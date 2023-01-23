ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Man shot while being robbed in French Quarter, New Orleans police say

A 55-year-old man was shot early Friday while being robbed in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said. An unidentified person with a gun approached the man around 2:15 a.m. in the 600 block of St. Louis Street (map), according to preliminary information from authorities. The robber shot the man in the leg, took his cell phone and fled, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate three shootings

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating three different shootings. The first shooting was reported around 9:14 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Shamrock Drive and Wales Street. Two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were taken to an area hospital for treatment. The...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Another shooting on the I-10 in New Orleans

Once again bullets were flying on the interstate in New Orleans. This time cops say it happened in New Orleans East. “The incident was determined to have occurred on I-10 East at Bullard Avenue,” according to an email from NOPD Public Information.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans coroner IDs man shot dead in Lower 9th Ward

The New Orleans coroner released the identity of a man slain Wednesday in the Lower 9th Ward. Lazaar Alexis, 37, was fatally shot in the chest in the 5300 block of Marais Street at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, New Orleans police said. Emergency Medical Services took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Former superintendent: NOPD needs to bring back proactive policing

According to the Metropolitan Crime Commission, 2022 ended with more murders than any year since 1996, with more than 700 incidents (which does not count actual victims) of shootings and a 39% increase in reported armed robberies. Put another way, 2022, compared to 2019, shows gains of 131% in homicide, 88% in shootings, 156% in carjacking and 20% in armed robbery calls to the New Orleans Police Department.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Two shot, one killed in Metairie, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office says

Two men were shot and one was killed Friday afternoon in west Metairie. Authorities learned of the violence at about 2:45 p.m. and found the victims wounded in a vehicle near the intersection of South Cumberland and Milan streets, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. One died there, and the other was sent to a hospital. Investigators withheld the dead man's name while trying to locate his relatives.
METAIRIE, LA

