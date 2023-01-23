Read full article on original website
Tommy Tuberville Joins 46 Senate Republicans to Introduce 'No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion' Act
Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL),joined 46 of his Senate colleagues in introducing the "No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act." If passed, the bill would establish a permanent prohibition on federal funding for abortion andwould make funding restrictions permanent for abortion and elective abortion coverage, including the Hyde Amendment, which requires annual approval. The legislation would also eliminate taxpayer-funded subsidies for elective abortion coverage currently offered on Affordable Care Act exchanges through refundable tax credits.
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
Video of Jill Biden Ushering Joe Away From Reporters Goes Viral
The footage shows the president not answering questions about classified documents ahead of White House Lunar New Year reception.
Democrats demand President Biden stop Title 42 expansion
DC Bureau Reporter Basil John reports. Democrats demand President Biden stop Title 42 expansion. DC Bureau Reporter Basil John reports. Jan. 27: Food prices, charging stations, and welcome …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on January 27, 2023. Keeneland mourns death of Pete McCormick.
Democrats vote to push back finalization of new primary calendar
The Democratic National Committee’s rules and bylaws committee will now finalize the calendar for its lineup of 2024 early presidential primaries in June as Georgia and New Hampshire seek more time to be able to meet President Biden’s proposed new early presidential primary schedule. The committee voted 25-0...
Resolution honoring Iranian protesters passes House with one GOP ‘no’ vote
The House on Wednesday overwhelmingly adopted a resolution commending protesters in Iran, with just one lawmaker — Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) — voting “no.”. The concurrent resolution, which was approved 420-1, applauds the “bravery, courage, and resolve of the women and men of Iran demonstrating in more than 13 cities and risking their safety to speak out against the Iranian regime’s human rights abuses.”
