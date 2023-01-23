Read full article on original website
Utah lawmakers turn attention to water and taxes after transgender, voucher debates
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — After two weeks dominated by debate over a school voucher bill and new regulations for transgender youth medical care, Utah legislative leaders said they plan to focus on water and tax cuts as they enter the third week of the legislative session. At a...
Retired Utah educator says school voucher bill needs work, clarity before reconsidering
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake Branch of the NAACP is asking Gov. Spencer Cox to veto the school voucher bill on his desk. Utahns are looking beyond what the legislation would mean for education across the state. 2News spoke with a woman who just wrapped up...
Bill raises concerns on private school scholarships primarily benefiting wealthy families
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A voucher bill is raising concerns on how private school scholarships would primarily benefit wealthier families. A recent investigation by Crisis In The Classroom reporter Chris Jones found that the money from the newly passed voucher bill may primarily go to families who already attend private schools.
PHOTOS: Students stage walkout to protest voucher bill just before Utah Senate approves it
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Some, but not all, students at Salt Lake City's East and West high schools staged a walkout on Wednesday in protest of a school voucher bill that has been coasting through the Utah Legislature. A group of about 40 students and teachers at East...
Group blames increase in SLC auto-pedestrian crashes on decisions about street design
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah has faced an epidemic of car crashes in recent years with this winter being particularly dangerous. A string of crashes beginning in November of last year has left four pedestrians dead, including an 11-year-old girl. October through December are three of Utah’s deadliest...
Firearms trainer on gun safety for children: 'You can never be safe enough'
GATES, N.Y. (WHAM) — Incidents of guns getting in the wrong hands have recently made national headlines. In Virginia, a 6-year-old is accused of shooting his teacher. In Indiana, a man was recently arrested after his 4-year-old was seen on security video, playing with a loaded gun. Hearing about...
New bill: No abortions for rape victims after 18 weeks, 'free emergency contraceptives'
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new bill at the state Capitol would end abortions for rape or incest victims at 18 weeks, but also give them free contraceptives for 72 hours after sexual assaults. "In current statute, a woman who has been raped, she does have the ability...
Influx of large animals making their way into Utah's neighborhoods, valleys
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the past few weeks, more and more large animals have been photographed in lower elevations, specifically neighborhoods and communities where they’re typically not seen. These animals include deer, elk, moose and cougars, who have been spotted on surveillance cameras or by people...
More mixed rain, snow headed to Utah this weekend
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A couple weak disturbances will clip northern and central Utah Friday and early Saturday. Snow looks most likely Friday evening through Saturday morning, according to 2News meteorologists Lindsay Storrs. Accumulations look light with this system. The valleys will pick up a dusting to 1"...
NAACP, Utah officials issue statement ahead of Tenn. bodycam footage release
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah law enforcement, along with the civil rights organization NAACP, are working to get ahead of potential violence as footage was set to be released of a Tennessee man allegedly being beaten by five officers. Authorities in Memphis announced they will be releasing footage...
'In town to steal as much as they could': St. George police arrest 2 on attempted burglary
ST. GEORGE (KUTV) — Two individuals visiting from California were arrested Thursday after police said they were witnessed on surveillance footage attempting to break in to a St. George business. Representatives of the St. George Police Department reported that an officer was driving by a local business when he...
