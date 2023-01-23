ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, OH

57 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Jan. 27—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined. A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that...
Anderson man sentenced to 24 years on drug charges

Jan. 26—ANDERSON — An Anderson man in possession of 300 grams of fentanyl has been sentenced to prison for 24 years. Jerrod King, 32, Anderson was sentenced Thursday by Madison Circuit Court Judge Mark Dudley as part of a plea agreement. King entered pleas of guilty to felony...
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH

