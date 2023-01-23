ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Crime cameras coming to areas in Baton Rouge where Allie Rice, Devin Page, Jr. died

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Crime cameras will soon be installed in areas where two high-profile deadly shootings happened in 2022. An initiative aiming to deter crime in Baton Rouge by installing cameras called the Page/Rice Camera Initiative was announced in November 2022. The initiative is named after two Baton Rouge shooting victims — Allison “Allie” Rice, 21, and Devin Page, Jr., 3.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Higher Ed: LSU students call out rape culture, Southeastern president to retire

The Louisiana Illuminator takes a weekly look at news from universities and colleges around the state. Have a tip or want to submit a Louisiana Higher Ed news item? Contact phutchinson@lailluminator.com. The death of 19-year-old LSU sophomore Madison Brooks, who was struck by a car on Burbank Drive, reignited old feelings of hurt on campus.  […] The post Louisiana Higher Ed: LSU students call out rape culture, Southeastern president to retire  appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

LSU women's players get 'educational' visit to Angola

Part of the LSU women’s basketball team used an extra day off Tuesday to visit inmates at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola and sophomore forward Angel Reese said it was a sobering experience. The trip wasn’t mandatory for the team and grew out of questions players had for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KSLA

LSU accidentally overpaid Brian Kelly $1M, audit shows

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU overpaid head football coach Brian Kelly a little more than $1 million in 2022, according to a report by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. The report stated auditors found Kelly was paid an extra “$1,001,368 in supplemental payments in fiscal year 2022 when the university made double payments in May and June 2022.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Where to find Hubig’s pies in Baton Rouge

Hubig’s Pies, a popular New Orleans brand of hand pies, have made their long-awaited return to grocery stores, gas stations and produce stands across the state—and fans have been quick to snatch them up. Production of the hand-sized pies paused for a decade due to a factory fire...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

1 dead, another critical after shooting in Baton Rouge

Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of crash; Reggie’s releases statement. Newly-obtained video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving the Tigerland bar, Reggie’s, the night she was hit by a vehicle. Person critically injured in Baton Rouge shooting, officials say. Updated: 6 hours ago. Emergency officials responded...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Larry Brown Sports

LSU made big Brian Kelly payment mistake

LSU made a pretty awkward mistake when it came to paying coach Brian Kelly this season. A report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor found that LSU accidentally paid Kelly over $1 million more than he was owed, according to Holly Duchmann of the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report. The report suggests that the school began... The post LSU made big Brian Kelly payment mistake appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

American Airlines announces nonstop flight from Baton Rouge to DC

BATON ROUGE - Nonstop air service between Baton Rouge and Washington, DC, will begin on June 1, with American Airlines connecting the state's capital to the nation's capital. The airline said it will fly to Reagan National Airport, using a 76-seat regional jet that offers first class, premium and economy seating.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy