Pueblo, CO

Pueblo Search & Rescue and Dive team spend weekend brushing up on training

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Members of the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office's Search and Rescue and dive teams took part in monthly training exercises to ensure crews are prepared for real-world rescues.

According to the sheriff's office, the teams were in the classroom over the weekend to brush up on their knowledge of equipment and technology.

PCSO

Team members also spent time in the pool at Pueblo County High School to practice techniques. The team said training like this allows them to be ready to provide service to Pueblo residents and visitors.

PCSO

Colorado Parks and Wildlife reported 2022 was the deadliest year on record for water-related deaths in the state. Lake Pueblo saw eight deaths.

