ClickOnDetroit.com
The menu at this Downriver restaurant is as rich as the atmosphere
With award-winning steaks and fresh seafood, The Vault on First in Wyandotte, is re-inventing a historic bank building into a classic restaurant experience. Co-owner Chris Doulos says they strive to satifsy their customers, “If somebody wants something that isn’t on our menu, we will absolutly make if for you.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Yelp’s list of best pizza omits all Detroit spots, is garbage, belongs in trash can
Have you ever scrolled by something on the internet and thought, oh, that’s trash!. I did that today. My colleague Chuck Jackson sent me a new list compiled by Yelp, you know, that website where people go to yell at waiters from behind their phone, of the best pizza joints in the U.S. and Canada.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tourist in your town features Wyandotte
It’s a small town with big city amenities, and easily accessible from just about anywhere in Southeast Michigan. “A lot of things that are really special about Wyandotte, first and foremost our location on the beautiful Detroit River; our proximity to Downtown Detroit, the airport, make us a great location; centrally located in a really special region of downriver,” Joe Gruber, Executive Director for the city of Wyandotte Downtown Development Authority told “Live in the D’s” April Morton.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2023 James Beard Awards: Here are the Michigan restaurants, chefs who made the semifinalist list
The 2023 James Beard Awards semifinalists have been announced and more than a dozen restaurants and chefs from Michigan made the list. Nominees will be announced on March 29 and winners will be honored at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on June 5, 2023, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Data reveals the snowiest months, years in Detroit between 1969-2022 -- and more top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. These were Detroit’s snowiest months, years between 1969-2022 🌨️. Snow is such a familiar part of life here in Michigan. Nothing quite screams...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Meijer opens up 2 new convenience grocery stores in Metro Detroit
Meijer, a Michigan-based box store chain, is opening up two new grocer stores in Metro Detroit this week. The new Meijer grocery stores will be in Lake Orion and Macomb Township and will open on Jan. 26 at 6 a.m. The two new grocery stores are smaller than a normal...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vigil honored life of Tracie Golden on her birthday at Detroit hospital where she worked, died
DETROIT – Family, friends and coworkers gathered to honor the life of Tracie Golden at a vigil on Friday. The vigil was held on Jan. 27, what would’ve been Tracie Golden’s 54th birthday. Golden, 53, stopped at a liquor store at 10:47 p.m. Dec. 28 in the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County woman wins $1M playing scratch-off ticket: ‘I thought I was seeing things’
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – An Oakland County woman won $1 million on a $10 Double Diamond scratch-off ticket she purchased in Southfield. The 59-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous, visited Michigan Lottery headquarters recently to claim her prize. She decided to take the money as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000 instead of 30 annuity payments for the full amount.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘I was in shock’: Detroit man wins $2 million lottery jackpot after trip to gas station
DETROIT – A Detroit man won a $2 million lottery jackpot after taking a quick trip to buy tickets at a Warren gas station. The 53-year-old man bought his winning ticket at Fast Track Gas Station on Mound Road in Warren. “I love playing the lottery, and I play...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Winter Blast Royal Oak postponed due to predicted frigid temperatures: What to know
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Winter Blast Royal Oak is getting pushed back two weeks due to expected frigid temperatures. The event was scheduled for Feb. 3 through Feb. 5, 2023, but predicted frigid temperatures caused organizers to postpone. Winter Blast Royal Oak will now be held from Feb. 17 through Feb. 19, 2023.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit woman survives more than 25 cardiac arrests
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Her heart stopped beating more than 25 times, but April Hogan is alive because of the heroic efforts to save her. To say April Hogan of Ypsilanti is lucky to be alive just doesn’t really cover it. It was July 9, 2021, when Hogan...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Unidentified: Woman found dead at Detroit bus stop 2 years ago
DETROIT – An unidentified woman was found dead at a bus stop in Detroit two years ago. The woman was found on Jan. 28, 2021. She is described as a white woman between the ages of 60 to 80. According to officials, she had a recognizable face and gray...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Rodents? Water damage? What residents say is going on inside historic Detroit apartment building
DETROIT – Residents inside a historic Detroit apartment building are voicing concerns for their safety. They told Local 4 they have seen rodents, that there is water damage and the elevator has been broken. When Local 4′s Hank Winchester arrived the elevator was broken and there appeared to be a water issue in the lobby.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police seek 2 men linked to stealing vehicle with baby inside on city’s west side
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about two men linked to stealing a vehicle that had a baby inside of it on the city’s west side. The incident occurred Monday (Jan. 23) at 1:50 p.m. after two adult victims exited their white 2020 Jeep Cherokee and entered a gas station in the 11500 block of Wyoming Avenue while leaving their vehicle unlocked, running, and their baby inside.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police need help solving murder of 25-year-old woman on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Detroit police need help solving a murder that left extremely few clues behind on the city’s west side. Aja Booth, 25, had just stopped by her brother’s house on Appoline Street when a random shot came through the kitchen window and killed her. “We heard...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southfield man charged with armed robbery of 2 dollar stores in Detroit
DETROIT – Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Fernando Darryl Ford, 30, of Southfield with armed robbery of two dollar stores in Detroit. The first incident occurred Friday (Jan. 13) at 7:10 p.m. in the 11630 block of Greenfield Road as Detroit police were called to the store for a reported robbery.
ClickOnDetroit.com
45 years later: Remembering the Great Blizzard of 1978 in Southeast Michigan
DETROIT – It’s been 45 years since a powerful blizzard dropped more than a foot of snow in Southeast Michigan, establishing itself as one of the more memorable weather events in recent history. The Great Blizzard of 1978 not only brought heavy snow totals - but also hurricane...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit mayor launches effort to help residents this tax season
DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has a message for you as you may be owed big money. The City of Detroit offers no-cost expert tax preparation, but thousands don’t take advantage of this opportunity. It’s money out there that could be waiting for you, says Lawrence Hargrave....
ClickOnDetroit.com
71-year-old man dies while shoveling snow in Inkster
INKSTER, Mich. – A grandfather from Inkster died while shoveling snow. Inkster police say 71-year-old Leroy Steed was last seen shoveling snow outside his house Wednesday (Jan. 25) evening. His body was found Thursday morning. According to police, no foul play was suspected, as it appears he died from...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Parents frustrated over delayed snow day call from Plymouth-Canton schools
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. – It’s much easier for school superintendents to OK a snow day when it flies overnight, but during the midday hours, not so much. Pulling the trigger proved challenging for the Plymouth-Canton Community Schools district, which left a lot of parents frustrated. Yes, it is...
