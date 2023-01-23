Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Two Bulldogs Named to PFWA All-Rookie Team
After strong rookie campaigns, two member's of Georgia's historic 2022 NFL Draft class have been named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team. Linebacker Quay Walker (Green Bay) and defensive lineman Jordan Davis (Philadelphia) were both named to the team. Walker and Davis were both First Round selections in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Centre Daily
The ‘show goes on’ for retired Bucs quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen
TAMPA, Fla. — Clyde Christensen was asked to review the play sheet to see if anything was missing. Less than a week after retiring as Bucs quarterbacks coach, part of the purge of nine assistants from Todd Bowles’ staff on Jan. 19, Christensen received a text message and follow-up phone call from Peyton Manning, who is the AFC coach for the NFL’s first Pro Bowl flag football game.
Centre Daily
Oregon Listed as one of the Biggest Winners in the Transfer Portal
There's been no shortage of headlines this offseason as transfer portal of college football has kept colleges and players very busy. For the Oregon Ducks, they've been a school that's seen a lot of departures, as well as a lot of new additions thanks to the transfer portal. Dan Lanning and the Ducks have been recognized as one of the six biggest winners from the open window transfer portal period according to Mike Huguenin of On3.
Centre Daily
Joe Burrow Reveals Super Smash Bros. Is Part of His Road Game Routine
Joe Burrow and the Bengals have been preparing all week to take on the Chiefs in the AFC championship game on Sunday. However, rather than pouring over even more tape or discussing the gameplan in excruciating detail, Cincinnati’s franchise quarterback has a different plan for Saturday’s flight to Kansas City: play Super Smash Bros.
Centre Daily
Falcons Hire Ryan Nielsen for Defensive Coordinator Job
The Falcons have hired Ryan Nielsen away from the Saints for their defensive coordinator job. Atlanta announced the news on Friday evening. Atlanta interviewed Nielsen on Tuesday, and the departure from New Orleans will now lead them to needing to fill a defensive line coach at a minimum. Nielsen had been part of the Saints defense since 2017, and he was a very important one. He and Kris Richard were co-defensive coordinators last season under Dennis Allen, and Richard has also drawn some outside interest from other teams.
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Meet Jadyn Jannasch — Dak Prescott's Rumored "Rebound" Girlfriend
On Sunday, Jan. 22, the Dallas Cowboys fumbled their shot at the Super Bowl after a devastating loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif. Whether or not Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is to blame for the team’s elimination from the playoffs has since become a topic of debate on social media.
Centre Daily
Cowboys DB Moves: Coyle Signs, Mullen to Lamar Jackson’s Ravens
FRISCO - The Baltimore Ravens have claimed former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trayvon Mullen off waivers. Mullen, as it happens, is also the cousin of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. ... though he might not be the Ravens QB for long, given the state of contract negotiations. Meanwhile, Dallas has made a...
Centre Daily
Texans vs. Broncos? Why Payton Should Come to Houston
As of now, nobody knows if Sean Payton will coach for the Houston Texans, or for another NFL franchise at all in the coming year. But we do know Payton should value the Texans' opening over the Denver Broncos' vacancy. "I get the sense Houston hasn't given up on the...
Centre Daily
Two Patriots Earn All-Rookie Team
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots 2022 rookie class continues to gain its share of well-deserved recognition. While left guard Cole Strange, cornerback Jack Jones, quarterback Bailey Zappe and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton performed well enough to cultivate notable hope for the future, two in particular have been honored for turning in standout showings during their first year in the NFL.
Centre Daily
Bengals Starters Jonah Williams, Alex Cappa Out vs. Chiefs
As the Bengals prepare to face the Chiefs on Sunday in the AFC championship game, they will be without two key offensive linemen. According to ESPN’s Ben Baby, Jonah Williams and Alex Cappa will both miss the game with their respective injuries. Williams first suffered a dislocated kneecap in...
Centre Daily
From actor to AFC championship: SoCal’s Trenton Irwin on big stage with Bengals
LOS ANGELES — Trenton Irwin sat at the end of the dining room table — but not for long. The teen watched for nearly 30 seconds as others tasted their food, and then were catapulted in succession through a window, into a China cabinet and French doors. When Irwin finally took a bite, he was launched backward into the wall of a faux fireplace with more velocity than a Joe Burrow pass.
Centre Daily
Joe Burrow Reveals Road Trip Flight Pastime
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow revealed his routine during road trip flights that the Bengals take throughout each season. The franchise quarterback likes to dabble in some Super Smash Bros. with his teammates. "By that time, I'm pretty much done with my film study," Burrow said about his travel habits....
Centre Daily
College football recruit who sang N-word gets offer from HBCU school
A college football quarterback recruit who was seen rapping a racial slur on a video has received a new offer, and it's from an unlikely source. Four-star quarterback Marcus Stokes is one of the nation's top uncommitted players at his position, becoming one ever since that video became public and Florida, the school he originally pledged to, rescinded its offer.
Centre Daily
3 Things We Learned About the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022
If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were paying attention, they'll have learned a lot about themselves coming out of a completely disappointing 2022 season. Using failure as a teacher, here are three lessons the Bucs should learn, and use to help sculpt their approach to 2023. LESSON 1: SECURE THE FRONT...
Centre Daily
Way Too Early Look at Georgia’s Pash Rush in 2023
Georgia responded to losing a lot of production between 2021 and 2022 with another elite defensive performance in 2022 but one area that the Dawgs will look to improve is getting after the quarterback. UGA generated a lot of quarterback hurries, forcing a throw earlier than intended or moving out of pocket as the result of pressure, with a total of 269 recorded last season. The Dawgs averaged 17 QBHs each week but only managed 2.6 sacks in those games.
Centre Daily
Steelers Mock Draft: Pittsburgh Lands Unexpected CB in Round 1
The Pittsburgh Steelers are beginning to sculpt an NFL Draft plan, and already, you see how this year's rookie class can shape out for the black and gold. The Steelers are eyeing up a number of positions early in the draft and currently hold three picks within the top 50. They are not expected to receive any compensatory picks this year, leaving their final number heading into the draft of seven picks.
