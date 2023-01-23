Read full article on original website
Jury deadlocks in Hagerstown murder case
After a jury was deadlocked for hours Wednesday, Washington County Circuit Court Judge Dana Moylan Wright declared a mistrial in the 2020 shooting death of Hagerstown resident Jason Tyrone Christie. Wright ordered defendant James Edward Williams, 40, continued to be held without bond. Given the late hour that the mistrial...
Frederick Man Indicted For Shots-Fired Incident
It was one of three indictments returned on Friday by the Grand Jury. Frederick, Md (KM) Three indictments were returned by the Frederick County Grand Jury on Friday. The panel charged Kyeron Zaimere Cottingham, 26, of Frederick with three counts of 1st-degree assault; one count each of use of a firearm in a crime of violence; possession of a firearm with a felony conviction; illegal possession of a regulated firearm; possession of a magazine with ten rounds or more; having a loaded handgun on his person, illegal possession of ammunition; two counts of malicious destruction of property of $1,000 or greater; one count of malicious destruction of property less than $1,000; discharging a firearm in the city, and reckless endangerment.
Man sentenced after obstructing Franklin County murder investigation
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice announced that a Baltimore man has been sentenced to nine years in prison after he pled guilty to obstructing a federal investigation into a triple Franklin County murder that occurred in 2016. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 36-year-old Mark...
Hagerstown man denied third bail modification for double shooting charges
Jan. 26—A Hagerstown man who is accused of shooting two other people in Frederick last year was denied bail again on Thursday. Raven Justin Cosley, 42, is charged with attempted first-degree murder. He was arrested on July 21, 2022, in connection with a double shooting on July 5, 2022, outside Country Hills Apartments on Heather Ridge Drive.
Alleged phony ID scam lands two women in county prison, police say
Jan. 27—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Two women, one from Montgomery County and one from Maryland, were jailed in Cambria County on Thursday for an alleged scam to buy a vehicle from Cernic's Cycle World using stolen identification that they purchased on the internet, authorities allege. The state police Auto...
Hagerstown residents arrested in Interstate 68 traffic stop
Jan. 26—CUMBERLAND — Two Hagerstown residents were arrested and a stolen handgun recovered in a traffic stop late Tuesday on Interstate 68 west at the Beall Street exit, according to Cumberland Police. The stolen registered handgun was discovered under a seat of the vehicle during the 11:09 p.m....
Maryland Attacker Who Strangled Woman In Pennsylvania Sheetz Restroom Arrested: Police
A woman was beaten in the handicapped stall at a central Pennsylvania Sheetz and two months later police say they have found the Maryland man who attacked her, authorities announced on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Elijah Richard Jennings, 25, originally from Harrisburg, most recently living in Maryland, was arrested on...
3-alarm fire burning at central Pa. firewood company
Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire Friday at a Franklin County firewood supplier, authorities said. The fire at Gish Logging was first reported around 8:30 a.m., on the 4900 block of Path Valley Road in Fort Loudon, according to Franklin Fire Co. A pile of firewood is burning inside the...
Suspects wanted for allegedly installing skimming device on York County ATM
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern York County Regional Police department has investigated a case where two people allegedly put a skimming device on an ATM machine in Manchester Township, York County. According to police, two men placed the ATM card skimming device in the ATM machine located...
Police: 3 juveniles arrested after group of Gaithersburg students were led into a school bathroom and robbed
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Three juvenile boys have been arrested and charged with robbery after an assault at Richard Montgomery High School. On Jan. 13, Rockville City Police responded to Richard Montgomery High School (RMHS) for the report of an assault which occurred inside the school and an allegation that a gun had been brandished off school grounds forcing the school to enter a brief lockdown.
Garrett County man arrested in National Highway crash
CUMBERLAND — A Grantsville man was arrested on drug charges Tuesday following a traffic accident Tuesday afternoon on National Highway in LaVale, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office. Guy Daniel Miller, 37, was allegedly found in possession of crack cocaine, police said. He was charged with possession with...
Police Investigating Attempted Armed Robbery in Germantown; Victim Attacked After Placing PS4 for Sale on Snapchat
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section have released surveillance video of two armed robbery suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m., 5th District officers responded to the 11800 block of Regents Park Dr. for the report of a shooting. While investigating the shooting, an adult male stated he was the victim of an attempted robbery.
Pittsburgh police officer charged with DUI
An off-duty Pittsburgh police officer was charged with DUI. Penn Township police responded to Pleasant Valley Road in Westmoreland County, for reports of an erratic driver around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, according to court documents. An officer initiated a traffic stop on Aaron Spangler, 42, of Manor, on Route...
Authorities searching for vehicle involved in hit and run in Chambersburg
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Chambersburg Police Department (CPD) says a hit and run happened Jan. 13 at the Norland Pub. The victim said that his car was hit in the parking lot around 6:50 p.m. A black lifted GMC Denali was caught on video by a witness...
Fire at firewood supplier in Franklin County leaves 'significant damage'
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A fire at a firewood supplier in Franklin County left significant damage, officials said. According to emergency dispatch, fire crews were sent to Gish Logging in the 4900 block of Path Valley Road in Metal Township around 8:25 a.m. on Jan. 27 for a fire.
3 bodies found behind Pennsylvania home, authorities say
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHP) — Multiple bodies were found behind a home in York County, Pennsylvania, according to authorities. Police assured the public there is no danger, however other details are limited. West Manchester Township Police detectives and the York County Coroner said the are still actively investigating...
Police Searching For Burglary Suspect
Suspect in Mt. Airy Burglaries (Photo from Md. State Police) Mount Airy, Md (KM) Maryland State Police are trying to learn the identity of a burglary suspect who was involved in three commercial break-ins last month. He’s an African-American male, about 6-feet to 6’4″ tall, about 300 pounds. He has a dark complexion and walks with a pronounced limp.
Gun thieves crash stolen truck into Cumberland County shop, walk out with firearms: police
Two people used a stolen truck to drive into the front of a Hampden Township gun shop and steal firearms, police said. Surveillance footage recorded a pickup truck around 5 a.m. Saturday driving into the front of SPAR Firearms on the 6000 block of Carlisle Pike, police said. The pickup truck was allegedly stolen in Dauphin County.
Teen Was Driving Lexus 100+ MPH, Car Flew For 130 Feet In Fatal Fairfax County Crash: Police
Shocking new details of the investigation into a fatal crash that took the lives of two minors and left a teen hospitalized in critical condition weeks later have been released by the Fairfax County Police Department.Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, dispatchers from the Fairfax County …
Drug Kingpin Gets 20 Years For Running Wide-Ranging Fentanyl Distribution Ring In Maryland
A drug kingpin responsible for running the operation that distributed fentanyl throughout Maryland, leading to at least one fatal overdose, will spend time behind bars after admitting to his role in the conspiracy, federal officials announced.Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown announced on Thu…
