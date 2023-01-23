ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Centre Daily

Bengals Starters Jonah Williams, Alex Cappa Out vs. Chiefs

As the Bengals prepare to face the Chiefs on Sunday in the AFC championship game, they will be without two key offensive linemen. According to ESPN’s Ben Baby, Jonah Williams and Alex Cappa will both miss the game with their respective injuries. Williams first suffered a dislocated kneecap in...
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

The ‘show goes on’ for retired Bucs quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen

TAMPA, Fla. — Clyde Christensen was asked to review the play sheet to see if anything was missing. Less than a week after retiring as Bucs quarterbacks coach, part of the purge of nine assistants from Todd Bowles’ staff on Jan. 19, Christensen received a text message and follow-up phone call from Peyton Manning, who is the AFC coach for the NFL’s first Pro Bowl flag football game.
Centre Daily

Rams to hire Mike LaFleur to be their offensive coordinator

LOS ANGELES — Rams coach Sean McVay will hire Mike LaFleur as offensive coordinator, with the deal expected to be finalized this weekend, a person with knowledge of the situation said Friday. LaFleur replaces Liam Coen, who left the Rams staff after one season to return to the post...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Grading Packers on Salary Cap Curve: Safeties

GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the past few years, safety was the least of the Green Bay Packers’ worries. Between steady veteran Adrian Amos and talented first-round pick Darnell Savage, the Packers were set at a key position. That wasn’t the case this year, though. Adrian Amos, who...
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Cowboys DB Moves: Coyle Signs, Mullen to Lamar Jackson’s Ravens

FRISCO - The Baltimore Ravens have claimed former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trayvon Mullen off waivers. Mullen, as it happens, is also the cousin of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. ... though he might not be the Ravens QB for long, given the state of contract negotiations. Meanwhile, Dallas has made a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Centre Daily

From actor to AFC championship: SoCal’s Trenton Irwin on big stage with Bengals

LOS ANGELES — Trenton Irwin sat at the end of the dining room table — but not for long. The teen watched for nearly 30 seconds as others tasted their food, and then were catapulted in succession through a window, into a China cabinet and French doors. When Irwin finally took a bite, he was launched backward into the wall of a faux fireplace with more velocity than a Joe Burrow pass.
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Falcons ‘Closely Monitoring’ Panthers Coach for Defensive Coordinator?

The Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator search, prompted by the retirement of Dean Pees, was reportedly hitting the "home stretch" - but there are still some things to handle before a final decision is made. Among those is seeing how head coach openings around the NFL play out, as some candidates,...
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Warriors vs. Raptors Injury Report Revealed

The Golden State Warriors picked up a great win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, and will look to carry that momentum into their showdown with the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. In what feels like a rare occurrence in the modern NBA, both teams have very short injury reports for this game, as most of the top talent is expected to be available.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Centre Daily

Lakers News: ESPN Insiders Very Low on Rui Hachimura Trade for LA

The Lakers somewhat shocked the NBA world this week when they made a trade with the Washington Wizards for 24-year-old forward Rui Hachimura. The Lakers gave up shooting guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks, in a move that felt like pretty low value for a former lottery pick. Many...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Warriors guard Stephen Curry fined $25,000 for mouthpiece toss

That’s one expensive piece of plastic. One day after being named an All-Star starter, Stephen Curry was hit with a $25,000 fine for throwing his mouthpiece into the stands on Wednesday night, a move done in frustration that got him ejected from the Warriors game against the Grizzlies. Curry...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Centre Daily

Donovan Mitchell Selected as Starter in 2023 NBA All-Star Game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Former Louisville men's basketball standout and current NBA star Donovan Mitchell has been named to the 2023 NBA All-Star Game as a starter for the Eastern Conference, the league announced Thursday. Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo round out the starters for the Eastern...
LOUISVILLE, KY

