Casper College announces scholarship in memory of Lt. Danny Dundas
CASPER, Wyo. — A scholarship has been established in memory of Lt. Danny Dundas, according to a release from Casper College on Thursday. The scholarship was set up by Dundas’s parents, David and Karla Dundas. The Lt. Danny Dundas Memorial First Responder Scholarship will provide $1,250 to two...
Project Homeless Connect provides support for hundreds of Natrona County residents
CASPER, Wyo. — Today, more than 100 Natrona County residents without permanent housing received various forms of assistance at the annual Project Homeless Connect Natrona County. “I’m happy with the turnout we saw today,” said Ivonne Chavez, family self-sufficiency manager with the Casper Housing Authority. “We had a really...
(PHOTOS) Flying high: Casper College dancers fly on complex rigs during rehearsals for upcoming show
CASPER, Wyo. — No one would argue that stage dancing isn’t difficult. Try doing it several feet in the air. “It definitely beats your body up,” said Jodi Youmans-Jones. “They’ve got bruises everywhere. “A couple have said their pants are a lot looser when they...
‘Volunteer Family Day’ allows citizens to help Food Bank of Wyoming fulfill need
CASPER, Wyo. — The Food Bank of Wyoming is inviting citizens to volunteer at the center’s distribution warehouse during Volunteer Family Day. According to a release, volunteers are encouraged to help build and fill boxes from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. The boxes of food will be distributed throughout Wyoming communities.
Casper Re-Entry Center escapee Arrested in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) arrested a Casper Re-Entry Center escapee that the Natrona County Sheriffs Office (NCSO) reported had escaped on Tuesday. Anthony Ray Ortega, 23, was wanted for felony escape from official detention according to the NCSO. Ortega was participating in the work-release...
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (1/18/23–1/24/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Jan. 18 through Jan. 24. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
(PHOTOS) Oil City News readers send in their winter wonder snaps
CASPER, Wyo. — Let’s be honest: Wintertime in central Wyoming can be intensely frustrating. It’s cold, often windy, and this year it’s been unusually snowy. Everything takes a bit more effort, from driving to simply dressing up with the proper clothing. That said, there are times...
(PHOTOS) NCHS runner Jackson Dutcher signs to SDSU during ceremony on Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County High School senior Jackson Dutcher will leave at least a couple of legacies behind after graduating later this year. One is the record he set running the 800-meter indoor track. The other is on display right in front of the landmark school. “The cornerstone...
2023 State Spirit Competition in Casper postponed Friday ahead of winter storm
CASPER, Wyo. — The 2023 Wyoming High School Athletics Association State Spirit Competition has been postponed due to the weather. The WHSAA made the announcement Friday morning. “WHSAA State Spirit Tickets purchased will be honored for the rescheduled date,” the association said on its website, adding that ticket refunds...
Some evacuated as HAZMAT specialists assist police in west Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Hazardous materials specialists with Casper Fire-EMS are assisting the Casper Police Department in an active investigation in a west Casper neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to Casper Fire Department engineer and spokesman Dane Andersen. Some neighborhood residents have been evacuated, Andersen said. The investigation is unfolding Friday...
Natrona County divorce filings (1/16/23–1/23/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Jan. 16 through Jan. 23. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Artists’ Guild files to dismiss ART 321 suit after mediated agreement
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Artists’ Guild members have filed a stipulated motion to dismiss a civil suit in district court against members of ART 321’s Board of Directors. According to a release by ART 321 on Friday, nine stakeholders, including members on both sides of the suit, met over two days earlier this month to produce a mediated agreement.
Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm
CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
Natrona County Recent Arrests (1/26/23–1/27/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Obituaries: Woods; Gallinger
Karen Lee Woods: March 14, 1945 – January 22, 2023. Karen Lee Woods, 77 of Casper, WY passed away on January 22nd 2023 in Casper, WY. Karen was born in San Diego, CA to Ruth Esther Owens and Orbie Lee Roberts on March 14th 1945. Karen worked for many...
Sheriff’s Office seeks Re-Entry Center escapee
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a Casper Re-Entry Center escapee and asking for the public’s help. Anthony Ortega, 23, failed to return from work release on Jan. 24 at 1 p.m. and was reported as an escapee by CRC staff to the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at 5 p.m., according to the NCSO release. Ortega was originally convicted of felony possession of a controlled substance.
Investigation of ‘suspicious package’ temporarily closes Cody Avenue
CASPER, Wyo. — Cody Avenue was closed down this afternoon, with several residents being evacuated from their homes, as emergency personnel responded to suspicious packages as part of an inactive Casper Police Department investigation. Casper Fire-EMS firefighters were dispatched to the scene on the 1700 block of Cody Avenue...
Arctic blast may bring up to 2 feet of snow to Casper Mountain, but forecast uncertain
CASPER, Wyo. — This weekend’s winter storm has the potential to drop upwards of 2 feet of snow on Casper Mountain — well, maybe. Even with a blast of arctic air on the region’s doorstep, confidence in forecast models of snowfall totals is somewhat slim, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Riverton said in the forecast discussion.
Obituary: Thomas M. Hockaday
Thomas M. Hockaday: June 29, 1934 – January 23, 2023. Thomas Michael Hockaday, age 88, of Casper, Wyoming passed away peacefully on January 23, 2023, at Park Place Assisted Living with Steve and Rhonda by his side. Tom was born June 29, 1934, in Manchester, Iowa to Chester and Margarete (Farmer) Hockaday, he was the first child born.
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (1/26/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday, Jan. 26. Circuit Court Judge Mciahel Patchen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Blaine Nelson represented the state. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are presumed innocent...
