Columbia man charged in home burglary case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia man is accused of breaking into a Gilbert home Monday. Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon says deputies were dispatched to the 3300 block of Augusta Highway in response to a burglary in progress. Home security camera footage captured a male suspect and a...
COLUMBIA, SC
Woman charged in theft of $10K-plus from Saluda County church

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating a case of breach of trust. According to authorities, Sherry Rodgers Kirkland, 61, was charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent on Jan. 12. According to the arrest warrant, Kirkland did knowingly, willingly, and without...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
Sumter police searching for shooter, man found dead in parked car

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department says it is investigating after a deadly shooting. The department is looking for information to identify the shooter after a man was found dead Thursday. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 8 p.m. on Jan. 26. Investigators found Larry...
SUMTER, SC
SLED charges Laurens County inmate following attempt to strangle officer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has charged a Laurens County inmate with Attempted Murder and Carrying of a Weapon by an Inmate. SLED officials say 22-year-old Isaiah Miller of Clinton, SC attempted to strangle a detention officer using a towel on January 17. Miller was also able to grab the officer's pepper spray in the process.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
Two Camden men arrested in connection with a Kershaw Co. homicide incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two arrests have been made in connection with the homicide of Dena Thames reports the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies announced Antonyio Gary Johnson, 20, and Dexter Maurice Thomas, 29, both of Camden, have been arrested and charged. On Wednesday, November 10, 2021, Ms. Thames...
CAMDEN, SC
Second woman in Aiken house fire dies from injuries

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A second woman has died after a Wednesday morning house fire that took the life of her 65-year-old mother. 35-year-old Concetta Spann died Thursday evening due to injuries she sustained in the fire at their Aldrich Street home, the Aiken County Coroner's Office confirmed. She had been hospitalized at Doctors Hospital in Augusta after the fire.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
One dead in North Main motel shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating a Tuesday morning incident after one person dead after a shooting at a North Main motel. Police say the incident took place at the Coronet Motel, 6320 N. Main. Responding to a call, officers found an injured man outside the motel. EMS...
COLUMBIA, SC
Victim identified in homicide at Northeast Dr. restaurant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner's Office say's it has identified the victim of a homicide on the 100 block of Northeast Drive in Columbia. Officials say the victim, Patrick L Johnson, 38, of Columbia was killed during an incident at the R&B's Bar and Grill. The incident happened around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday January 22.
COLUMBIA, SC
Ex-DDSN employees charged after vulnerable adult pushed to ground, stomped

CLINTON, S.C. — Two employees of a South Carolina state agency have been charged in connection to a case of violence against a vulnerable adult on Christmas day. Warrants provided by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) state that, on Dec. 25, 37-year-old Lila Denise Kerson pushed the victim's head to the ground and then stomped the person's head. The warrant states that she later bent the victim's finger back toward the person's own hand.
CLINTON, SC
SALUDA COUNTY, SC

