Additional arrests made in Liberty Street shooting
Blakely police announced that additional arrests were made in connection to the January shooting on Liberty Street. On January 13, around 11 p.m., Blakely police officers responded to reports of gunfire on Liberty Street. Around the same time, a report came in of a gunshot victim self-reporting to Lifebrite Emergency Room. Police say the victim was treated locally and later released.
2 arrested in Lee County for allegedly stealing utility services
In December 2022, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and Criminal Investigation Division conducted investigations into two separate incidents involving theft of services (power/utilities). This lead to the arrests of 42-year-old Randal Lee Howard Jr. on January 3 and 48-year-old Rodney Christopher Evans on January 20. Howard was...
Lee County man arrested for falsely reporting vehicle theft
The Lee County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man for falsely reporting his vehicle was stolen. Deputies say that Robert Thomas Lent was arrested on January 17 for providing false statements and writing concerning the theft of his vehicle that was later determined to be towed by the Albany Police Department.
Two vehicles sought in connection to Lee Street shooting in Americus located
Americus police are investigating after gunshots were heard Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the 800 bock of North Lee Street, around 2:35 p.m. for shots being fired. No one was injured during the incident, but police say that one shot hit a nearby home. The shooting took place in the...
Albany man arrested for allegedly raping mother-in-law
The Albany Police Department has arrested 64-year-old Victor Washington. According to APD, on January 25, Washington was arrested for allegedly raping his mother-in-law on January 17, in the 2200 block of Heather Drive. Washington is currently being held in the Dougherty County Jail.
Albany man wanted for allegedly raping a sleeping victim
The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the public’s assistance with locating a wanted man. Police say that 33-year-old Anthony Latroy Reeves is wanted for the charges of rape. According to the police report, Reeves allegedly raped a victim while she was sleeping. Reeves stands at...
No injuries reported after Worth County school AC catches fire
No injuries were reported after an AC unit at a Worth County school caught fire Tuesday. School administration said in a post on Facebook that an AC unit in the 4th grade wing caught fire and filled the teacher resource room with smoke around 2:45 p.m. The school was quickly...
Two Crisp County school buses caught up in crash
CRISP COUNTY, Ga. -- Only one minor injury was reported after two Crisp County school buses were involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Old Albany Road. The crash happened at around 7:10 on Thursday morning near the intersection of Old Albany and 24th Avenue. The Crisp County Sheriff's Office reports...
Albany Police Department will see a 5% pay raise for the 2023 fiscal year
On January 24th, Albany city commissioners voted in a 5% pay raise for POST certified Albany Police Department personnel captains and down. This pay raise was made to help attract more qualified law enforcement officers to the city of Albany. Mayor Bo Dorough who didn't agree with the change in...
Americus NWR transmitter is off the air
The NOAA weather radio transmitter at Americus ( WXJ 30 on 162.425) will be off the air until further notice for unscheduled maintenance. WXJ 30 provides service to Crisp, Dooly, Lee, Macon, Marion, Randolph, Schley, Stewart, Sumter, Taylor, Terrell and Webster County. Alternate service for the affected area can be...
Albany city commissioners vote in 45-day moratorium on issuing alcohol licenses
Six Family Dollar store alcohol licenses were denied by the city of Albany Tuesday due to a 45-day moratorium that was voted for by commissioners. Albany city commissioners have been dealing with the concerns of alcohol license renewals and issuances for some time. During their regular meeting on January 24th,...
Albany State University head football coach issues public apology over recruit
Albany State University Head Football Coach Quinn Gray Sr. has released a statement following an offer made to a Florida quarterback who received criticism for using a racial slur. On January 24, Marcus Stokes announced on Twitter that he received his first HBCU offer from Albany State University. Coach Gray's...
Florida QB receives offer at Albany State University after losing offer to SEC school
Marcus Stokes has posted on Twitter that he received his first HBCU offer to play at Albany State University. Stokes is a senior quarterback at a high school in Florida. Multiple news outlets, including TMZ sports, reported in November 2022 that Stokes had an offer to play at the University of Florida rescinded after a social media post was made with him using a racial slur. The post has since been removed and he issued a formal apology.
MCLB Albany retires military working dog Gombi
Gombi, a military working dog, was retired and adopted during a ceremony here on Tuesday. Gombi was given recognition for her service to the U.S. Marine Corps during the ceremony. Gombi arrived at Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany on Oct. 5, 2017. She is an 8-year-old German Shepard. While aboard...
Award-winning poet Courtney Taylor joins ABAC's Poetry Circuit
TIFTON, Ga. (WFXL) -- An award-winning poet is coming to Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC). On Wednesday, the school announced that Courtney Faye Taylor, author of Concentrate, will join ABAC's Georgia Poetry Circuit on February 6th. Taylor is the winner of the Cave Canem Poetry Prize and a finalist for...
Albany sees drop in December unemployment rate
Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said Thursday that Albany recorded an unemployment rate of 3.5 percent in December, down one-tenth of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 3.7 percent. “Georgia’s highly-skilled workforce and business-friendly environment continues to drive positive economic growth across all corners of...
Frederick Shorter and the Blakely Mass Choir is coming to ABAC in February
An electric night of soul-filled gospel music will surely bring the crowd to its feet as Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College presents “A Night of Choral Singing” featuring Frederick Shorter and the Blakely Mass Choir. It is a part of the First Tuesday Concert Series. The concert will begin...
Speedfest 2023 returns to the Watermelon Capital Speedway in Cordele on Jan. 28
Speedfest 2023 is back at the Watermelon Captial Speedway for their 17th annual pre-season race, the energy from the drivers and people watching are high. Besides the time of the year with racers ready to get started, Race Promoter Bob Sargent talks about why he thinks Speedfest has been successful for so long.
