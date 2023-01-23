Read full article on original website
A police chief was arrested and charged with dealing meth and cocaine
Shawn Denning, the top officer in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, used the app Wickr to run drug deals because he thought it was safe, prosecutors said.
CNN's Van Jones says Tyre Nichols' death might have been 'driven by racism' despite Black cops being charged
CNN's Van Jones raised eyebrows on social media for suggesting racism may have led to the death of Tyre Nichols despite five Black police officers being charged.
Donald Trump argues in wild court filing that New York can't sue the Trump Organization because it doesn't legally exist
'Trump Organization' is branding shorthand, so it can't be sued, the defendants said repeatedly in the lengthy court filing.
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
Video of Jill Biden Ushering Joe Away From Reporters Goes Viral
The footage shows the president not answering questions about classified documents ahead of White House Lunar New Year reception.
Democrats demand President Biden stop Title 42 expansion
DC Bureau Reporter Basil John reports. Democrats demand President Biden stop Title 42 expansion. DC Bureau Reporter Basil John reports. Jan. 27: Food prices, charging stations, and welcome …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on January 27, 2023. Keeneland mourns death of Pete McCormick.
3 men linked to Iran arrested over plot to kill U.S journalist; lawmakers call to support people of Iran
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday that three members of an Eastern European crime organization are now facing murder-for-hire charges tied to Iran. “The government of Iran has previously targeted dissonance around the world, including the victim who opposed the regime’s violation of human rights,” Garland...
Judge orders video of attack on Paul Pelosi to be released
A judge has ruled that video of the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), should be released following a motion from several news organizations, according to multiple reports. San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen Murphy ruled on Wednesday that the evidence against the alleged attacker,...
SFPD body camera video of Paul Pelosi hammer attack
Footage of the hammer attack against Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was released by a judge and obtained by KRON4 Friday morning. SFPD body camera video of Paul Pelosi hammer attack. Footage of the hammer attack against Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, was released by a judge and obtained...
Pence: ‘I take full responsibility’ for classified documents ending up at Indiana home
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday said he takes “full responsibility” for classified documents ending up at his home in Indiana and pledged to cooperate with any investigation into how it happened. “During the closing days of administration, when materials were boxed and assembled, some of which...
FBI arrests three men in Iranian murder-for-hire plot of US journalist, activist
At least three men have been arrested in a murder-for-hire plot allegedly sponsored by Iran that targeted a U.S. journalist and human rights activist who is a prominent critic of Tehran, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. All three of the defendants are expected to stand trial, Garland added, with...
With asylum case pending, Pakistani migrant takes on college in California
SAN LUIS OBISPO, California (Border Report) — Nabeel Younis has realized a lifelong dream of attending college in the United States. In spite of not knowing whether he will be granted asylum, the young migrant from Pakistan is now enrolled at Cuesta Community College in San Luis Obispo, California.
Resolution honoring Iranian protesters passes House with one GOP ‘no’ vote
The House on Wednesday overwhelmingly adopted a resolution commending protesters in Iran, with just one lawmaker — Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) — voting “no.”. The concurrent resolution, which was approved 420-1, applauds the “bravery, courage, and resolve of the women and men of Iran demonstrating in more than 13 cities and risking their safety to speak out against the Iranian regime’s human rights abuses.”
