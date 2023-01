BULVERDE, Texas - According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, electrical work is a growing field, but the number of people entering the field is decreasing. In fact, electrician jobs are expected to grow by over 9% from 2020 to 2030. This is higher than the 7.7% growth rate projected for all occupations. This is having an impact on homeowners.

BULVERDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO