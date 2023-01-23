Marcus Stokes has posted on Twitter that he received his first HBCU offer to play at Albany State University. Stokes is a senior quarterback at a high school in Florida. Multiple news outlets, including TMZ sports, reported in November 2022 that Stokes had an offer to play at the University of Florida rescinded after a social media post was made with him using a racial slur. The post has since been removed and he issued a formal apology.

ALBANY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO