Natrona County, WY

Casper College announces scholarship in memory of Lt. Danny Dundas

CASPER, Wyo. — A scholarship has been established in memory of Lt. Danny Dundas, according to a release from Casper College on Thursday. The scholarship was set up by Dundas’s parents, David and Karla Dundas. The Lt. Danny Dundas Memorial First Responder Scholarship will provide $1,250 to two...
CASPER, WY
Casper Re-Entry Center escapee Arrested in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) arrested a Casper Re-Entry Center escapee that the Natrona County Sheriffs Office (NCSO) reported had escaped on Tuesday. Anthony Ray Ortega, 23, was wanted for felony escape from official detention according to the NCSO. Ortega was participating in the work-release...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Natrona County High School DECA team achieves THRIVE-level chapter campaigns

CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County High School DECA students have been recognized for achieving THRIVE-level chapter campaigns. Each fall, DECA offers four campaigns for chapters to complete as part of their leadership program. These collaborative projects provide opportunities to grow the chapter’s membership engagement and build lasting partnerships within the school and the local community.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
(PHOTOS) Oil City News readers send in their winter wonder snaps

CASPER, Wyo. — Let’s be honest: Wintertime in central Wyoming can be intensely frustrating. It’s cold, often windy, and this year it’s been unusually snowy. Everything takes a bit more effort, from driving to simply dressing up with the proper clothing. That said, there are times...
CASPER, WY
Natrona County divorce filings (1/16/23–1/23/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Jan. 16 through Jan. 23. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
2023 State Spirit Competition in Casper postponed Friday ahead of winter storm

CASPER, Wyo. — The 2023 Wyoming High School Athletics Association State Spirit Competition has been postponed due to the weather. The WHSAA made the announcement Friday morning. “WHSAA State Spirit Tickets purchased will be honored for the rescheduled date,” the association said on its website, adding that ticket refunds...
CASPER, WY
Artists’ Guild files to dismiss ART 321 suit after mediated agreement

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Artists’ Guild members have filed a stipulated motion to dismiss a civil suit in district court against members of ART 321’s Board of Directors. According to a release by ART 321 on Friday, nine stakeholders, including members on both sides of the suit, met over two days earlier this month to produce a mediated agreement.
CASPER, WY
Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm

CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
WYOMING STATE
Some evacuated as HAZMAT specialists assist police in west Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Hazardous materials specialists with Casper Fire-EMS are assisting the Casper Police Department in an active investigation in a west Casper neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to Casper Fire Department engineer and spokesman Dane Andersen. Some neighborhood residents have been evacuated, Andersen said. The investigation is unfolding Friday...
CASPER, WY
Obituaries: Woods; Gallinger

Karen Lee Woods: March 14, 1945 – January 22, 2023. Karen Lee Woods, 77 of Casper, WY passed away on January 22nd 2023 in Casper, WY. Karen was born in San Diego, CA to Ruth Esther Owens and Orbie Lee Roberts on March 14th 1945. Karen worked for many...
CASPER, WY
Natrona County Recent Arrests (1/26/23–1/27/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
(PHOTOS) Casper firefighters tackle East 17th Street attic fire; no injuries reported

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper firefighters have quickly extinguished an attic fire on the 5000 block of East 17th Street. Casper Fire-EMS was dispatched at 8:12 a.m. Firefighters responded to a structure fire reported to Casper Public Safety Communications Center by a home security system, a news release states. The response included six units, the on-duty battalion chief and investigators with the Natrona County Interagency Fire Investigation Task Force.
CASPER, WY
Arctic blast may bring up to 2 feet of snow to Casper Mountain, but forecast uncertain

CASPER, Wyo. — This weekend’s winter storm has the potential to drop upwards of 2 feet of snow on Casper Mountain — well, maybe. Even with a blast of arctic air on the region’s doorstep, confidence in forecast models of snowfall totals is somewhat slim, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Riverton said in the forecast discussion.
CASPER, WY
Magpul Wyoming Governor’s Match returns to Casper in 2023

CASPER, Wyo. — The seventh annual Magpul Wyoming Governor’s Match, presented by Vortex Optics, will take place July 14–16 in Casper at the Stuckenhoff Shooting Complex for the third consecutive year. “Magpul’s Governor’s Match is a summer tradition I look forward to every year,” Gov. Mark Gordon...
CASPER, WY

