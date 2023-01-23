Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Sons Murdered In One Week: The Unspeakable Loss Of Bryan, Bradley, And BrandonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
4 Amazing Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Actor and comedian, Adam Devine to reign as King Bacchus LIVTina HowellHouma, LA
Classic New Orleans Drinks and Drink Experiences2foodtrippersNew Orleans, LA
7 Best Historic Sites In New OrleansMadocNew Orleans, LA
Related
NOLA.com
Man shot while being robbed in French Quarter, New Orleans police say
A 55-year-old man was shot early Friday while being robbed in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said. An unidentified person with a gun approached the man around 2:15 a.m. in the 600 block of St. Louis Street (map), according to preliminary information from authorities. The robber shot the man in the leg, took his cell phone and fled, police said.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating a shooting in the 1800 block S. Rampart St.
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 1800 block of S. Rampart Street. An 18-year-old male was grazed by a bullet to the leg. A 65-year-old woman hurt her ankle trying to get out of the way, but she was not shot. The call was...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate three shootings
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating three different shootings. The first shooting was reported around 9:14 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Shamrock Drive and Wales Street. Two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were taken to an area hospital for treatment. The...
Another shooting on the I-10 in New Orleans
Once again bullets were flying on the interstate in New Orleans. This time cops say it happened in New Orleans East. “The incident was determined to have occurred on I-10 East at Bullard Avenue,” according to an email from NOPD Public Information.
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner IDs man shot dead in Lower 9th Ward
The New Orleans coroner released the identity of a man slain Wednesday in the Lower 9th Ward. Lazaar Alexis, 37, was fatally shot in the chest in the 5300 block of Marais Street at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, New Orleans police said. Emergency Medical Services took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead, police said.
Aggravated assault suspect wanted after argument turned violent
The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating the woman accused of an aggravated assault in the Algiers area.
NOLA.com
Fatal shooting in Gentilly leads to SWAT roll, New Orleans police say
A man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in Gentilly, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported to authorities around 2 p.m. in the 4500 block of Perlita Street (map). The man was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital, where police said he later died. His name and...
fox8live.com
Criminals in cars stolen in New Orleans wreak havoc in neighboring parishes
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Two armed robbery suspects remain at large and another man was arrested in two separate car chases and crashes in less than 12 hours in Jefferson Parish. Both crashes involved cars stolen from New Orleans. In the first instance, a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman says...
NOLA.com
New Orleans interstate shootings in 2023: Map, info from police about gunfire on I-10
At least two people have been injured in interstate shootings in New Orleans so far this year, according to information from police. No fatal shootings have been reported. Attacks on the highway make up a relatively small percentage of total shootings in the city, but during the past several years, they've become increasingly common.
NOLA.com
Man killed in Lower Garden District ID'd by coroner, along with 3 other recent murder victims
The Orleans Parish coroner has identified the man killed at the edge of the Lower Garden District and other three other recent murder victims. Andre Richard was fatally shot last week at Erato and Constance streets, authorities said. He was 39. A homeless man named Adonta Hardy, 29, is accused...
gentillymessenger.com
Man killed on Perlita Street identified; shooting death spurred standoff with SWAT team
The man killed Tuesday (Jan. 23) on Perlita Street in a shooting that brought a SWAT team into the Filmore neighborhood has been identified as Ferdinand Alexander, 51. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office released the victim’s name Friday (Jan. 27) and confirmed that Alexander died of gunshot wounds.
Vehicle identified in West Lake Forest shooting incident
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in connection to a shooting from 2022.
Suspect wanted in French Quarter armed robbery
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted suspect in connection with an armed robbery stabbing incident that occurred Wednesday (Jan. 25) in the French Quarters.
NOLA.com
Former superintendent: NOPD needs to bring back proactive policing
According to the Metropolitan Crime Commission, 2022 ended with more murders than any year since 1996, with more than 700 incidents (which does not count actual victims) of shootings and a 39% increase in reported armed robberies. Put another way, 2022, compared to 2019, shows gains of 131% in homicide, 88% in shootings, 156% in carjacking and 20% in armed robbery calls to the New Orleans Police Department.
NOLA.com
Car chase in Old Metairie ends in crash near preschool and 1 arrest, JPSO says
A car chase in Old Metairie ended with a crash near a preschool and one arrest Thursday morning, Jefferson Parish authorities said. Update: Suspect had 3 children inside stolen vehicle, JPSO says. It was the second time in less than 12 hours that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reported that...
NOLA.com
An average year for homicides in New Orleans' largest suburbs included some shocking crimes
Despite several headline grabbing killings last year, including the slaying of a priest and church worker in Covington, 2022 turned out to be a pretty average year for murders in New Orleans' two largest suburbs, according to recently released law enforcement statistics. In all, 55 people were slain in Jefferson...
Traffic stop leads to drug bust– and missing girl from Gretna
The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office has made two arrests after a traffic stop in Arabi on Friday (Jan. 27).
NOLA.com
Two shot, one killed in Metairie, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office says
Two men were shot and one was killed Friday afternoon in west Metairie. Authorities learned of the violence at about 2:45 p.m. and found the victims wounded in a vehicle near the intersection of South Cumberland and Milan streets, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. One died there, and the other was sent to a hospital. Investigators withheld the dead man's name while trying to locate his relatives.
Suspect wanted for stabbing victim inside Gretna home
The NOPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect wanted in connection with stabbing incident that occurred Monday (Jan. 23) in Gretna.
NOPD: Persons of interest wanted for questioning in shooting investigation
The NOPD is asking for the public's assistance in identifying two subjects wanted as persons of interest in connection to shooting incident Sunday (Jan. 8).
Comments / 2