Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes to face Maryville, Missouri S&T this weekendThe LanternMaryville, MO
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes sweep MaryvilleThe LanternColumbus, OH
The historic and beautiful Worth County Courthouse in Grant City, Missouri was constructed by 1899CJ CoombsGrant City, MO
Architect Edmund Jacques Eckel's firm designed the Gentry County Courthouse in 1884CJ CoombsAlbany, MO
Shirley F. Wedlock, Maryville, MO
Memorials:Mosaic Medical Center Gift Shop, 2016 S. Main, Maryville, MO 64468. Notes:Shirley passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at a care center in Chandler, AZ. www.bramfuneralhome.com.
William "Bud" Wilson, age 86, Fairfax, Missouri
Location: Nodaway Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Maryville, MO.
Vivian F. Roberts, 70 of Shenandoah
Vivian passed away on Friday, January 26, 2023 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com.
John R. Pearce, 78, Fairfax, Missouri
Visitation Location:Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax, Missouri. Memorials: Community Hospital Association Fairfax, MO or Fairfax Christian Church. Cemetery: Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Fairfax, Missouri. Notes:andrewshannfuneralhome.com.
Helen Greiner, 98, Oregon, MO
Visitation Location: Oregon United Methodist Church. Memorials: Oregon United Methodist Church music department or church’s funeral bereavement fund.
KMAland Sports Schedule: Thursday, January 26th
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports is in Tabor and Underwood tonight for high school basketball on the KMAX-Stream. Check out the full schedule below. Sioux City North at Sioux City East (G) Bluegrass Conference Tournament. Semifinal: Ankeny Christian vs. Diagonal at Murray (G), 7:00 PM. Semifinal: Twin Cedars vs. Melcher-Dallas (G),...
Ardith Sunderman, 82, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Ardith passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at the Azria Care center in Clarinda, Iowa. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
KMAland Girls Basketball (1/25): NE Nodaway, King City move to King City Tournament finals
(KMAland) -- Northeast Nodaway and King City moved to the finals of the King City Tournament on Wednesday night. Check out the full KMAland girls basketball rundown below. Consolation: Polo vs. Mid-Buchanan (MISSING) KING CITY TOURNAMENT. Semifinal: King City 49 South Holt 35. No Stats Reported. Semifinal: Northeast Nodaway 26...
Levi Racine, 25, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Levi passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Clarinda vs. East Mills
KMAland Boys Basketball (1/26): Clarinda beats East Mills, CAM fends off Stanton, Johnson-Brock beats Sacred Heart. Clarinda held off East Mills, CAM won a fun one with Stanton, Exira-EHK rolled and Johnson-Brock beat Falls City Sacred Heart in KMAland boys basketball action on Thursday.
Rex Hickman, age 86 of Shenandoah, IA (formerly Hamburg, IA)
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA. Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m. Visitation End: 2:00 p.m. Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA. Notes:Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
Harvey gets acclimated to Page County EMA job
(Clarinda) -- Jill Harvey describes her first three months as Page County's emergency management coordinator as "eye opening." Harvey succeeded Kris Grebert in the position in late October. A 1994 University of Nebraska-Kearney graduate, Harvey served as the Deputy Emergency Management Director in Phelps County, Nebraska for almost seven years, and filled in as the director before coming to Page County. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Harvey says there are differences between Nebraska and Iowa in terms of emergency management.
Knights of Columbus to host fundraiser breakfast for new Shenandoah Pregnancy Resource Center
(Shenandoah) -- The Knights of Columbus is hosting a fundraiser breakfast Sunday. Proceeds from the event will go to benefit the construction of the Shenandoah Pregnancy Resource Center’s new facility, according to Knights of Columbus member Leroy Vrbsky. “We’re having a breakfast for the new pregnancy center in Shenandoah...
Young Shenandoah wrestling lineup continuing to grow, showing improvements heading into Hawkeye Ten
(Shenandoah) -- It's been a breakthrough year for the Shenandoah wrestling team, thanks to a talented group of underclassmen that continue to make strides. After some lean years, the Mustangs are headed in the right direction. They have a 13-6 dual record and found success at individual tournaments, such as their seventh-place finish at last weekend's John J. Harris Invitational in Corning.
Sidney's state championship coach McClintock steps aside
(Sidney) -- A state champion coach is stepping aside at Sidney. Cowgirls volleyball coach Amy McClintock resigned her position after a sterling run that saw a state title, a state runner-up, other state tournament trips and many other wins along the way. KMA Sports talked with Coach McClintock on Friday’s...
Clarinda board talks pre-bond issue building options
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials continue to explore future options for the district's facilities ahead of a major bond issue vote. Meeting in regular session late Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board approved the issuance of approximately $13 million in school infrastructure sales, services and use tax revenue bonds. Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia says the move allows the district to use funding from its Secure an Advanced Vision for Education or SAVE revenues for a variety of building-related purposes.
Red Oak finding its rhythm, gearing up for another postseason run
(Red Oak) -- Red Oak boys basketball is beginning to find its rhythm as the 2022-23 regular season approaches its end. The Tigers (5-10) entered the Christmas break with a meager 1-6 record, but have since started to find their footing with a 4-4 record since the season resumed, and two of those losses coming by less than 10 points.
St Joseph Man Facing a Possession Charge Following Arrest Monday in Buchanan County
(ST JOSEPH, MO) – A St Joseph man is facing a possession charge following an arrest made by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Buchanan County Monday. At 1 P.M. William J. Benbeneck a 36-year-old was arrested on a charge alleging possession of a controlled substance. He was also...
Shenandoah man killed in single-vehicle accident in Page County
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man was killed in a single vehicle accident east of Shenandoah Monday. The Page County Sherriff's Office says the PAGECOMM dispatch center was notified around 3:55 p.m. Monday of a vehicle found in the west ditch of E Avenue in the 2000 block, and a male, later identified as 25-year-old Levi Gary Glines-Racine, lying in the ditch near the vehicle.
Shenandoah officials explore new street department shop
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are hoping to purchase land as the future site of a new city facility. At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council set a public hearing for February 14th at 6 p.m. on entering into a contract with Valley Farms, Incorporated to purchase five acres of land on Ferguson Road. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says the city hopes to construct a new street department shop across from the Iowa National Guard Armory. He says it's a facility the city's needed for a long time.
