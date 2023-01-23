ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
End of the road: 2 escaped Virginia prison inmates captured in Tennessee barn

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (TND) — The two Virginia prisoners who escaped on Thursday were busted in a barn after about 27 hours on the loose. Leads started coming early Friday morning when the stolen SUV linked to them was found in Hawkins County, Tenn. That's more than an hour away from the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon, where they escaped Thursday afternoon. Authorities warned they may have been traveling in that stolen SUV.
15-year-old from DC arrested for 8 separate crimes, police say

WASHINGTON (7News) — A 15-year-old boy from Southeast D.C. was arrested on Wednesday for eight separate crimes he allegedly committed from late December into early January, D.C. police said. Most of the charges were for alleged carjackings he committed throughout the district:. Unarmed Carjacking: On Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022,...
