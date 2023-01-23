ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, PA

YAHOO!

Jury deadlocks in Hagerstown murder case

After a jury was deadlocked for hours Wednesday, Washington County Circuit Court Judge Dana Moylan Wright declared a mistrial in the 2020 shooting death of Hagerstown resident Jason Tyrone Christie. Wright ordered defendant James Edward Williams, 40, continued to be held without bond. Given the late hour that the mistrial...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick Man Indicted For Shots-Fired Incident

It was one of three indictments returned on Friday by the Grand Jury. Frederick, Md (KM) Three indictments were returned by the Frederick County Grand Jury on Friday. The panel charged Kyeron Zaimere Cottingham, 26, of Frederick with three counts of 1st-degree assault; one count each of use of a firearm in a crime of violence; possession of a firearm with a felony conviction; illegal possession of a regulated firearm; possession of a magazine with ten rounds or more; having a loaded handgun on his person, illegal possession of ammunition; two counts of malicious destruction of property of $1,000 or greater; one count of malicious destruction of property less than $1,000; discharging a firearm in the city, and reckless endangerment.
FREDERICK, MD
YAHOO!

Hagerstown man denied third bail modification for double shooting charges

Jan. 26—A Hagerstown man who is accused of shooting two other people in Frederick last year was denied bail again on Thursday. Raven Justin Cosley, 42, is charged with attempted first-degree murder. He was arrested on July 21, 2022, in connection with a double shooting on July 5, 2022, outside Country Hills Apartments on Heather Ridge Drive.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
YAHOO!

Alleged phony ID scam lands two women in county prison, police say

Jan. 27—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Two women, one from Montgomery County and one from Maryland, were jailed in Cambria County on Thursday for an alleged scam to buy a vehicle from Cernic's Cycle World using stolen identification that they purchased on the internet, authorities allege. The state police Auto...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
Yahoo!

Hagerstown residents arrested in Interstate 68 traffic stop

Jan. 26—CUMBERLAND — Two Hagerstown residents were arrested and a stolen handgun recovered in a traffic stop late Tuesday on Interstate 68 west at the Beall Street exit, according to Cumberland Police. The stolen registered handgun was discovered under a seat of the vehicle during the 11:09 p.m....
HAGERSTOWN, MD
PennLive.com

3-alarm fire burning at central Pa. firewood company

Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire Friday at a Franklin County firewood supplier, authorities said. The fire at Gish Logging was first reported around 8:30 a.m., on the 4900 block of Path Valley Road in Fort Loudon, according to Franklin Fire Co. A pile of firewood is burning inside the...
FORT LOUDON, PA
WUSA9

Police: 3 juveniles arrested after group of Gaithersburg students were led into a school bathroom and robbed

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Three juvenile boys have been arrested and charged with robbery after an assault at Richard Montgomery High School. On Jan. 13, Rockville City Police responded to Richard Montgomery High School (RMHS) for the report of an assault which occurred inside the school and an allegation that a gun had been brandished off school grounds forcing the school to enter a brief lockdown.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
YAHOO!

Garrett County man arrested in National Highway crash

CUMBERLAND — A Grantsville man was arrested on drug charges Tuesday following a traffic accident Tuesday afternoon on National Highway in LaVale, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office. Guy Daniel Miller, 37, was allegedly found in possession of crack cocaine, police said. He was charged with possession with...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Investigating Attempted Armed Robbery in Germantown; Victim Attacked After Placing PS4 for Sale on Snapchat

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section have released surveillance video of two armed robbery suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m., 5th District officers responded to the 11800 block of Regents Park Dr. for the report of a shooting. While investigating the shooting, an adult male stated he was the victim of an attempted robbery.
GERMANTOWN, MD
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police officer charged with DUI

An off-duty Pittsburgh police officer was charged with DUI. Penn Township police responded to Pleasant Valley Road in Westmoreland County, for reports of an erratic driver around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 21, according to court documents. An officer initiated a traffic stop on Aaron Spangler, 42, of Manor, on Route...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPMI

3 bodies found behind Pennsylvania home, authorities say

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHP) — Multiple bodies were found behind a home in York County, Pennsylvania, according to authorities. Police assured the public there is no danger, however other details are limited. West Manchester Township Police detectives and the York County Coroner said the are still actively investigating...
YORK COUNTY, PA
wfmd.com

Police Searching For Burglary Suspect

Suspect in Mt. Airy Burglaries (Photo from Md. State Police) Mount Airy, Md (KM) Maryland State Police are trying to learn the identity of a burglary suspect who was involved in three commercial break-ins last month. He’s an African-American male, about 6-feet to 6’4″ tall, about 300 pounds. He has a dark complexion and walks with a pronounced limp.
MOUNT AIRY, MD

