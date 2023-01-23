Read full article on original website
Ruth Maloney, 88; service Jan. 30
Ruth Mae Maloney, 88, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her funeral mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 30, 2023, at St. Egbert Catholic Church, with Fr. Ryszard Kolodziej officiating. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall.
John Volosin, 71; no service
John Volosin, 71 of Morehead City, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at home. There are no services at this time. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Patricia Styron, 87; private service
Patricia "Dawn" Styron passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, January 26, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. The family will celebrate her life privately. Dawn was born to the late Roosevelt and Gladys Davis on July 27, 1935. She married her true love, Kemp, on November 1, 1950. They were married for almost 70 years until his passing on April 25, 2020. Together they raised 3 children, with Dawn being the sole caretaker for much of the time as Kemp was working on various NOAA ships for over 31 years. Dawn's love for her family and friends was shown through her love of cooking. Her kitchen was always open to anyone who visited. Today she gained her wings and joined all of her loved ones gone before her.
Paul Kerwin, 87; incomplete
Paul C. Kerwin, 87 of Morehead City, died Monday, January 25, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Community Calendar - January 26, 2023 Edition
Send calendar submissions to nikki@thenewstimes.com. Carteret County will host a Comprehensive Transportation Plan public information meeting on Jan. 31, 5:30-7 p.m., at the Western Park Community Center. N.C. Department of Transportation officials will be on hand to discuss transportation decisions over the next 30 years. The meeting will be informal and citizens will be able to ask questions. Call (252) 728- 8545 for information.
Sandra Chadwick, 77; service later
Sandra Chadwick, 77, of Harkers Island, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Pruitt Health in Sealevel. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
Fred Josey, 85; no service
Fred Homer Josey, 85, of Cape Carteret, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Nash UNC Health Care in Rocky Mount. Fred was born on May 24, 1937, in Macon, Georgia, to the late Fred and Mary Josey. Following high school at Georgia Military College High School, his incredible interest in learning led him to obtain his bachelor’s degree at Georgia Tech. After acquiring his degree, he honorably served in the United States Navy. Following the military, he went on to pursue a long and amazing career as an industrial engineer with NASA. Fred was proud to have worked with NASA where they were responsible for some of the most important scientific achievements in history.
Thomas Dudley, 74; no service
Thomas “Tom” Glenn Dudley, 74, of Beaufort, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023. Tom was born on June 7, 1948, to the late Gray and Lillian Dudley. A native of Carteret County, he was a United States Navy Veteran who bravely served during the Vietnam War. Upon returning to the Crystal Coast, Tom worked diligently as a self-employed commercial fisherman, always ready for the next big catch and forever appreciating the open waters.
Betty Pruitt, 88; service Jan. 28
Betty Miller Pruitt, 88, of Peletier, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 28th at Chapel by the Sea in Emerald Isle, officiated by Rev. Clay Olsen. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. The service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website for those unable to attend. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
John Leonard Jr., 84; service Feb. 2
John "Jack" Leonard Jr., 84, of Pine Knoll Shores, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, February 2nd at St. Egbert Catholic Church. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends...
Saturday, Jan. 28 marks 37th anniversary of Challenger explosion; Beaufort pilot remembered
BEAUFORT — With Saturday, Jan. 28 marking the 37th anniversary of the explosion of the space shuttle Challenger, students at Beaufort Elementary School (BES) always have an opportunity to remember the shuttle’s pilot, Capt. Michael J. Smith, a Beaufort native. That’s because a mini-museum in his honor is...
NC Sea Grant partners with CCC, ECU to protect shorelines
— NC Sea Grant is collaborating with Carteret Community College and East Carolina University to develop a framework for programs to protect the state’s shorelines, as well as create living shoreline training courses and a certification program. NOAA’s National Sea Grant College Program and the U.S. Coastal Research Program...
New Craven County Crime Stoppers Board of Directors to meet
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One county in the East is taking steps to get its community more involved with stopping crime. The new Craven County Crime Stoppers Board of Directors will meet in New Bern on Thursday. Craven County hasn’t had a Crime Stoppers program in over five years, and...
Beaufort Co. student securing her future in biochemistry
WASHINGTON, N.C. — Bursting with energy and enthusiasm while also seeking security, Cynthia Garcia is an example of a COVID cohort who is at once seeking to embrace all of life’s possibilities while looking for a little stability after several years of upheaval. The joyous Beaufort County Early College High School student will graduate with […]
Yoshiko Toler; private service
Yoshiko Hishitani Toler, who was 94 years, 10 months old, passed away abruptly on January 23, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Mebane, NC. A private memorial service in Morehead City is tentatively scheduled for April, 2023. Yoshiko was born on March 18, 1928, to Keikichi Hayakawa and Matsue...
Beaufort County worker dies after fire at boat manufacturer
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An employee injured last week at a Beaufort County boat manufacturer has died from his injuries. Mack Hodges, Jr. passed away Wednesday at the Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill. The 69-year-old man was critically injured last Friday when the fire broke out at Pamlico...
Survivors, first responders remember deadly Kinston explosion 20 years later
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Sunday will mark the 20th anniversary of an explosion that changed Lenoir County forever. In 2003, a blast at a manufacturing facility killed six people and hurt 30 others. WITN talked with first responders and survivors as they look back at a day that will stay...
Eastern Carolina counties seeing unusual weather this January
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wednesday night, five different Eastern Carolina Counties were under three different tornado warnings. Dare, Martin, Pitt, Beaufort, and Hyde Counties were all under tornado warnings. It’s a bit unusual for January, and the weather prompted ECU to send an alert to students to take shelter.
$15 million settlement reached in Drum Inlet plane crash
BEAUFORT —The families of five passengers killed in a plane crash just off the Outer Banks have settled their wrongful death lawsuits for $15 million dollars. The plane crashed on Feb. 13, 2022 near Drum Inlet on the way back from a hunting trip. The settlement was reached on behalf of the families of deceased passengers Noah Lee Styron, 15; Michael Daily Shepherd, 15; Jacob Nolan Taylor, 16; Jonathan Kole McInnis, 15; and Stephanie Fulcher, 42, mother of McInnis.
Handicapped resident injured in Craven County mobile home fire
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A handicapped resident was injured in a late morning fire in Craven County. Craven County Emergency Services Director Stanley Kite says firefighters were called around 11:50 a.m. to a mobile home on Highway 55 near the Lenoir County line. Kite said the first call came...
