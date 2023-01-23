ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 1

Related
Matt O'Hern

Tommy Tuberville Joins 46 Senate Republicans to Introduce 'No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion' Act

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL),joined 46 of his Senate colleagues in introducing the "No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act." If passed, the bill would establish a permanent prohibition on federal funding for abortion andwould make funding restrictions permanent for abortion and elective abortion coverage, including the Hyde Amendment, which requires annual approval. The legislation would also eliminate taxpayer-funded subsidies for elective abortion coverage currently offered on Affordable Care Act exchanges through refundable tax credits.
fox56news.com

Democrats demand President Biden stop Title 42 expansion

DC Bureau Reporter Basil John reports. Democrats demand President Biden stop Title 42 expansion. DC Bureau Reporter Basil John reports. Jan. 27: Food prices, charging stations, and welcome …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on January 27, 2023. Keeneland mourns death of Pete McCormick.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Democrats vote to push back finalization of new primary calendar

The Democratic National Committee’s rules and bylaws committee will now finalize the calendar for its lineup of 2024 early presidential primaries in June as Georgia and New Hampshire seek more time to be able to meet President Biden’s proposed new early presidential primary schedule. The committee voted 25-0...
GEORGIA STATE
fox56news.com

Resolution honoring Iranian protesters passes House with one GOP ‘no’ vote

The House on Wednesday overwhelmingly adopted a resolution commending protesters in Iran, with just one lawmaker — Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) — voting “no.”. The concurrent resolution, which was approved 420-1, applauds the “bravery, courage, and resolve of the women and men of Iran demonstrating in more than 13 cities and risking their safety to speak out against the Iranian regime’s human rights abuses.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy