ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

What’s plugging the book-to-movie pipeline?

By Corey Friedman
The Johnstonian News
The Johnstonian News
 4 days ago

Why aren’t more North Carolina books made into movies? We ask ourselves even though the film “Where the Crawdads Sing,” based on the popular book set in North Carolina, was a great success last summer. Thanks in part to the movie, the book’s sales continue to make the bestseller list. According to a July 14 article by Carrie Wittmer and […]

Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!

Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password

The post What’s plugging the book-to-movie pipeline? first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .

Comments / 0

Related
The Johnstonian News

The Johnstonian News

Smithfield, NC
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT

614 E. Market St. Smithfield, North Carolina 27577 919-284-2295

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/johnstonian

Comments / 0

Community Policy