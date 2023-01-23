Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSeattle, WA
10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySeattle, WA
This City in Washington Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensSeattle, WA
Freshwater fishing in SeattleOscarSeattle, WA
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Related
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Port Commission meeting for Jan. 30, 2023
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit) A. North Portwalk and Seawall Reconstruction: Design Updates. A. Approval of Federal Lobbying and Grant Services Contract. VII. INFORMATION. A. Small Public Works Contracts Awarded for 2022. B. Marina Operations 4th Quarter Report & Annual Review...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds City Council to hold daylong retreat Jan. 27
Edmonds city councilmembers will hold a day-long retreat Friday, Jan. 27 in Edmonds City Hall’s second-floor Brackett Room, starting at 9 a.m. While the event won’t be broadcast remotely, it is open to the public. The retreat is set off with an hour-long discussion of city goals, which...
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Apply for Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board of Directors position
Become part of Lynnwood’s future by joining the Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board of Directors. The Lynnwood PFD oversees the operation of the Lynnwood Event Center and the surrounding 13 acres. With revitalization efforts underway, the PFD is poised to become the ideal gathering space for residents, visitors, and events. Become part of the team that is leading the transformation of the property including an expansion of the Event Center, local dining and retail destinations, housing, an on-site hotel, and public outdoor spaces.
myedmondsnews.com
City of Edmonds Youth Commission invites teens to Feb. 13 forum
The City of Edmonds Youth Commission is looking for Edmonds teens ages 13-19 to attend a youth forum Monday, Feb. 13 from 4-5 p.m. at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. Possible topics to discuss are diversity, domestic violence, youth opportunities (programs, clubs, jobs, volunteering), LGBTQ+, environmental concerns and mental health. Free pizza, snacks and drinks will be provided.
myedmondsnews.com
Sean Hanchett: Public memorial set for Feb. 5 at Edmonds Waterfront Center
Sean Hanchett, 32, from Edmonds, sadly passed away in the Snohomish County Jail of an undetermined cause on December 11th 2022. Sean was born to Mike and Peggy Hanchett in 1990. He attended Edmonds-Woodway High School where he excelled as a pitcher on the baseball team. Sean was known for his big heart, love of animals, and was always lending a helping hand. One of his favorite places to visit was Canon Beach, OR, where he spent several summers vacationing with family. His absence will be truly missed. Sean is survived by his mother and stepfather, Peggy and Ron Krause; his brother, Matt Hanchett; and his nephews, Miles and Colton Hanchett. A public memorial will be held at Edmonds Waterfront Center on February 5th from 11am to 2pm.
myedmondsnews.com
Art Beat: Theater, exhibit openings, author talk and Comedy Night tickets
You may be entering the dreary season where you long for spring, but there are a lot of artistic opportunities going on to keep you engaged. Phoenix Theatre puts on Chemical Imbalance: A Jekyll and Hyde Play. Feb. 3-26 Phoenix Theatre. 9673 Firdale Ave., Edmonds. Dr. Jekyll’s research finds him...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds School District High School Students of Month for December 2022
Interests: I have five pets (two cats, three dogs). I enjoy writing horror stories in my free time, and my favorite school subjects are English and Science. Community Service: I’m working on getting my driver’s license. Education Goals: I want to get As and Bs in all my...
myedmondsnews.com
Author Hank Landau to speak in Edmonds Feb. 9 about cross-America kayaking journey
Hank Landau — author of The Misadventures of a Cross-America Kayaker, will reflect on his seven-year, 4,700-mile kayaking journey — and the lessons he learned along the way — in a talk at the Edmonds Waterfront Center at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. The Misadventures of a...
myedmondsnews.com
Submissions open Feb. 1 for EPIC Writing Contest
The Edmonds-based 10th annual EPIC Group Writers Writing Contest will be open for submissions Feb. 1 through midnight on Saturday, April 8. Submissions are welcome in the following categories:. Prose (fiction or non-fiction) – adults and students grades 8-12 Poetry – Adults and students grades 8-12 Portions of...
myedmondsnews.com
Cascadia Art Museum presents ‘The Life and Inspirations of George Tsutakawa’ Feb. 4
Mayumi Tsutakawa will speak about her father, artist George Tsutakawa, at Cascadia Art Museum Saturday, Feb. 4. “The Life and Inspirations of George Tsutakawa” will begin at 10 a.m. Mayumi Tsutakawa will speak about her late father, his life in Seattle and Japan, and his training and inspirations for an extensive career as a Pacific Northwest artist. Following the lecture, Mayumi and Cascadia Art Museum Curator David Martin will sign copies of George Tsutakawa: Early Works on Paper.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds K9 Hobbs to retire after decade of police service
After nearly 10 years of service, the Edmonds Police Department’s K9 Hobbs will retire on Jan. 26. Hobbs has partnered with Sgt. Jason Robinson since 2013, and together they have served the city and region with more than 500 deployments, the Edmonds Police Department said in a news release announcing Hobbs’ departure. Hobbs has apprehended approximately 166 suspects and located 113 items of evidence during his tenure.
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Romeo’s Pizza Kitchen delivers to your office or home
Romeo’s Pizza Kitchen now offers the delivery of family-size hot pastas, crisp salads and cheesy pizza to your office or home. This convenient, all-day service is perfect for corporate meetings or family gatherings where you want a hot meal for your group with a minimum of fuss. For more...
myedmondsnews.com
Under the weather: Mix of showers, sun and cold expected for last weekend of January
We’re already about to wrap up the month of January — that’s right, we’re almost one-twelfth of the way through 2023. Time to start preparing for 2024… just kidding. Over the past week or so, the rate of rainfall at Paine Field has slowed down from what we have seen for most of the month. As I reported in last week’s article, we were 0.84 inches above average for rainfall, but as of writing this, we are only 0.17 inches above average — the gap has closed a bit.
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck featuring Jumbo Bay Shrimp Louie this week
Scotty’s Food Truck is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 4-7:30 p.m. this week at the Calvary Church parking lot in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood. This week’s special — served all three days — is Jumbo Bay Shrimp Louie, featuring marinated asparagus spears, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, black olives and a wedge of lemon on a bed of romaine.
myedmondsnews.com
Police ask public to help ID suspects responsible for vandalism at Edmonds parks
Edmonds police are seeking public assistance in identifying suspects involved in numerous incidents of vandalisms to several parks. Over $10,000 in damage has occurred to several parks and restroom facilities throughout the city, often causing them to be unusable and closed to the public, Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure said. One restroom facility and structure were the victim of arson. The suspects have also left graffiti, including hate speech, symbols and slurs.
Comments / 0