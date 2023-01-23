Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
NFL Linebacker Jessie Lemonier Dead at 25 Amid Girlfriend’s Pregnancy With 1st Child: ‘Gone Far Too Soon’
Jessie Lemonier, a former NFL linebacker, has died. He was 25. “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the Detroit Lions wrote in a Thursday, January 26, in a statement shared via Twitter. “Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far […]
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Is Dating 20-Year Old LSU Swimmer Jadyn Jannasch
It looks like Dak isn’t doing too bad after his playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers NFC divisional round this past Sunday…. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has a new lady in his life, Louisiana State University swimmer named Jadyn Jannasch (her Instagram profile picture features her wearing a Cowboys jacket as well):
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Bengals Starters Jonah Williams, Alex Cappa Out vs. Chiefs
As the Bengals prepare to face the Chiefs on Sunday in the AFC championship game, they will be without two key offensive linemen. According to ESPN’s Ben Baby, Jonah Williams and Alex Cappa will both miss the game with their respective injuries. Williams first suffered a dislocated kneecap in...
The ‘show goes on’ for retired Bucs quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen
TAMPA, Fla. — Clyde Christensen was asked to review the play sheet to see if anything was missing. Less than a week after retiring as Bucs quarterbacks coach, part of the purge of nine assistants from Todd Bowles’ staff on Jan. 19, Christensen received a text message and follow-up phone call from Peyton Manning, who is the AFC coach for the NFL’s first Pro Bowl flag football game.
Rams to hire Mike LaFleur to be their offensive coordinator
LOS ANGELES — Rams coach Sean McVay will hire Mike LaFleur as offensive coordinator, with the deal expected to be finalized this weekend, a person with knowledge of the situation said Friday. LaFleur replaces Liam Coen, who left the Rams staff after one season to return to the post...
Grading Packers on Salary Cap Curve: Safeties
GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the past few years, safety was the least of the Green Bay Packers’ worries. Between steady veteran Adrian Amos and talented first-round pick Darnell Savage, the Packers were set at a key position. That wasn’t the case this year, though. Adrian Amos, who...
Cowboys DB Moves: Coyle Signs, Mullen to Lamar Jackson’s Ravens
FRISCO - The Baltimore Ravens have claimed former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trayvon Mullen off waivers. Mullen, as it happens, is also the cousin of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. ... though he might not be the Ravens QB for long, given the state of contract negotiations. Meanwhile, Dallas has made a...
From actor to AFC championship: SoCal’s Trenton Irwin on big stage with Bengals
LOS ANGELES — Trenton Irwin sat at the end of the dining room table — but not for long. The teen watched for nearly 30 seconds as others tasted their food, and then were catapulted in succession through a window, into a China cabinet and French doors. When Irwin finally took a bite, he was launched backward into the wall of a faux fireplace with more velocity than a Joe Burrow pass.
Falcons ‘Closely Monitoring’ Panthers Coach for Defensive Coordinator?
The Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator search, prompted by the retirement of Dean Pees, was reportedly hitting the "home stretch" - but there are still some things to handle before a final decision is made. Among those is seeing how head coach openings around the NFL play out, as some candidates,...
Warriors vs. Raptors Injury Report Revealed
The Golden State Warriors picked up a great win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, and will look to carry that momentum into their showdown with the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. In what feels like a rare occurrence in the modern NBA, both teams have very short injury reports for this game, as most of the top talent is expected to be available.
Lakers News: ESPN Insiders Very Low on Rui Hachimura Trade for LA
The Lakers somewhat shocked the NBA world this week when they made a trade with the Washington Wizards for 24-year-old forward Rui Hachimura. The Lakers gave up shooting guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks, in a move that felt like pretty low value for a former lottery pick. Many...
Warriors guard Stephen Curry fined $25,000 for mouthpiece toss
That’s one expensive piece of plastic. One day after being named an All-Star starter, Stephen Curry was hit with a $25,000 fine for throwing his mouthpiece into the stands on Wednesday night, a move done in frustration that got him ejected from the Warriors game against the Grizzlies. Curry...
Donovan Mitchell Selected as Starter in 2023 NBA All-Star Game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Former Louisville men's basketball standout and current NBA star Donovan Mitchell has been named to the 2023 NBA All-Star Game as a starter for the Eastern Conference, the league announced Thursday. Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo round out the starters for the Eastern...
