Fox11online.com
Nearly 100 employees to be out of work following Oshkosh call center closure
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Nearly 100 workers in Oshkosh will soon be without a job, after Foot Lockers announced it would be closing its Oshkosh call center. Foot Locker Corporate Services, Inc. is closings its customer care operations in Oshkosh on April 28 "as part of the evolving omni retail environment."
Fox11online.com
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Green Bay and Door County announce merger
(WLUK) -- Two Northeast Wisconsin Boys & Girls Clubs are joining together to become one of the region's largest youth development agencies. The Boys & Girls Club of Door County and the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay, which includes the Boys & Girls Club of Shawano, are uniting as one organization.
Fox11online.com
Lake Michigan water levels having wide-ranging impacts on Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- It wasn't long ago that Lake Michigan was setting records for high lake lake levels. But over the last couple years, things have changed in a hurry. If you went to Point Beach State Forest just a few years ago in 2020, the "beach" part of the park's name was hard to come by.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Construction of 2 chain restaurants on Paradise Drive in West Bend, WI
January 25, 2023 – West Bend, WI – Construction has been going on since April 2022 when the old Shell South gas station was leveled to make way for a pair of chain restaurants on the southeast corner of Paradise Drive and Parkway Drive in West Bend, Wi.
Fox11online.com
EAA soars through 70 years of aviation celebrations
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Getting ready for takeoff! EAA will be celebrating 70 years at AirVenture in Oshkosh this summer. Founded on Jan. 26, 1953, as an airplane club with aspirations to make the freedom to fly possible in every community, it is now the world's largest fly-in convention. The event...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Fire at restaurant on Paradise Drive in West Bend, WI | By Captain Kenny Asselin
January 26, 2023 – West Bend, WI – On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 2:40 a.m., West Bend Fire & Rescue. was dispatched for a water flow alarm at Qdoba, 920 W Paradise Dr., in the City of West Bend. Engine 3, Tower 1, and Battalion 1 responded....
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh gets one step closer to naming new elementary school
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Oshkosh Area School District is one step closer to naming its new elementary school. The board of education voted Wednesday night about the name of the new school, which will be replacing the current Webster Stanley Elementary and Middle School building. After an initial round of...
Fox11online.com
Is the economy still hurting for the great outdoors?
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- With more than 100 vendors the Green Bay RV and Camping Expo has something for just about everyone, but getting outdoors may bring some challenges too -- like supply chain issues and the economy. From bright yellow kayaks to the latest in camp chairs, Zak Aubert says...
Finally being heard through the noise
Residents of Fox Crossing and Menasha have been dealing with construction sounds coming from Bucklin's Tree Service all hours of the night for years.
Fox11online.com
PHOTOS I Short-eared owl ventures through Killsnake State Wildlife Area in Chilton
CHILTON (WLUK) -- This little owl clearly didn't get the message as it sat atop a "private land" sign in the Killsnake State Wildlife Area in Chilton Thursday. But the trespassing owl seemed to enjoy its time in the fresh snow, even finding dinner in the grass. The owl is...
Fox11online.com
Kaukauna school district to limit bus routes for next academic year
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- Some students in Kaukauna will no longer be eligible to ride the bus starting in the fall of 2023. "All grades who live outside of two miles from their school will now qualify for busing," Superintendent Mike Slowinski said. "Whereas students living inside of two miles will either find their own transportation or walk to school."
Fox11online.com
Missing Sheboygan County teen could be in Manitowoc area
(WLUK) -- A Sheboygan County teen missing for nearly a month may be in the Manitowoc area, authorities say. Colt Klinzing, 13, was last seen leaving his foster residence at W4375 Lake Drive in Waldo on Dec. 26, 2022, wearing a gray jacket. Klinzing is described as 5'2", 130 lbs,...
Fox11online.com
Brown County encourages parents to talk to their children about the new F-word
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Brown County is encouraging parents to talk to their children about the new F-word. Fentanyl is growing problem in the county and across Wisconsin. Last September, Brown County declared fentanyl as a community health crisis and launched a public awareness campaign. In the beginning, the county...
Fox11online.com
Enjoy some pampering at Weiler Academy Wellness & Spa
Weiler Academy Wellness & Spa has moved into a brand-new location with lots more to offer. Carlyn and Michelle joined Living with Amy to talk about the European style spa and the unique experiences they offer including the Hydrafacial with a European twist. Watch for more details. Weiler Academy is...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay's airport expands service to meet passenger demand
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- With passenger traffic up in the past year, Green Bay's airport is expanding it service with more flights and larger aircraft. Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) reports passenger traffic rose 14.2% in 2022 over 2021. “It’s good to see people return to travel,” said airport director Marty...
Fox11online.com
Bacon, Sausages & Other Delicious Breakfast Items from Pelkin's Meats
Kevin from Pelkin's joins Living with Amy to talk about Breakfast! Pelkin's carries tons of great breakfast meats including bacon, specialty sausages and even breakfast brats. Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market has two locations!! You can find them in Suamico at 1756 Riverside Drive, or visit their Crivitz location at 600 S. US Hwy. 141.
Fox11online.com
'It's heartbreaking:' Fox Valley feels the weight of Tyre Nichols' killing
APPLETON (WLUK) -- For many, Tyre Nichols is just the latest name in a seemingly never ending list of African American deaths as a result of police violence. “I don’t want to say I’m desensitized, but it’s heartbreaking seeing another human being beat to death by people who are supposed to protect and serve," Lawrence University Black Student Union President Amaka Uduh said.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay school fundraises for 3rd-grader with muscular dystrophy to better enjoy recess
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Students and staff at a Green Bay elementary school are working to raise money for a fellow classmate to fully enjoy recess. Hushe Lor is a student with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, a genetic disorder that is characterized by progressive muscle degeneration and weakness. This is caused by alterations in a protein called dystrophin that is not able to keep muscle cells intact over time.
Fox11online.com
Brown County physicians showcase musical talents for a good cause
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Physicians from Brown County are swapping stethoscopes and lab coats for musical instruments and microphones. The curtain goes up at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Weidner for this year's "Doctors in Recital" event. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the STEM Innovation Center, area...
