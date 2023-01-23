ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tommy Tuberville Joins 46 Senate Republicans to Introduce 'No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion' Act

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL),joined 46 of his Senate colleagues in introducing the "No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act." If passed, the bill would establish a permanent prohibition on federal funding for abortion andwould make funding restrictions permanent for abortion and elective abortion coverage, including the Hyde Amendment, which requires annual approval. The legislation would also eliminate taxpayer-funded subsidies for elective abortion coverage currently offered on Affordable Care Act exchanges through refundable tax credits.
Obama, Clinton offices say all classified documents went to Archives

The offices of former Presidents Obama and Clinton say they turned over all classified materials to the National Archives at the end of their presidencies. A day after it was announced that classified materials had been found at former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home, both the Clinton and Obama offices told The Hill that they had sent all classified materials to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).
