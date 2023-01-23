Read full article on original website
wach.com
Sheriff Lott provides statement after Tyre Nichols arrest video was released
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott issued statement after a video showing the brutal police encounter that lead to the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols was released to the public. Lott made his statement Friday night, calling the incident "terribly disturbing" and reprimanding the five...
wach.com
Columbia man charged in home burglary case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia man is accused of breaking into a Gilbert home Monday. Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon says deputies were dispatched to the 3300 block of Augusta Highway in response to a burglary in progress. Home security camera footage captured a male suspect and a...
WRDW-TV
Woman charged in theft of $10K-plus from Saluda County church
WIS-TV
Sumter police searching for shooter, man found dead in parked car
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department says it is investigating after a deadly shooting. The department is looking for information to identify the shooter after a man was found dead Thursday. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 8 p.m. on Jan. 26. Investigators found Larry...
wach.com
SLED charges Laurens County inmate following attempt to strangle officer
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has charged a Laurens County inmate with Attempted Murder and Carrying of a Weapon by an Inmate. SLED officials say 22-year-old Isaiah Miller of Clinton, SC attempted to strangle a detention officer using a towel on January 17. Miller was also able to grab the officer's pepper spray in the process.
WIS-TV
Two Camden men arrested in connection with a Kershaw Co. homicide incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two arrests have been made in connection with the homicide of Dena Thames reports the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies announced Antonyio Gary Johnson, 20, and Dexter Maurice Thomas, 29, both of Camden, have been arrested and charged. On Wednesday, November 10, 2021, Ms. Thames...
Sheriff's department called to Alvin S. Glenn by coroner's office
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff's Department officials tell News19 that they have been requested to come to the Richland County jail by the county coroner. The sheriff's department confirmed on Friday afternoon that the Richland County Coroner's Office had requested investigators come to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
wach.com
Second woman in Aiken house fire dies from injuries
WRDW-TV
Dad returned to S.C. in murder case that sparked missing-child alert
wach.com
Domestic Violence suspect wanted by Lexington County deputies
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A man wanted on a bench warrant is on the run Lexington County deputies say. Deputies are looking for Jesse Gregory, 33, who is wanted on a municipal court bench warrant for a domestic violence charge. If you know where Gregory is, you are...
wach.com
Columbia Police Chief gives statement ahead of Tyre Nichols incident video release
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook has released a statement on the Tyre Nichols incident calling the actions of the five Memphis police officers "reckless" - as body camera footage is expected to be released Friday. In Chief Holbrook's statement on Friday, he reprimanded the actions...
WLTX.com
Orangeburg County mother's alleged killer extradited back to South Carolina
One dead in North Main motel shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are investigating a Tuesday morning incident after one person dead after a shooting at a North Main motel. Police say the incident took place at the Coronet Motel, 6320 N. Main. Responding to a call, officers found an injured man outside the motel. EMS...
Woman dies in hospital after Aiken fire that killed mother
wach.com
Victim identified in homicide at Northeast Dr. restaurant
WYFF4.com
2 Laurens County women kicked, stomped vulnerable adult resident of state facility, warrants say
abccolumbia.com
Richland Coroner identifies homicide victim from R&B’s Bar & Grill incident
WLTX.com
Ex-DDSN employees charged after vulnerable adult pushed to ground, stomped
wach.com
Former SCDDSN employees charged by SLED in vulnerable adult abuse case
wach.com
Saluda County woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Church
