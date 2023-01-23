KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- Some students in Kaukauna will no longer be eligible to ride the bus starting in the fall of 2023. "All grades who live outside of two miles from their school will now qualify for busing," Superintendent Mike Slowinski said. "Whereas students living inside of two miles will either find their own transportation or walk to school."

