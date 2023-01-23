Read full article on original website
Tiffany Haddish Stood Her Ground At Sundance After An Audience Member Griped About Her New Film
Tiffany Haddish stood up for her new movie at Sundance after an audience member griped about it.
Marlee Matlin and Other Sundance Film Festival Jurors Walk Out of Premiere Over Captioning Malfunction
One of the festival’s jurors, Marlee Matlin, was provided with a faulty closed captioning device Jeremy O. Harris, Eliza Hittman and Marlee Matlin walked out of the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Magazine Dreams on Friday when captioning was not properly provided for the film. Matlin, who has been deaf since she was 18 months old, was provided with a captioning device that didn't work, Variety reported. The three members of the jury for Sundance's U.S. Dramatic Competition — playwright Harris, filmmaker Hittman and actress Matlin — left...
SFGate
‘A Thousand And One’ Review: Teyana Taylor Electrifies a Graceful Tale of Us-Against-the-World Motherhood
One of the many things that sets “A Thousand and One” apart from other, similarly tough-minded stories of urban struggle, poverty and marginalization can be felt practically from the start, as director A.V. Rockwell introduces Inez (R’n’B performer and choreographer Teyana Taylor) walking the pavement along a painted brick wall in early-’90s Harlem. The way composer Gary Gunn’s symphonic music swells and swirls on the soundtrack, and the way the camera gazes up at her from below as it tracks her purposeful stride, give this ordinary woman, whom we already know has only recently been released from Rikers Island, a heroic kind of dignity.
Teyana Taylor and NBA Star Iman Shumpert: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert’s relationship is nothing but net! The “Bare Wit Me” songstress and the professional basketball player first crossed paths at a 2011 party — though Taylor was not interested in a potential romance at the time. “I did not like him at first because when I first met him, he had […]
AOL Corp
Lil’ Kim, Ashanti to perform at Apollo Theater as part of Harlem Festival of Culture kickoff
“The Jump Off with Lil’ Kim and Friends” will also feature appearances by Remy Ma and Fivio Foreign. Lil’ Kim is scheduled to perform at New York City’s Apollo Theater on Jan. 26 in one of the Harlem Festival of Culture’s (HFC) opening events. Ashanti will be joining the Queens rapper at the world-famous Harlem venue.
thesource.com
Lil Nas X Reveals That He Is The Father Of A Baby Boy
Ever since the release of his 20`19 smash hit “Old Town Road”, whose remix with Billy Ray Cyrus went 16x platinum, Lil Nas X has not only become an international superstar, but has become an integral representative of the LGBTQ+ community. Now, the Georgia native has announced that he is a father of a baby boy and he will no longer “hide him.”
Actor Taye Diggs and Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’s Apryl Jones’ Relationship Timeline
A match made in TikTok heaven? Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones connected via social media and have continued to share their love story online. The All American star revealed he met the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood personality after he joined TikTok in December 2021. “I literally saw one of her Instagrams or TikToks, and […]
News Talk 1490
Kim Kardashian Allegedly Dating This Hip-Hop Star, Tory Lanez Regrets Not Testifying [WATCH]
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. As we wrap up this week and head into the weekend, Gary brings some extra sizzling tea your way this morning on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show. First, he has the latest rumors swirling around none other than Kim Kardashian,...
BET
Janet Jackson Trolls Omari Hardwick On His Birthday
Janet Jackson celebrated her former co-star Omari Hardwick’s birthday in a hilarious way on Twitter!. Hardwick turned 49 on Monday (Jan. 9) and Jackson decided to walk down memory lane and post a photo from their 2010 film For Colored Girls to wish the actor a happy birthday. “Sending...
Popculture
A 'Love & Hip Hop' Couple Has Allegedly Separated
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is gearing up for another season and per Media Take Out, there is going to be a major plot twist with the love lives of several of its cast members. After a rough season of marital strife, Bambi and Scrappy have called it quits, according to the report. Last season chronicled Scrappy's personal journey to healing his childhood traumas, specifically as it relates to his overbearing mother, Momma Dee, and how she infiltrates their marriage. Scrappy and Bambi, who have three children together, have reportedly stopped following each other on Instagram, and have deleted all of their shared pictures together on each other's pages. There were talks of divorce for some time, but by the end of the season, it seemed they were doing better. But MTO reports things have since gone downhill.
90s R&B Singer Jaguar Wright Details How JAY-Z Used Popular Rapper as ‘Illuminati Sacrifice’
Jaguar Wright, the neo soul singer who rose to fame after JAY-Z featured her in his 2001 MTV Unplugged performance, has come out with shocking claims about the Brooklyn rapper. In a six-minute video that surfaced online Thursday, the Philly singer and songwriter claims that JAY-Z had another rapper, Big...
Divorce Turns Nasty: Ne-Yo Shares First Photos Of 'Love Child' He Fathered During Marriage To Crystal
Recording artist Ne-Yo gave fans the first glimpse of the son he allegedly fathered during his marriage to estranged wife Crystal Smith, RadarOnline.com has learned."I am BLESSED," the Sexy Love hitmaker wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 10, after sharing multiple photos of his kids after the new year. "Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."The singer shares three children with Smith, Isabella Rose, Shaffer Chimere Jr., and Alexander-Raj. He also has two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw, daughter Madilyn Grace, and son Mason Evan, in...
ETOnline.com
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Seemingly Confirm Romance With Sweet Birthday Snapshot
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris might have entered the new year with a new romance! The Snowfall actor set tongues wagging when he took to social media to send the model a sweet birthday shout-out that some are taking as a hard launch of the duo's relationship. Last month, the...
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Hudson Reacts to Shemar Moore Expecting His First Child (Exclusive)
Jennifer Hudson is sending love to Shemar Moore following the news of his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, being pregnant! This week, a teaser for the Criminal Minds actor's upcoming appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show announced that Moore and Dizon are expecting. "In real life, Shemar Moore is about to be...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nia Long & Terrence J Link Up After Beyoncé’s Concert In Dubai
Several social media users have been clowning Ime Udoka as the “You People” actress continues to get her lick back following his cheating scandal. Nia Long’s recent heartbreak isn’t stopping her from living her best life. In the latter half of 2022, the 52-year-old uncovered the truth about her ex-fiancé, Ime Udoka’s infidelities in their relationship. Much to the pleasure of several famous figures, she left the basketball coach behind in wake of all the drama.
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Fuel Marriage Rumors With Giant Diamond Ring
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have the rumor mill spinning with speculation about the couple’s possible engagement or marriage. Diggs ignited the marriage rumors with a video he posted on Wednesday from the set of a project he and Jones are working on together called The Comeback. In the video, Jones shared behind-the-scenes details, while Diggs playfully touched up her makeup.
Atlanta gospel singer Kevin Lemons dies at 44, family confirms
ATLANTA — Atlanta gospel artist Kevin Lemons has died at the age of 44, his family confirmed on Saturday, calling it a "sudden loss." In an Instagram post, the family said "it is with great sadness we announce the transition of our Founder - Kevin Lemons." They also asked to keep his wife, Tiunna, his family and his ministry Higher Calling in everyone's thoughts and prayers.
Idina Menzel and Ex Taye Diggs’ Rare Parenting Quotes About Raising Their Son Walker
Putting their child first. Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs split in 2013, but they've remained committed to amicably coparenting their son, Walker. The Frozen voice actress and the Chicago star welcomed Walker in 2009, six years after tying the knot. The former couple met while starring together in the original Broadway production of Rent, later […]
Janelle Monáe Finally Opens Up About Coming Out as Nonbinary
Janelle Monáe was applauded for coming out as nonbinary last year, but hasn’t divulged further since then. Now, she’s finally opening up about her gender identity. “I’m not this arrogant person that thinks that I have all the answers,” the Primetime star explained during an episode of The Jess Cagle Show.
suggest.com
Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career
Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
POPSUGAR
