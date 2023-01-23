Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Decoding the Current State of Cary's Housing Market: Insights from Real-World ExamplesJames TulianoCary, NC
Unusual Facts About Raleigh You Never KnewTed RiversRaleigh, NC
The No. 2 recruit from the Bronx in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, chooses UNCAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITChapel Hill, NC
North Carolina Teen Body-Slammed By Cop Gets $100,000 In Excessive Force Settlement. What Was That About?Chibuzo NwachukuDurham, NC
Triangle leaders leverage ADUs for affordable housingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
Foodie News: Neptunes reopens in downtown Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Triangle Business Journal reported this week that downtown Pittsboro got a huge boost this week with an announcement from Greg and Paula Brown Stafford that they have landed the final two major tenants for their much anticipated SoCo development, a dining and nightlife destination just south of the town-centered roundabout. Doherty’s Irish Pub & Restaurant and locally-run Havoc Brewing Company are the final two “pieces” to fall into place for the entertainment district that will feature food, drink and entertainment. Havoc Brewing (which plans to manufacture as well as sell onsite) plans to open in March and Doherty’s (which has locations in Cary and Apex) is aiming to open in September. They are joining The Mod (wood-fired pizzas) and The Other Side bar. Learn more about SoCo here.
'I lost everything:' Raleigh business owner bounces back by getting social
RALEIGH, N.C. — In 2020, Raleigh entrepreneur Hannah Weisberg lost everything. Weisberg saw the opening and closure of her venture Dove & Olive Mercantile, an event space and workshop. She nearly lost her home. "I feel like it was really hard at first because some of my friends who...
Smithfield-Selma student gets week inside Washington, D.C. halls of power
SELMA, N.C. — A Smithfield-Selma High School student is now among a special group of students invited inside the halls of power in Washington, D.C.,for a full week in March. Jude Reece is one of two delegates in the state, one of 104 chosen from across the country. It’s the 61st year of the U.S. Senate Youth Program.
Housing crunch: Whether buying or renting, rising costs hammer Wake households
RALEIGH – The cost of housing is leaving many Wake County residents in a bind. Despite a slight increase in housing affordability in December 2022 compared to November and October, home ownership was 31.7% less affordable for homebuyers than it was the prior year, the most recent data from Triangle Multiple Listing Service found.
Dix Park groundbreaking marks start of $5 million restoration project for three historic stone houses
Many people gathered Thursday at Dix Park to celebrate plans to restore three historic stone houses near the front entrance of the campus. City leaders believe the a large funding project will help make Dix Park a destination for more visitors from across the state. Thursday’s event included a groundbreaking...
Clayton man wins top $100,000 prize in Cash 5 drawing
CLAYTON, N.C. — A Clayton man won the top $100,000 prize in Monday's Cash 5 drawing. Joseph Joye II took home $71,250 after taxes. He bought his ticket from Sandhu's on Amelia Church Road in Clayton. The Cash 5 Bonus Cash promotion, which enters all players who spend $5...
Massive fire breaks out at Spray Cotton Mill in NC
EDEN, N.C. — Firefighters are working to determine the cause of a fire at the former Spray Cotton Mill building in Eden. The fire started Wednesday around 10:45 p.m. The building is located on the 400 block of Church Street. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found the lower...
Saint Augustine's University, real estate firm announce $75 million campus land project
RALEIGH, N.C. — Saint Augustine's University and Atlanta-based real estate development firm Carter agreed to a proposed $75 million campus land project. The university announced plans on Saturday to develop a 320-unit multifamily project on the property. “This development opportunity is a beacon of light for students, the Raleigh...
Travelers stunned, TSA stumped how man's gun made it onto plane from RDU to Nashville
The Transportation Security Administration confiscates everything from water bottles to gifts at airport checkpoints nationwide, but none of the representatives who spoke to WRAL News on Friday could explain how a handgun cleared airport security at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. "The fact that it was so easily undetected was very alarming,"...
Meet this mom: Mylina Russell
RALEIGH, N.C. — One of the things I love about writing the Meet This Mom series is that I get to interact with the most amazing women the Triangle produces. Smart, funny, inspiring mothers who love their families well and take up space with their important work. This month’s...
Food Lion Deals Jan. 25-31: Chicken leg quarters, ground chuck, kiwi, croutons, yogurt, Buy 2 Get 1 Free promotion
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Food Lion has new sales starting Jan. 25 including chicken leg quarters, 80% lean ground chuck ($2.99/lb), bacon, kiwi, yogurt, croutons, Superpretzel, Blue Ribbon Frozen Dairy Dessert, Chex Mix, Progresso Soup, bath tissue, paper towels, a Buy 2 Get 1 Free promotion and more.
Wake Co. reports 20 homeless camps during yearly count of unsheltered population
RALEIGH, N.C. — The number of people and families experiencing a housing crisis has grown to a level that has overwhelmed Wake County’s resources and put a strain on the dozens of community partners that interact with the unsheltered population. In December, the Raleigh/Wake Partnership to End and...
Tennessee latest to offer Reidsville freshman Kendre' Harrison
Reidsville, N.C. — Highly-recruited Redisville High School freshman defensive end and tight end Kendre' Harrison picked up another Power 5 offer on Friday morning. Tennessee became the latest school to offer Harrison, joining a growing list of schools hoping to land a commitment from him. Harrison already has a...
'It's a huge red flag': Durham Public Schools' thousands of fire safety violations have put kids' lives at risk
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham Public Schools teacher Turquoise Parker was stunned to learn the school district she works for had thousands of fire inspection violations. WRAL Investigates found 2,126 violations last year in 155 fire inspection records through a public-records request from the district. “[It’s] very concerning,” Parker said....
New Harris Teeter e-Vic deals and 4-Day e-Vic Sale through Sunday: Canned veggies, chips, sodas
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Harris Teeter has a new set of e-Vic deals starting Friday, Jan. 27 and a 4-Day Sale through Jan. 29 including canned vegetables, Tostitos, Lay's chips, Coke and Pepsi 6-packs and more!. These...
State suspends Auditor Wood's vehicle assignment after crash
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina officials temporarily suspended the state auditor's vehicle assignment this week after she was cited for a misdemeanor hit-and-run for leaving the scene of a December crash where she drove her state-issued vehicle into a parked car. The state's motor fleet management director notified State...
NC suspends Wood's state-owned vehicle as crash investigates continues
The state agency that manages state-owned cars suspended State Auditor Beth Wood’s vehicle assignment as an investigation continues into a crash that resulted in a hit-and-run charge against Wood. Meanwhile, the state said the towing and repairs to the car Woods wrecked in the Dec. 8 incident totaled about $7,700.
Driver behind the wheel of truck that hit 11-year-old at Raleigh Christmas Parade appears in court
RALEIGH, N.C. — The driver behind the wheel of a pickup truck that hit and killed 11-year-old Hailey Brooks at the Raleigh Christmas Parade in November made his first court appearance on Thursday. Landen Glass, 20, of Goode, Virginia, is facing misdemeanor charges of death by motor vehicle, reckless...
Woman dies after overnight shooting at Duke Park
DURHAM, N.C. — A woman shot at Duke Park early Friday morning died at the hospital. On Friday around 2 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the park in the 100 block of West Knox Street, where they found a woman who had been shot. The...
Harris Teeter deals Jan. 25-31: 93% Lean ground beef, Oscar Mayer franks, Sabra Hummus, fall squash, string cheese, frozen waffles, 4-Day Sale
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Harris Teeter has new sales starting Jan. 25 including fall squash, lemons, 93% lean ground beef, shrimp, snow crab clusters, Oscar Mayer franks, bacon, Sabra Hummus, canned and frozen vegetables, string cheese, frozen waffles, ketchup, Quaker granola bars, Quaker Instant Oatmeal, a 4-Day Sale and more.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
73K+
Followers
80K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 1