of severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes in Coosa, Elmore, and Hale Counties may qualify for unemployment assistance. Counties previously designated were Autauga and Dallas Counties. People...
ABC 33/40 News
Group works to get STEM-oriented Challenger Center in east Alabama, first in state
Facilitating interests in science, technology, engineering, and math at a younger age is the goal of the proposed Northeast Alabama Challenger Center. A task force made up of people from Etowah County and the counties that surround it is working to make the center a reality. The center would be...
ABC 33/40 News
Three more counties eligible for FEMA assistance from Jan. 12 storms
Greene, Sumter and Tallapoosa counties are now eligible for federal assistance after the Jan. 12 severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes in Alabama, according to a release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Individuals and households in Greene, Sumter and Tallapoosa counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which...
ABC 33/40 News
FEMA set to open disaster recovery centers in counties affected by Jan. 12 tornadoes
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the state of Alabama have announced the locations for disaster recovery centers across some of the counties affected by the Jan. 12 storms and tornadoes. Centers will open in Autauga, Dallas and Elmore counties at 1 p.m. Thursday to provide one-on-one help to...
ABC 33/40 News
FEMA set to open disaster recovery centers in Autauga, Dallas and Elmore counties
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Dry and windy today
RADAR CHECK: The line of strong to severe thunderstorms is pushing through the southeast corner of Alabama just before sunrise this morning, and across the Florida Panhandle. To the north, rain is over the eastern quarter of Alabama, moving quickly into Georgia. Clouds will linger across the state today, and winds could gust to 30 mph in spots through the afternoon... a wind advisory remains in effect for most of the state. Temperatures will slowly fall through the day in most places; North Alabama will settle into the upper 40s and low 50s, with mid to upper 50s for the southern counties.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Some sun today, rain returns Sunday
COLD WINTER DAY: Clouds cover the northern half of Alabama early this morning, and we will maintain the risk of a few sprinkles or flurries through mid-morning. Temperatures are mostly in the mid to upper 30s at daybreak; expect a high today in the 46-55 degree range with some sun breaking through the clouds this afternoon.
