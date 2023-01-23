ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snyder County, PA

State police investigate car break-ins at Dairy Queen

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating several car break-ins during business hours at a Dairy Queen.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Sunday around 8:00 p.m., troopers were called to a Dairy Queen in Snyder county for car break-ins.

Teen charged with pistol-whipping man during home invasion in Wilkes-Barre

Investigators say many cars had their passenger side windows broken and items were taken from inside during business hours at Dairy Queen.

Witnesses on the scene told police that they saw two people, a man, and a woman, flee in a dark blue Toyota Highlander heading North on the Susquehanna Trail.

PSP stated that several stolen items were recovered throughout Route 11. Troopers believe the items were thrown out by the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Selinsgrove PSP unit at 570-374-8145.

Comments / 1

Topper
4d ago

If people seen them do it get a dam plate number if you’re to afraid to stop them or confront them

Reply
5
NorthcentralPA.com

Police seek man with multiple warrants in Northumberland County

Watsontown, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit are searching for 35-year-old Rick Alan Waugaman, who is wanted on a warrant out of Northumberland County for persons not to possess firearm, firearms not to be carried w/out license, and resisting arrest. According to police, Waugaman also has multiple additional warrants from Watsontown Police Department for fleeing and eluding, as well as PFA violations. Police said Waugaman is known to be in the Milton and Watsontown area operating a green ATV. Anyone with information is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Shoplifter leads police on chase through supermarket

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A man caught shoplifting led police on a chase through a supermarket in Snyder County. State police at Selinsgrove say Corey White, 29, of Willow Street, stole items from Ulta Beauty around 7 p.m. Jan. 24. When troopers arrived on the scene, White fled the store on foot and began running through the Monroe Marketplace shopping center. White went into the Giant supermarket as he continued to run from police. State police chased White through the store until they caught and apprehended him, according to Trooper Michael Palange. Police recovered the stolen items and filed charges of retail theft and flight to avoid apprehension. District Judge Bo Trawitz set bail at $10,000. Docket Sheet
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police car damaged after retail theft in Cumberland County

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Silver Spring Township were involved in a case of retail theft and a brief vehicle pursuit on Tuesday, Jan. 24. According to police, officers were called to Target in Mechanicsburg around 6:18 p.m. for a report of an active retail theft involving several hundred dollars’ worth of products.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Bags of meth seized after driver found sleeping

BRIAR CREEK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say was found sleeping with the engine running and several bags of meth inside the car. According to Pennsylvania State Police, in December 2022 around 12:49 a.m., troopers saw a car parked in the 2100 block of West Front Street in Columbia County with […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Three men arrested in Hazleton on separate warrants

HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Hazleton Patrol Officers took three men into custody on separate arrest warrants Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Police arrested 30-year-old Matthew Laperuta, 29-year-old Alfred Silguero, and 49-year-old Pascual Tapia between 11 PM Wednesday and 1 AM Thursday. Laperuta was arrested on a felony...
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Man facing multiple drug charges

WATSONTOWN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say was found in possession of drugs in Northumberland County. According to the Watsontown Police Department, on January 18 around 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the 10 block of East Fourth Street in Watsontown for a suspicious car. Police say as a result of the […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police incident in York County

EAST HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in York County investigated an incident in East Hopewell Township Thursday night. The incident began around 4:55 p.m. at the 12000 block of Cross Roads Avenue. Crews remained on scene for several hours. Stay tuned to WGAL for further updates.
YORK COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man wanted on charges of strangulation, terroristic threats

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A man with an active protection from abuse order against him is wanted by police in Columbia County. The Bloomsburg Police Department has issued an active felony warrant for Andrew D. Meckley, 48, for charges of strangulation, burglary, terroristic threats, and simple assault. At the time of the incident, police say Meckley was not allowed near the victim's residence due to the active PFA. Meckley allegedly broke...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Barn catches fire in Lycoming County

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a barn early Friday morning in Lycoming County, and investigators say this blaze follows two other fires on properties owned by the same person. Flames broke out just before 3 a.m. along Route 973 in Hepburn Township, near Jersey Shore. Officials were...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg fatal pedestrian accident ruled suicide

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A fatal pedestrian accident in Harrisburg on Wednesday has been ruled a suicide. According to City of Harrisburg officials, eyewitness and video evidence showed the woman walked into traffic and laid down in the middle of the 1600 block of State Street. The woman was...
HARRISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Catalytic converter thefts reported in Union County

Union County, Pa. — State police at Milton are investigating several recent catalytic converter thefts in Union County. Police say the incidents occurred from late December through mid-January. Between Dec. 25 and Jan. 9, suspects removed catalytic converters from two Ford trucks parked at New Enterprise Stone and Lime on Dales Quarry Road in Buffalo Township. A second incident was reported at the 400 block of Reitz Boulevard in Union Township. The victim told police someone removed a catalytic converter from a 2016 Ford Transit van between Dec. 30 and Jan. 1. A third incident was reported on Jan. 9 at the 300 block of Hill School Road in Kelly Township. The victim told police someone took the catalytic converter from his 2012 Ford. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
UNION COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man accused of choking father and stealing his dog: report

A man has been charged by state police with stealing his father’s dog and strangling him when he tried to get it back, according to a report from WBRE/WYOU. The event occurred on Jan. 14 when, according to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers responded to a report of a domestic incident. Once they arrived at the house, the victim told investigators that his son, 36-year-old Ty Diehl, of Danville, took his dog from his home.
DANVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

Surveillance video links man to gun threat at Sheetz

Woodward Township, Pa. — A man denied being in possession of a gun, but surveillance video allegedly showed otherwise. Ashton Robert Streck, 24, of Williamsport, drove around the parking lot of the Sheetz at 7775 North Route 220 with a weapon on the evening of Jan. 5, State Police Troopers said. Streck was allegedly upset at two men over an ex-girlfriend, according to the affidavit. Streck and his brother, Bryce...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Police: North Bower man now accused of trying to break into school

SHENANDOAH – The North Bower Street man accused of trespassing at three east end businesses is now accused of trying to break into the Shenandoah Valley School District complex. Joseph Andrew Velousky, 36, of 116 North Bower Street, is facing felony criminal intent to commit criminal trespass and misdemeanor...
SHENANDOAH, PA
WBRE

WBRE

