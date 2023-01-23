ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Metro News

West Virginia rides stellar bench play to 76-61 win at Texas Tech

(Bob Huggins postgame press conference) West Virginia got a major lift from its bench Wednesday against Texas Tech at United Supermarkets Arena. As a result, the Mountaineers’ 12-game road losing streak in Big 12 play is no more. After falling behind by 10 less than 7 minutes into the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

MEC roundup: Fairmont State stays hot before trip to Charleston

It’s been another wacky week within the Mountain East Conference. There were close calls and a few marquee victories, some of which required overtime. ALDERSON BROADDUS 74, Glenville State 72, OT: The Pioneers came into Wednesday’s matchup with the third-longest win streak in the MEC at five games. However, a trip to Phillipi brought an end to Glenville State’s success.
FAIRMONT, WV
Metro News

MEC This Week – Episode 19

This past weekend in the Mountain East Conference (MEC) had just about everything you could have asked for in both men’s and women’s hoops. A few memorable moments last weekend included Wheeling University picking up the upset victory over West Liberty by hanging 114 points, the University of Charleston holding off West Virginia State, and the Notre Dame College (OH) women’s team staying at arm’s length.
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Mucciola named prosecutor in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Monongalia County Commission appointed Gabrielle Mucciola as the county’s next prosecutor in a meeting that took place Wednesday in Morgantown. Mucciola has worked her way to the top spot after starting with the office in 2008 as a legal assistant. “I applied and (former...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Wanted Virginia man takes own life after 118-mile pursuit in Wetzel, Marshall counties

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — Police in Marshall County say a Virginia man took his own life after a 118-mile pursuit through Marshall and Wetzel counties Thursday morning. The chase began around 1 a.m. when officers from the New Martinsville Police Department made contact with the vehicle and determined that Devin Stevens, of Tazewell, Virginia, had numerous outstanding warrants.
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Fatal fires under investigation in Shinnston, Oak Hill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Fire Marshal’s Office said two people died in separate fires that last two days in the Mountain State. A 74-year-old woman died in a Thursday night blaze on 3rd Street in Shinnston. Shinnston Fire Chief Donnie Lindsey said units from found the front...
SHINNSTON, WV
Metro News

Former Ohio County sheriff dies

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office announced on their Facebook page that longtime public servant and former sheriff Tom Burgoyne passed away Thursday morning. He was 82. Burgoyne was police chief of Ohio County from 2000-2008. In the Facebook post, the department said Burgoyne, “Was...
OHIO COUNTY, WV

