Foodie News: Neptunes reopens in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — Triangle Business Journal reported this week that downtown Pittsboro got a huge boost this week with an announcement from Greg and Paula Brown Stafford that they have landed the final two major tenants for their much anticipated SoCo development, a dining and nightlife destination just south of the town-centered roundabout. Doherty’s Irish Pub & Restaurant and locally-run Havoc Brewing Company are the final two “pieces” to fall into place for the entertainment district that will feature food, drink and entertainment. Havoc Brewing (which plans to manufacture as well as sell onsite) plans to open in March and Doherty’s (which has locations in Cary and Apex) is aiming to open in September. They are joining The Mod (wood-fired pizzas) and The Other Side bar. Learn more about SoCo here.
Clayton man wins top $100,000 prize in Cash 5 drawing

CLAYTON, N.C. — A Clayton man won the top $100,000 prize in Monday's Cash 5 drawing. Joseph Joye II took home $71,250 after taxes. He bought his ticket from Sandhu's on Amelia Church Road in Clayton. The Cash 5 Bonus Cash promotion, which enters all players who spend $5...
Massive fire breaks out at Spray Cotton Mill in NC

EDEN, N.C. — Firefighters are working to determine the cause of a fire at the former Spray Cotton Mill building in Eden. The fire started Wednesday around 10:45 p.m. The building is located on the 400 block of Church Street. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found the lower...
Meet this mom: Mylina Russell

RALEIGH, N.C. — One of the things I love about writing the Meet This Mom series is that I get to interact with the most amazing women the Triangle produces. Smart, funny, inspiring mothers who love their families well and take up space with their important work. This month’s...
Food Lion Deals Jan. 25-31: Chicken leg quarters, ground chuck, kiwi, croutons, yogurt, Buy 2 Get 1 Free promotion

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Food Lion has new sales starting Jan. 25 including chicken leg quarters, 80% lean ground chuck ($2.99/lb), bacon, kiwi, yogurt, croutons, Superpretzel, Blue Ribbon Frozen Dairy Dessert, Chex Mix, Progresso Soup, bath tissue, paper towels, a Buy 2 Get 1 Free promotion and more.
Tennessee latest to offer Reidsville freshman Kendre' Harrison

Reidsville, N.C. — Highly-recruited Redisville High School freshman defensive end and tight end Kendre' Harrison picked up another Power 5 offer on Friday morning. Tennessee became the latest school to offer Harrison, joining a growing list of schools hoping to land a commitment from him. Harrison already has a...
'It's a huge red flag': Durham Public Schools' thousands of fire safety violations have put kids' lives at risk

DURHAM, N.C. — Durham Public Schools teacher Turquoise Parker was stunned to learn the school district she works for had thousands of fire inspection violations. WRAL Investigates found 2,126 violations last year in 155 fire inspection records through a public-records request from the district. “[It’s] very concerning,” Parker said....
State suspends Auditor Wood's vehicle assignment after crash

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina officials temporarily suspended the state auditor's vehicle assignment this week after she was cited for a misdemeanor hit-and-run for leaving the scene of a December crash where she drove her state-issued vehicle into a parked car. The state's motor fleet management director notified State...
Woman dies after overnight shooting at Duke Park

DURHAM, N.C. — A woman shot at Duke Park early Friday morning died at the hospital. On Friday around 2 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the park in the 100 block of West Knox Street, where they found a woman who had been shot. The...
Harris Teeter deals Jan. 25-31: 93% Lean ground beef, Oscar Mayer franks, Sabra Hummus, fall squash, string cheese, frozen waffles, 4-Day Sale

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Harris Teeter has new sales starting Jan. 25 including fall squash, lemons, 93% lean ground beef, shrimp, snow crab clusters, Oscar Mayer franks, bacon, Sabra Hummus, canned and frozen vegetables, string cheese, frozen waffles, ketchup, Quaker granola bars, Quaker Instant Oatmeal, a 4-Day Sale and more.
