Manitowoc, WI

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Green Bay and Door County announce merger

(WLUK) -- Two Northeast Wisconsin Boys & Girls Clubs are joining together to become one of the region's largest youth development agencies. The Boys & Girls Club of Door County and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay, which includes the Boys & Girls Club of Shawano, are uniting as one organization.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
EAA soars through 70 years of aviation celebrations

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Getting ready for takeoff! EAA will be celebrating 70 years at AirVenture in Oshkosh this summer. Founded on Jan. 26, 1953, as an airplane club with aspirations to make the freedom to fly possible in every community, it is now the world's largest fly-in convention. The event...
OSHKOSH, WI
Oshkosh gets one step closer to naming new elementary school

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Oshkosh Area School District is one step closer to naming its new elementary school. The board of education voted Wednesday night about the name of the new school, which will be replacing the current Webster Stanley Elementary and Middle School building. After an initial round of...
OSHKOSH, WI
Is the economy still hurting for the great outdoors?

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- With more than 100 vendors the Green Bay RV and Camping Expo has something for just about everyone, but getting outdoors may bring some challenges too -- like supply chain issues and the economy. From bright yellow kayaks to the latest in camp chairs, Zak Aubert says...
GREEN BAY, WI
Kaukauna school district to limit bus routes for next academic year

KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- Some students in Kaukauna will no longer be eligible to ride the bus starting in the fall of 2023. "All grades who live outside of two miles from their school will now qualify for busing," Superintendent Mike Slowinski said. "Whereas students living inside of two miles will either find their own transportation or walk to school."
KAUKAUNA, WI
Missing Sheboygan County teen could be in Manitowoc area

(WLUK) -- A Sheboygan County teen missing for nearly a month may be in the Manitowoc area, authorities say. Colt Klinzing, 13, was last seen leaving his foster residence at W4375 Lake Drive in Waldo on Dec. 26, 2022, wearing a gray jacket. Klinzing is described as 5'2", 130 lbs,...
MANITOWOC, WI
Enjoy some pampering at Weiler Academy Wellness & Spa

Weiler Academy Wellness & Spa has moved into a brand-new location with lots more to offer. Carlyn and Michelle joined Living with Amy to talk about the European style spa and the unique experiences they offer including the Hydrafacial with a European twist. Watch for more details. Weiler Academy is...
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay's airport expands service to meet passenger demand

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- With passenger traffic up in the past year, Green Bay's airport is expanding it service with more flights and larger aircraft. Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) reports passenger traffic rose 14.2% in 2022 over 2021. “It’s good to see people return to travel,” said airport director Marty...
GREEN BAY, WI
Bacon, Sausages & Other Delicious Breakfast Items from Pelkin's Meats

Kevin from Pelkin's joins Living with Amy to talk about Breakfast! Pelkin's carries tons of great breakfast meats including bacon, specialty sausages and even breakfast brats. Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market has two locations!! You can find them in Suamico at 1756 Riverside Drive, or visit their Crivitz location at 600 S. US Hwy. 141.
SUAMICO, WI
'It's heartbreaking:' Fox Valley feels the weight of Tyre Nichols' killing

APPLETON (WLUK) -- For many, Tyre Nichols is just the latest name in a seemingly never ending list of African American deaths as a result of police violence. “I don’t want to say I’m desensitized, but it’s heartbreaking seeing another human being beat to death by people who are supposed to protect and serve," Lawrence University Black Student Union President Amaka Uduh said.
APPLETON, WI
Green Bay school fundraises for 3rd-grader with muscular dystrophy to better enjoy recess

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Students and staff at a Green Bay elementary school are working to raise money for a fellow classmate to fully enjoy recess. Hushe Lor is a student with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a genetic disorder that is characterized by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness. This is caused by alterations in a protein called dystrophin that is not able to keep muscle cells intact over time.
GREEN BAY, WI
Brown County physicians showcase musical talents for a good cause

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Physicians from Brown County are swapping stethoscopes and lab coats for musical instruments and microphones. The curtain goes up at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Weidner for this year's "Doctors in Recital" event. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the STEM Innovation Center, area...
BROWN COUNTY, WI

