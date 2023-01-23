(Clarinda) -- Jill Harvey describes her first three months as Page County's emergency management coordinator as "eye opening." Harvey succeeded Kris Grebert in the position in late October. A 1994 University of Nebraska-Kearney graduate, Harvey served as the Deputy Emergency Management Director in Phelps County, Nebraska for almost seven years, and filled in as the director before coming to Page County. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Harvey says there are differences between Nebraska and Iowa in terms of emergency management.

PAGE COUNTY, IA ・ 18 HOURS AGO