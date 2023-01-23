There's been no shortage of headlines this offseason as transfer portal of college football has kept colleges and players very busy. For the Oregon Ducks, they've been a school that's seen a lot of departures, as well as a lot of new additions thanks to the transfer portal. Dan Lanning and the Ducks have been recognized as one of the six biggest winners from the open window transfer portal period according to Mike Huguenin of On3.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO