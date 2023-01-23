Read full article on original website
Related
Medical marijuana, race education and guns: NC lawmakers to reconsider controversial bills
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina lawmakers returned to Raleigh Wednesday to begin their major work session for the year. And while the priority each session tends to be the state budget, it's likely to be a busy year for controversial issues, thanks to a shift in the balance of power in the statehouse.
Wyoming crypto bank's Federal Reserve application denied
CHEYENNE, WYO. — The Federal Reserve Board has denied a Wyoming cryptocurrency bank's application for Federal Reserve System membership, officials announced Friday, dealing a setback to the crypto industry's attempts to build acceptance in mainstream U.S. banking. Many in crypto have been looking to Cheyenne-based Custodia Bank's more than...
State suspends Auditor Wood's vehicle assignment after crash
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina officials temporarily suspended the state auditor's vehicle assignment this week after she was cited for a misdemeanor hit-and-run for leaving the scene of a December crash where she drove her state-issued vehicle into a parked car. The state's motor fleet management director notified State...
Tennessee says pair gave incorrect execution drug testimony
NASHVILLE, TENN. — Two of the people most responsible for overseeing Tennessee’s lethal injection drugs "incorrectly testified" under oath that they were testing the chemicals for bacterial contamination, the state attorney general’s office conceded in a court filing. The revelation comes on the heels of an independent...
Oregon pins hopes on mass timber to boost housing, jobs
PORTLAND, ORE. — Inside a warehouse at the industrial Port of Portland lies what some believe could be the answer to Oregon's housing crisis — a prototype of an affordable housing unit made from mass timber. Once mass-produced at the factory being planned at the port, the units...
Lawsuits in NC plane crash that killed 8 settled for $15M
The families of five passengers killed in a 2022 plane crash off the North Carolina coast have settled wrongful death lawsuits against the companies that owned the plane and employed the pilot and the pilot's estate for $15 million, family representatives announced Friday. All eight people aboard the Pilatus PC-12/47...
A look at California's deadly back-to-back mass shootings
LOS ANGELES — In the course of 48 hours, two gunmen went on shooting rampages at both ends of California that left 18 dead and 10 wounded. The unrelated massacres at a dance hall in a Los Angeles suburb on Saturday night and a pair of mushroom farms south of San Francisco on Monday have dealt a blow to the state, which has some of the nation's toughest firearm laws and lowest rates of gun deaths.
NC legislative staffer's short tenure ends after appearances on 'pro-white' show resurface
A Republican operative with a long résumé in North Carolina politics, and a history of pro-Confederacy advocacy and appearances on a “pro-white” radio show, resigned Thursday from a job at the North Carolina General Assembly. Carlton Huffman started his job at the statehouse this month, but...
Cops hunt Oregon torture suspect jailed in Vegas kidnap case
SALEM, ORE. — Police in southern Oregon were searching Thursday for a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive, less than two years after he was convicted in Nevada of keeping another woman in captivity for weeks before the victim managed to escape. Grants Pass Police Chief...
Transgender NC employees argue state health plan denies them necessary care
RALEIGH, N.C. — The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit heard arguments on Wednesday in North Carolina’s appeal that the state’s health insurance plan for state workers can exclude coverage of transgender health care. A lawsuit by former state employees and their children said they...
NC leaders, activists offer their perspectives on video showing Memphis police officers beat Tyre Nichols
Leaders, law experts and local activists offered their perspective Friday after Memphis police released video footage of officers beating Tyre Nichols. People WRAL News spoke with on Friday said it was difficult to watch the footage, which shows officers hitting Nichols with their fists, boots and batons. Kerwin Pittman of...
Filipino workers: Oil company abandoned us in Hurricane Ida
NEW ORLEANS — As Hurricane Ida struck the Louisiana Gulf Coast in August 2021, Renato Decena and Rosel Hernandez watched the storm punch a hole in the roof of the bunkhouse where they were sheltered — abandoned, they allege, by their offshore oil industry employer as the hurricane bore down.
State Auditor Beth Wood attended prominent lawyer's party before crash, sources say
State Auditor Beth Wood was attending a party hosted by a prominent Raleigh lawyer the night she crashed a state-owned vehicle, multiple sources told WRAL. The incident led to a hit-and-run charge against Wood. The party was held Dec. 8 in the building featured in a recently unsurfaced social media...
NC suspends Wood's state-owned vehicle as crash investigates continues
The state agency that manages state-owned cars suspended State Auditor Beth Wood’s vehicle assignment as an investigation continues into a crash that resulted in a hit-and-run charge against Wood. Meanwhile, the state said the towing and repairs to the car Woods wrecked in the Dec. 8 incident totaled about $7,700.
Snow leads to massive pileup in Wisconsin, dozens injured
MADISON, WIS. — Dozens of people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday, which blocked Interstate 39/90 for hours, authorities said. Beloit Memorial Hospital said at least 27 people were treated for injuries sustained in the crash, WIFR-TV reported. The extent...
Suspect in Half Moon Bay farm killings faces 7 murder counts
HALF MOON BAY, CALIF. — A farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms was charged Wednesday with seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder. Chunli Zhao, 66, was set to make his first court appearance Wednesday but it was...
California winter storms boost water allocations for cities
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Weeks of historic rainfall in California won't be enough to end a severe drought, but it will provide public water agencies serving 27 million people with much more water than the suppliers had been told to expect a month ago, state officials announced Thursday. The Department...
Housing crunch: Whether buying or renting, rising costs hammer Wake households
RALEIGH – The cost of housing is leaving many Wake County residents in a bind. Despite a slight increase in housing affordability in December 2022 compared to November and October, home ownership was 31.7% less affordable for homebuyers than it was the prior year, the most recent data from Triangle Multiple Listing Service found.
Sheriff: Gunman didn't know Monterey Park dance hall victims
MONTEREY PARK, CALIF. — The 72-year-old gunman who sprayed bullets into a Southern California ballroom dance hall, killing 11 people, had no known connection to the victims and investigators are still trying to determine a motive for the massacre, the Los Angeles County sheriff said. Before the shooting Saturday...
Economic growth is slowing in North Carolina, NCSU index reveals
RALEIGH – North Carolina’s economy is slowing, according to the latest index tracking leading economic indicators in the state. The index, published monthly by Dr. Mike Walden, an economist and a William Neal Reynolds Distinguished Professor Emeritus at North Carolina State University, forecasts the direction of North Carolina’s economy four to six months into the future.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
73K+
Followers
80K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0