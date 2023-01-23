Read full article on original website
x1071.com
Plans unveiled for $75 million renovation of Q Casino
Officials have unveiled plans for an at least $75 million renovation to transform one of Dubuque’s casinos and add new amenities to the facility. Officials with Q Casino shared a five-phase plan to renovate the facility. The total project is expected to cost $75 million to $80 million and should be completed by 2025. The plans include remodeling the main casino area, adding a family entertainment area, constructing a new hotel tower and upgrading the facility’s facade. At the meeting, board members unanimously approved the project as a whole, as well as approved work to begin on its first phase. DRA board members will have to approve work on each of the five phases before they begin.
x1071.com
Public Meeting on Solar Energy Coming Up in Northwest Illinois
Solar energy for homes and businesses will be the topic of a public meeting taking place in early February. The Northwest Illinois Forestry Association is hosting the event at the Stockton Public Library. This presentation will cover issues such as solar energy installation, financial assistance and grants available. A portion of the meeting is going to be set aside for those attending to ask questions. The presentation on February 7th begins at 7pm in the Stockton Public Library. It is free and open to the public.
x1071.com
Jo Daviess County To Receive $1.2 Million For Project
Jo Daviess County is set to receive state funding to construct a new vehicle storage and maintenance building. According to Illinois Department of Transportation, the county will receive $1.2 million for the project as part of the Transit Round III awards provided through Rebuild Illinois, a $45 billion state investment in roads, bridges, railroads, universities and facilities. A report says that, in 2022, Jo Daviess County received $155,700 to be used for building, security and safety updates through the statewide capital program.
x1071.com
Dubuque police seek tips on theft of pickup with snowplow
The Dubuque Police Department is investigating the theft of a truck with a snowplow on it. The truck owned by Arensdorf Construction was stolen Wednesday morning from the area of East Sixth and White streets. Traffic camera footage shows the vehicle leaving the city on Key West Drive. Anyone with information about the theft should contact police. Tips can be submitted anonymously. They can be submitted by calling police at 563-589-4415.
x1071.com
Mental Health Matters Coalition Event Held in Lafayette County
Mental health was the focus of an all-day program held at Darlington High School this week. The Lafayette County Mental Health Matters coalition hosted the event on Wednesday. Along with a keynote speaker, the organization offered students multiple breakout sessions. The goal was aimed at normalizing discussions about mental health, reducing stigma, and sharing resources available to those seeking help. For more details about the Lafayette County Mental Health Matters coalition, contact Candi Fitzsimons at Johnson Public Library or Chief Jason King at the Darlington Police Department.
x1071.com
More Details on Shooting in Iowa County
More details have been released about a shooting that happened Wednesday in the Town of Wyoming. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Timothy Sontic of Hillpoint has been charged with injury by negligent use of a weapon. Authorities were called around 8:40 Wednesday night regarding the shooting. According to a release, Spring Green EMS transported a female to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition. Sontic is in custody at the Iowa County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. Officials say the investigation is ongoing.
x1071.com
One Person Injured in Shooting in Iowa County
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Sentenced For Two High Speed Chases
A Dubuque man has been sentenced to one year in jail for leading authorities on two high-speed chases. 32 year old Levi Mentz was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to two counts of eluding and one count of driving while barred. Mentz also will have his driver’s license revoked for one year. A deputy observed Mentz driving a motorcycle east on U.S. HIghway 20 near the Southwest Arterial at a high rate of speed at about 11:10 p.m. on December 5th. The deputy attempted to pull over Mentz with his vehicle’s emergency lights and sirens activated, but Mentz fled the deputy traveling at about 100 mph until the deputy ended the pursuit for safety reasons. Later, an officer attempted to stop Mentz, who fled again and eventually got on U.S. 61/151 at a high rate of speed.
x1071.com
Lafayette County Communities Agitated Over EMS Tax
Several Lafayette County communities are agitated with county leaders regarding a tax levied on them for EMS. Officials established an EMS service that the county board stated would be paid for by a few of the county’s communities that it would serve. But when the new EMS service came in over $200,000 over budget, the board decided to have all county taxpayers make up for the additional funds, including those in communities with their own EMS. Village of Blanchardville President Nick Crooks says the village was taxed $7,000 without warning or consent, saying that they are taxed for services that they‘ve never asked for, that they‘re not paying for, and may not be able to use. Crooks and leaders from other Lafayette County municipalities will petition the Wisconsin Department of Revenue for a ruling on the matter.
x1071.com
Disturbance at Kwik Trip In Mineral Point
Authorities in Iowa County received a report of a disturbance at Kwik Trip in Mineral Point just before 9pm Wednesday. Mineral Point Police responded the scene and requested mutual aid from Dodgeville Police. As a result, 30 year old Callan Backstrom of Mineral Point was arrested on a charge of Disorderly Conduct. Backstrom was taken to Uplands Hills Hospital for medical clearance and then booked into the Iowa County Jail where he remains in custody.
x1071.com
Rollover Crash in Darlington
One person was injured in a rollover crash Wednesday in Darlington. 27 year old Brett Knautz of Darlington had minor injuries but was not taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment. According to the Darlington Police Department, the crash happened just after 8am Wednesday on Spring Street. A press release states that Knautz was traveling northbound when his vehicle entered a skid on the snowy road, struck a power pole guy wire and overturned.
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Wanted For Arson Investigation
Authorities are searching for a 33-year-old Dubuque man for his role in an apartment fire. A Dubuque Police report shows Jamir Jordan is wanted on charges of 1st-degree arson and 1st-degree burglary. His charges stem from an incident the morning of January 22nd at an apartment on Rhomberg Avenue. Emergency crews located a fire in one of the apartments, where the sole occupant had evacuated after smelling smoke. Following an investigation, officials learned that prior to the fire, someone had entered the apartment and stole several items. The fire was then set by igniting various items within the residence. Police have identified Jordan as a suspect in this case. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact Dubuque Police.
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Pleads Not Guilty To Pointing Gun at Friend
A Dubuque man has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder for allegedly pointing a gun at his friend and pulling the trigger, though the weapon did not fire. 30 year old Randell Heine is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with attempted murder, first-degree burglary, domestic assault with display or use of a weapon, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence and operating while under the influence. He pleaded not guilty to all of those charges. A report says Heine broke into the house of his friend, 32 year old Zachary Schmitt of Dubuque on Dec. 31 by using the keypad on the garage. Inside the house were Schmitt and Heine’s wife, 26 year old Miranda Heine. That is where Heine allegedly pointed a gun at Schmitt. Heine’s next court hearing is set for February 27th and his trial is slated to start March 7th.
x1071.com
Single Vehicle Accident Leads to Entrapment
Iowa County authorities received a report of a one vehicle roll over crash on Highway 191 near Dodgeville Monday around 3am. Information provided indicated that someone was trapped in the vehicle and was cold and wet. Dodgeville Fire, Dodgeville EMS and Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene. The person was extricated and evaluated at the scene scene. Following an investigation, 41 year old Francis Casper of Dodgeville was arrested and charged with Operating While Intoxicated. Casper was taken to Upland Hills Health and then to the Iowa County Jail where he was later released to a responsible party.
x1071.com
Man Arrested Following Domestic Disturbance in Ridgeway
A Ridgeway man was arrested Wednesday evening after authorities were called about a domestic disturbance. Deputies with the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along Grove Street in Ridgeway. Following an investigation, 22-year-old Zyair Sherman was arrested on a charge of domestic disorderly conduct. Sherman was booked into the Iowa County Jail and later released after posting bond.
