I still breastfeed my 5-year-old son — people say that’s ‘abuse’ but I don’t care

By Samantha Ibrahim
 4 days ago

This mom loves getting pumped up.

Lauren McLeod doesn’t care for the haters who shame her for still breastfeeding her son Bowie — who is 5 years old.

The 29-year-old parent also isn’t here for the trolls who claim she’s abusing her kid by continuing to offer her breast milk to him.

“I never thought I’d be breastfeeding my child aged 5, but I’m like any other mom doing the best I can for my children,” she recently told South West News Service.

The defiant Australian said the act is “not weird or sexual” and is “completely normal.”

The mommy influencer wannabe added that she will keep on going until her son wants her to stop.

McLeod, who is a doula, had hoped Bowie would stop around the age of 2 — she claimed she and her husband, Anders, 33, were both breastfed until that age. Her daughter, Tigerlily, 2 years old, is also still being breastfed.

Bowie receives breast milk three times a week before bedtime, while Tigerlily eats “on-demand.”

McLeod’s son Bowie, her husband Anders and their daughter Tigerlily.
Lauren McCleod / SWNS
The mother of two doesn’t want to stop breastfeeding her kids until they tell her they want to.
Lauren McCleod / SWNS
The doula explained that breastfeeding is very natural.
Lauren McCleod / SWNS

She explained that people “will say something really mean” and believes the comments come “from a lack of education but nobody has ever said anything to my face.”

Mom defends drinking a little wine while breastfeeding: ‘if you can drive, you can breastfeed’

Others have called her “gross” and an “abuser” and have accused her of not giving her kids actual food.

McLeod denounced the ridiculous accusations and said “of course we [give them food].”

“I believe we’re doing the right thing for us,” she said. “It’s a beautiful thing for us to bond and reconnect after a long day.

“I’ve been really lucky to have easy breastfeeding journeys, and I’ve had no major struggles,” she continued.

McLeod has also breastfed her friend’s baby, who won’t take bottles when she babysits. While she said it was a “little strange” to feed a baby that isn’t her own, she said it still felt “natural” and was happy to help out her pal.

McLeod claimed she gets hate from trolls who say she’s abusing her kids.
Lauren McCleod / SWNS
Bowie is almost 6 years old and apparently still loves to breastfeed.
Lauren McCleod / SWNS
Her 2-year-old daughter Tigerlily is also still drinking milk from her breast.
Lauren McCleod / SWNS
Her tips to help milk flow easier include eating healthier foods and drinking enough water.
Lauren McCleod / SWNS

She declared that society should normalize breastfeeding other people’s children, as she said it truly “takes a village” to raise kids.

“People have been doing this since the dawn of time, grandparents would feed their grandchildren,” she told SWNS, adding that she has donated “express milk” to parents who need it more than her.

McLeod also revealed her best tips for breastfeeding, which include drinking a lot of water beforehand, eating healthy foods, feeding a baby while having one’s shoulders back, asking for help when needed and otherwise taking care of one’s self.

“I’ve been really lucky to have easy breastfeeding journeys, and I’ve had no major struggles,” she said.
Lauren McCleod / SWNS

She added that women should breastfeed while lying on their side if they feel sore and should ask a midwife to check for tongue and lip ties, as they are really common and can cause issues with latching.

In another stance as a milk activist, McLeod previously defended her choice to breastfeed her kids last September.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it a million times more, humans were biologically designed to wean from the breast between 2 [and] 7 years of age,” she stated at the time. “I’ve been called a ‘sick nut,’ I’ve been told I’m disgusting, weird, gross, selfish, abusing my children, the list goes on.”

Earlier this month, she shared a social media post where she was seen drinking a glass of white wine while breastfeeding Tigerlily.

She suggested that people have misinformation about drinking while breastfeeding, saying that many assume that “alcohol goes straight into breastmilk and will make the baby ‘drunk.'”

However, McLeod said that is untrue and people believe this due to a “lack of education.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “moderate” alcohol consumption — up to one drink per day — is “not known to be harmful” to an infant.

However, the CDC noted that the highest levels of alcohol can be found in breast milk 30 to 60 minutes after consuming a drink and can remain detectable for about two to three hours per drink consumed.

Zina Allen
4d ago

I hope that she's not getting enjoyment out of this. 5 years old is way to long to be breastfeeding.

Mardi Hodges
4d ago

Tiger Lily? Is she serious. AND no, it isn’t normal.

Eh Whatever
4d ago

That's a selfish parent refusing to let a FULL size CHILD grow up!

Related
Mary Duncan

“I want a baby, but not one like that,” man says to wife in front of friend’s crying infant

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Having a child is very hard - all parents know this for certain. Sure, there is joy and fulfillment and satisfaction in being a parent, but mostly it’s a lot of work, a lot of grief, a lot of worrying and caring for a little person who wouldn’t for a second regard your needs, because as a child that is not their job.
Ricky

The youngest mother in the world gave birth when she was 5 years old

Lina Medina is considered to be the youngest mother in the history of humankind. She gave birth when she was only 5 years old. Her child was a boy named Gerardo who weighed 6 lbs. Her entire village in Peru got shocked in disbelief after they heard the news of 5-year-old Lina giving birth via cesarean section at such a young age.
Ceebla Cuud

A Husband Abandoned His Wife After She Gave Birth to Their Fifth Set of Twins

After his wife just gave birth to their fifth set of twins, a Ugandan man allegedly picked up and left his growing family. Having children is a mixed blessing; some individuals would be overjoyed to have even one, while others have no qualms about casting theirs aside. Consider the case of the Ugandan man who snapped after learning that his wife had just given birth to their fifth set of twins. Even though Nalongo Gloria has had many sets of twins, she has never used in vitro fertilization (IVF). The Ugandan mother has given birth to her ninth and tenth children, prompting reports that her husband, Ssalongo, has left the family because he felt he could no longer provide for them since "it wasn't natural."
Amy Christie

Grandmother on husband: "He wants to be with my daughter-in-law; I can't lose my grandkids"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having a large family and a long, happy relationship with kids and grandkids is one of the most fulfilling things in life. But when a second marriage interferes with the family dynamic and stops one relationship while beginning a very different one, that could possibly add pressure on everyone else's interactions and add stress.
