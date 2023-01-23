Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Four men were arrested after it was claimed that an LSU student was raped before she was fatally struck by a car.San HeraldBaton Rouge, LA
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Related
4 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
theadvocate.com
'The Bachelor': Louisiana's Vanessa Dinh, minus 1 rose, exits ABC dating reality series
After a jazzy, high-heel dancing, bead-throwing entrance at "The Bachelor" mansion on Monday night, Louisiana contestant Vanessa Dinh's stay, along with that of nine other contestants, proved a brief one. Dinh, 23, of Baton Rouge, is a 2021 graduate of LSU and a social media marketing specialist for GO Eat...
VIDEO: LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland bar
Footage obtained by BRProud shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland the night she was allegedly raped and later found dead.
LSU Reveille
LSU alumna and Louisiana native cast for the newest season of “Swamp People”
Many Louisianians are familiar with the History Channel show “Swamp People.” The reality series is set in Louisiana on the Atchafalaya River and follows alligator hunters around during their hunting season. Many may not know that bow-wielding LSU alumna and Louisiana-native, Anna Ribbeck, is one of the newest...
Severe Storms Possible For Louisiana Sunday
Lafayette, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, get ready for another deluge. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday.
Baton Rouge man goes from wrongful prison sentence to ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Archie Williams, a Louisiana native, was wrongfully incarcerated for 37 years for aggravated rape, battery and murder. On Monday, Jan. 30, the Baton Rouge singer will perform on “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars.” Williams was exonerated in 2019. He told Prison Legal News in a 2021 interview, “I knew I was […]
brproud.com
Crime cameras coming to areas in Baton Rouge where Allie Rice, Devin Page, Jr. died
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Crime cameras will soon be installed in areas where two high-profile deadly shootings happened in 2022. An initiative aiming to deter crime in Baton Rouge by installing cameras called the Page/Rice Camera Initiative was announced in November 2022. The initiative is named after two Baton Rouge shooting victims — Allison “Allie” Rice, 21, and Devin Page, Jr., 3.
NOLA.com
Don't buy a lemon: Louisiana law puts used car buyers on the hook for finding problems
On Nov. 14, LSU professor David Kirshner purchased a 2006 Lexus GS 300 with only about 54,000 miles on it for $9,750. He thought it was a great deal. Two days later, the transmission went out. He ended up paying around $5,000 to have it fixed — about half as...
BR police chief asks for moment of prayer ahead of Tyre Nichols video release
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul issued a message to the people of Baton Rouge hours before the scheduled release of the video of the traffic stop that led to the death of Tyre Nichols. Paul said he has asked his command staff to stop...
wbrz.com
Two Southern University students remain hospitalized after mass shooting at Houston nightclub
BATON ROUGE - Two Southern University students are fighting for their lives in a hospital following a mass shooting at a Houston nightclub earlier this month. Amariah Pridgen and Tamaya Smothers are best friends, and they were together at the Touch Lounge nightclub on Jan. 15 when bullets started flying.
NOLA.com
LSU star Favour Ofili rolls to easy win in 200 meters at Razorback Invitational
Lining up in her first individual race of the young indoor season, LSU sprinter Favour Ofili made quite a splash in the Razorback Invitational on Friday night in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Ofili, who opened her junior season by running a leg on LSU's 4x400-meter relay team at the Red Raider Open...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Filmed in Donaldsonville, 'We Have a Ghost' to premiere Feb. 24 on Netflix
"We Have a Ghost," the Netflix movie filmed in late 2021 in Donaldsonville, will debut Feb. 24. As Hurricane Ida's landfall in Louisiana disrupted production, the film crew for the upcoming movie returned after an extended break to finish filming scenes in the Ascension Parish west bank city. The movie...
Louisiana Higher Ed: LSU students call out rape culture, Southeastern president to retire
The Louisiana Illuminator takes a weekly look at news from universities and colleges around the state. Have a tip or want to submit a Louisiana Higher Ed news item? Contact phutchinson@lailluminator.com. The death of 19-year-old LSU sophomore Madison Brooks, who was struck by a car on Burbank Drive, reignited old feelings of hurt on campus. […] The post Louisiana Higher Ed: LSU students call out rape culture, Southeastern president to retire appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NOLA.com
LSU women's players get 'educational' visit to Angola
Part of the LSU women’s basketball team used an extra day off Tuesday to visit inmates at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola and sophomore forward Angel Reese said it was a sobering experience. The trip wasn’t mandatory for the team and grew out of questions players had for...
KSLA
LSU accidentally overpaid Brian Kelly $1M, audit shows
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU overpaid head football coach Brian Kelly a little more than $1 million in 2022, according to a report by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. The report stated auditors found Kelly was paid an extra “$1,001,368 in supplemental payments in fiscal year 2022 when the university made double payments in May and June 2022.”
Baton Rouge Business Report
Where to find Hubig’s pies in Baton Rouge
Hubig’s Pies, a popular New Orleans brand of hand pies, have made their long-awaited return to grocery stores, gas stations and produce stands across the state—and fans have been quick to snatch them up. Production of the hand-sized pies paused for a decade due to a factory fire...
WAFB.com
1 dead, another critical after shooting in Baton Rouge
Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of crash; Reggie’s releases statement. Newly-obtained video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving the Tigerland bar, Reggie’s, the night she was hit by a vehicle. Person critically injured in Baton Rouge shooting, officials say. Updated: 6 hours ago. Emergency officials responded...
LSU made big Brian Kelly payment mistake
LSU made a pretty awkward mistake when it came to paying coach Brian Kelly this season. A report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor found that LSU accidentally paid Kelly over $1 million more than he was owed, according to Holly Duchmann of the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report. The report suggests that the school began... The post LSU made big Brian Kelly payment mistake appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
wbrz.com
American Airlines announces nonstop flight from Baton Rouge to DC
BATON ROUGE - Nonstop air service between Baton Rouge and Washington, DC, will begin on June 1, with American Airlines connecting the state's capital to the nation's capital. The airline said it will fly to Reagan National Airport, using a 76-seat regional jet that offers first class, premium and economy seating.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana barbecue sauce company to host bloody Mary mix competition Feb. 12 in Broussard
Pit Boss BBQ Sauce, a Louisiana-based app, has partnered with Acadiana Veteran Alliance and RoadRunner App to host a Bloody Mary mix competition at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at 530 PM for the Super Bowl at Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux in Broussard. The winner has an opportunity to provide their recipe...
