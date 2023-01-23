ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Emergency work moves rapidly to clear debris basins from storm impacts

By John Palminteri
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
MONTECITO, Calif. - Doing a month's worth of work in ten days,  the Army Crops of Engineers and the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department are not as nervous today as they were following a series of storms three weeks ago.

In the Jan. 9 massive weather event, the Randall Road debris basin in Montecito and several others took in large quantities of material.

Some were filled and some were close to the top, putting the downstream homes and businesses at risk if another big storm system came through.The series of storms to hit the state was a drastic turnaround from the prolonged drought and it hit harder than many people expected.

If the sites did not get the emergency response and extra help the potential for damage in another round of storms would have been very high.

An update on the project has been given to Santa Barbara County from the Army Corps.

The county has also brought in extra help from area contractors who specialize in rock and debris removal to assist in several other places.


Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Residents Displaced in Goleta Home Fire

Goleta residents are currently displaced following a structure fire late Tuesday morning. At 11:06 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 300 block of Pebble Beach Road for a reported fire called in by a neighbor. When crews arrived on the scene then found a flames and smoke coming...
GOLETA, CA
oakparktalon.org

4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern Calif. just after midnight

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Southern Calif. was rattled by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake at 2 a.m., just 10 miles off the coast of Malibu. This quake was 16 kilometers south of Malibu, with a depth of 14 kilometers. The 4.2 earthquake was then followed by a series of aftershocks, with the greatest magnitude of 3.5 at 2:03 a.m.
MALIBU, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

