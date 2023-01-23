Emergency work moves rapidly to clear debris basins from storm impacts

MONTECITO, Calif. - Doing a month's worth of work in ten days, the Army Crops of Engineers and the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department are not as nervous today as they were following a series of storms three weeks ago.

In the Jan. 9 massive weather event, the Randall Road debris basin in Montecito and several others took in large quantities of material.

Some were filled and some were close to the top, putting the downstream homes and businesses at risk if another big storm system came through.The series of storms to hit the state was a drastic turnaround from the prolonged drought and it hit harder than many people expected.

If the sites did not get the emergency response and extra help the potential for damage in another round of storms would have been very high.

An update on the project has been given to Santa Barbara County from the Army Corps.

The county has also brought in extra help from area contractors who specialize in rock and debris removal to assist in several other places.



