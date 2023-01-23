ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlee Matlin and Other Sundance Film Festival Jurors Walk Out of Premiere Over Captioning Malfunction

One of the festival’s jurors, Marlee Matlin, was provided with a faulty closed captioning device Jeremy O. Harris, Eliza Hittman and Marlee Matlin walked out of the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Magazine Dreams on Friday when captioning was not properly provided for the film. Matlin, who has been deaf since she was 18 months old, was provided with a captioning device that didn't work, Variety reported. The three members of the jury for Sundance's U.S. Dramatic Competition — playwright Harris, filmmaker Hittman and actress Matlin — left...
SFGate

‘A Thousand And One’ Review: Teyana Taylor Electrifies a Graceful Tale of Us-Against-the-World Motherhood

One of the many things that sets “A Thousand and One” apart from other, similarly tough-minded stories of urban struggle, poverty and marginalization can be felt practically from the start, as director A.V. Rockwell introduces Inez (R’n’B performer and choreographer Teyana Taylor) walking the pavement along a painted brick wall in early-’90s Harlem. The way composer Gary Gunn’s symphonic music swells and swirls on the soundtrack, and the way the camera gazes up at her from below as it tracks her purposeful stride, give this ordinary woman, whom we already know has only recently been released from Rikers Island, a heroic kind of dignity.
thesource.com

Lil Nas X Reveals That He Is The Father Of A Baby Boy

Ever since the release of his 20`19 smash hit “Old Town Road”, whose remix with Billy Ray Cyrus went 16x platinum, Lil Nas X has not only become an international superstar, but has become an integral representative of the LGBTQ+ community. Now, the Georgia native has announced that he is a father of a baby boy and he will no longer “hide him.”
BET

Janet Jackson Trolls Omari Hardwick On His Birthday

Janet Jackson celebrated her former co-star Omari Hardwick’s birthday in a hilarious way on Twitter!. Hardwick turned 49 on Monday (Jan. 9) and Jackson decided to walk down memory lane and post a photo from their 2010 film For Colored Girls to wish the actor a happy birthday. “Sending...
Popculture

A 'Love & Hip Hop' Couple Has Allegedly Separated

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is gearing up for another season and per Media Take Out, there is going to be a major plot twist with the love lives of several of its cast members. After a rough season of marital strife, Bambi and Scrappy have called it quits, according to the report. Last season chronicled Scrappy's personal journey to healing his childhood traumas, specifically as it relates to his overbearing mother, Momma Dee, and how she infiltrates their marriage. Scrappy and Bambi, who have three children together, have reportedly stopped following each other on Instagram, and have deleted all of their shared pictures together on each other's pages. There were talks of divorce for some time, but by the end of the season, it seemed they were doing better. But MTO reports things have since gone downhill.
RadarOnline

Divorce Turns Nasty: Ne-Yo Shares First Photos Of 'Love Child' He Fathered During Marriage To Crystal

Recording artist Ne-Yo gave fans the first glimpse of the son he allegedly fathered during his marriage to estranged wife Crystal Smith, RadarOnline.com has learned."I am BLESSED," the Sexy Love hitmaker wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 10, after sharing multiple photos of his kids after the new year. "Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."The singer shares three children with Smith, Isabella Rose, Shaffer Chimere Jr., and Alexander-Raj. He also has two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw, daughter Madilyn Grace, and son Mason Evan, in...
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Hudson Reacts to Shemar Moore Expecting His First Child (Exclusive)

Jennifer Hudson is sending love to Shemar Moore following the news of his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, being pregnant! This week, a teaser for the Criminal Minds actor's upcoming appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show announced that Moore and Dizon are expecting. "In real life, Shemar Moore is about to be...
hotnewhiphop.com

Nia Long & Terrence J Link Up After Beyoncé’s Concert In Dubai

Several social media users have been clowning Ime Udoka as the “You People” actress continues to get her lick back following his cheating scandal. Nia Long’s recent heartbreak isn’t stopping her from living her best life. In the latter half of 2022, the 52-year-old uncovered the truth about her ex-fiancé, Ime Udoka’s infidelities in their relationship. Much to the pleasure of several famous figures, she left the basketball coach behind in wake of all the drama.
Black Enterprise

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Fuel Marriage Rumors With Giant Diamond Ring

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have the rumor mill spinning with speculation about the couple’s possible engagement or marriage. Diggs ignited the marriage rumors with a video he posted on Wednesday from the set of a project he and Jones are working on together called The Comeback. In the video, Jones shared behind-the-scenes details, while Diggs playfully touched up her makeup.
11Alive

Atlanta gospel singer Kevin Lemons dies at 44, family confirms

ATLANTA — Atlanta gospel artist Kevin Lemons has died at the age of 44, his family confirmed on Saturday, calling it a "sudden loss." In an Instagram post, the family said "it is with great sadness we announce the transition of our Founder - Kevin Lemons." They also asked to keep his wife, Tiunna, his family and his ministry Higher Calling in everyone's thoughts and prayers.
Shine My Crown

Janelle Monáe Finally Opens Up About Coming Out as Nonbinary

Janelle Monáe was applauded for coming out as nonbinary last year, but hasn’t divulged further since then. Now, she’s finally opening up about her gender identity. “I’m not this arrogant person that thinks that I have all the answers,” the Primetime star explained during an episode of The Jess Cagle Show.
suggest.com

Arsenio Hall Left Fame Behind To Raise His Son, Who Eventually Convinced Him To Revive His Career

Comedian and actor Arsenio Hall was the fun, freewheeling host of his own late night talk show, The Arsenio Hall Show, from 1989-94 and 2012-13. The program was a favorite of night owls nationwide for its zany unpredictability, such as the time that guest and presidential candidate Bill Clinton enthusiastically played Heartbreak Hotel on the sax to the delight of viewers in June 1992.
