Dubuque Man Sentenced For Two High Speed Chases
A Dubuque man has been sentenced to one year in jail for leading authorities on two high-speed chases. 32 year old Levi Mentz was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to two counts of eluding and one count of driving while barred. Mentz also will have his driver’s license revoked for one year. A deputy observed Mentz driving a motorcycle east on U.S. HIghway 20 near the Southwest Arterial at a high rate of speed at about 11:10 p.m. on December 5th. The deputy attempted to pull over Mentz with his vehicle’s emergency lights and sirens activated, but Mentz fled the deputy traveling at about 100 mph until the deputy ended the pursuit for safety reasons. Later, an officer attempted to stop Mentz, who fled again and eventually got on U.S. 61/151 at a high rate of speed.
Dubuque police seek tips on theft of pickup with snowplow
The Dubuque Police Department is investigating the theft of a truck with a snowplow on it. The truck owned by Arensdorf Construction was stolen Wednesday morning from the area of East Sixth and White streets. Traffic camera footage shows the vehicle leaving the city on Key West Drive. Anyone with information about the theft should contact police. Tips can be submitted anonymously. They can be submitted by calling police at 563-589-4415.
Clayton County woman faces insurance fraud charges
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Clayton County woman is facing charges of insurance fraud and theft by deception. Oluwatosin Oyediran, 21, of Ellenwood, sold fake auto insurance policies to her victims in 2021, charging them over $1,500. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said neither Ms....
Dubuque Man Pleads Not Guilty To Pointing Gun at Friend
A Dubuque man has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder for allegedly pointing a gun at his friend and pulling the trigger, though the weapon did not fire. 30 year old Randell Heine is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with attempted murder, first-degree burglary, domestic assault with display or use of a weapon, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence and operating while under the influence. He pleaded not guilty to all of those charges. A report says Heine broke into the house of his friend, 32 year old Zachary Schmitt of Dubuque on Dec. 31 by using the keypad on the garage. Inside the house were Schmitt and Heine’s wife, 26 year old Miranda Heine. That is where Heine allegedly pointed a gun at Schmitt. Heine’s next court hearing is set for February 27th and his trial is slated to start March 7th.
More Details on Shooting in Iowa County
More details have been released about a shooting that happened Wednesday in the Town of Wyoming. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Timothy Sontic of Hillpoint has been charged with injury by negligent use of a weapon. Authorities were called around 8:40 Wednesday night regarding the shooting. According to a release, Spring Green EMS transported a female to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition. Sontic is in custody at the Iowa County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. Officials say the investigation is ongoing.
Dubuque Woman Sentenced For Theft of Credit Card
A woman from Dubuque has been sentenced to two years of probation for stealing and using a credit card from an assisted-living facility resident. 35 year old Tiffany Banks was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of unauthorized use of a credit card. As part of her sentence, Banks must pay an $855 fine and a 15% surcharge. A report was made February 1st, 2021, that $50, one debit card and two credit cards were stolen from the wallet of a man staying at an apartment at Sunset Park Place at the time of the theft. The exact time of the theft is unknown, but the missing cash and cards were discovered January 29th, 2021. The debit card and one of the credit cards were used several times throughout January 2021.
Man arrested in Clayton County after shooting rifle in air, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shelter-in-place has been lifted for some Clayton County residents. According to a police spokesperson, officers responded to the 1500th block of Arbor Place Drive in Morrow after reports of an armed subject shooting in the air with a rifle. Police said after officers...
Dubuque Man Wanted For Arson Investigation
Authorities are searching for a 33-year-old Dubuque man for his role in an apartment fire. A Dubuque Police report shows Jamir Jordan is wanted on charges of 1st-degree arson and 1st-degree burglary. His charges stem from an incident the morning of January 22nd at an apartment on Rhomberg Avenue. Emergency crews located a fire in one of the apartments, where the sole occupant had evacuated after smelling smoke. Following an investigation, officials learned that prior to the fire, someone had entered the apartment and stole several items. The fire was then set by igniting various items within the residence. Police have identified Jordan as a suspect in this case. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact Dubuque Police.
Dubuque Police searching for stolen snow plow
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday morning, Dubuque Police responded to a report of a theft of a snow plow that belongs to Arensdorf Construction. Officials say the truck was stolen in the area of 6th and White Street and was observed on traffic cameras leaving town via Key West Drive.
Alleged hitman confessed to woman’s murder, planned to kill man who hired him, Gwinnett police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A court hearing on Friday revealed new details about a murder-for-hire plot that ended with a woman’s death at a Gwinnett County car dealership. The alleged hitman said he planned to also kill the man who hired him, according to detectives. Channel 2′s Matt...
Darlington Man Arrested Twice
A man from Darlington was arrested twice last week for separate acts of domestic abuse. According to the Darlington Police Department 65 year old Ernest Torstenson was first arrested on Sunday, January 15th, for battery, disorderly conduct, and false imprisonment following a disturbance on Ravine Street. Torstenson was released from jail on Thursday, January 19th, following his arraignment on the Sunday charges and was arrested again later that afternoon for bail jumping after making contact with the victim who he had been court ordered to stay away from. He remains jailed at this time.
Dubuque bar owner charged after alleged assault
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of a Dubuque bar is facing multiple charges after allegedly attacking someone at the bar early Sunday morning. In a criminal complaint, police said it happened at about 1:49 a.m. on Sunday at 1st and Main Bar, located at 101 Main Street, when the victim said he had told the owner, identified as John Oglesby, to leave a woman at the bar alone.
Jefferson Police investigating death of Hall County teen
A Hall County teen was found dead Friday afternoon in Jefferson and authorities are investigating the teen's death as a homicide. Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman said Joshua Wick, 19, was found dead at about 4 p.m. in the middle of Holders Siding Road. Wirthman said they believe Wick was...
Police identify suspect accused of robbing man at SW Atlanta park in September
Police need help finding a suspect they say robbed another man at a park in southwest Atlanta last September.
2 women arrested for shoplifting $1,200 in merchandise from 3 Fayetteville stores
Two alleged shoplifters at Fayette Pavilion were apprehended earlier this week with quite a haul and interest from other law enforcement agencies, according to police reports. An officer from the Fayetteville Police Department was dispatched Jan. 24 shortly after 2 p.m. in response to a reported shoplifting incident at Burlington Coat Factory. The suspects were reported by store personnel as two black females, one wearing blue jeans and the other wearing a black jacket.
Man charged with murder in deadly Atlanta hair salon shooting, police say
ATLANTA — One person was taken into custody following a deadly shooting at an Atlanta hair salon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Atlanta police said officers received reports of a shooting at the In The Mixx hair salon on Moreland Avenue. When officers arrived,...
One Person Injured in Shooting in Iowa County
One person is in critical condition after a shooting in the Town of Wyoming in Iowa County. In a statement, Iowa County Sheriff Michael Peterson said police responded to a call shortly after 8:30pm Wednesday night about a shooting at a residence in the Town of Wyoming. One person was taken to the hospital by Spring Green EMS and is in critical condition. Peterson said this was an isolated incident, and a suspect has been taken into custody. Police say this is an ongoing investigation.
Woman charged after officials say she defrauded insurance provider, filed 20 false claims
ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman is charged with 20 counts of insurance fraud, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today. King said between Nov. 2016 and March 2020, Kesha Petty, 42, submitted 20 fraudulent prescription claims to Aetna Insurance so she could receive a reimbursement from her employer.
Man Arrested Following Domestic Disturbance in Ridgeway
A Ridgeway man was arrested Wednesday evening after authorities were called about a domestic disturbance. Deputies with the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along Grove Street in Ridgeway. Following an investigation, 22-year-old Zyair Sherman was arrested on a charge of domestic disorderly conduct. Sherman was booked into the Iowa County Jail and later released after posting bond.
ACCPD Blotter: Man sleeping in McDonald’s drive-thru found with guns, alcohol and drugs and more
Man sleeping in McDonald’s drive-thru found with guns, alcohol and drugs. On Jan. 18 around 2:45 a.m., the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to a call about a man sleeping in a vehicle in the middle of a McDonalds drive-thru off of U.S Highway 29 North. Officers found a man asleep in the car with an open alcoholic beverage and what appeared to be a rifle, according to the report.
