ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Pie Day versus Pi Day: What is the difference?

By Brett Yager
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Evdg7_0kOUMkgR00

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Jan. 23 is National Pie Day, not to be confused with National Pi Day which is celebrated on March 14. So what is the difference between the two days?

National Pie Day celebrated on Jan. 23 is all about the foodstuff known as pie, from desert pies to meat pies. According to the National Day Calendar’s website, National Pie Day was created by the American Pie Council in 1986 to commemorate Crisco’s 75th anniversary.

National Pi Day is celebrated on March 14 to commemorate the mathematical constant of Pi or 3.14. National Day Calendar says the earliest known celebration of Pi day was in 1988 when Larry Shaw organized the celebration at the San Francisco Exploratorium.

So why do people eat pie on pi? National Day Calendar gives a simple solution, they are homophones or sound the same. Also, pies are usually round like a circle which Pi is used for calculations in circular math.

This is not counting National Pie Day on Dec. 1 that the National Day Calendar says is during a major pie-making season.

Regardless of which day or why you celebrate, there is always a good reason to have a pie.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Man barricaded inside Pueblo home arrested by SWAT team

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday, Jan. 25 after a domestic fight resulted in the suspect barricading himself inside a home for several hours. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said officers responded around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday to a home in the 300 block of West 20th Street, just […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

EPSO: Deputy Sheriff arrested on felony charges

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A Deputy Sheriff with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has been arrested on felony charges related to alleged domestic violence, according to EPSO. In a press release, EPSO said 29-year-old Deputy Sheriff Dalton Bridges was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 25, by the Fountain Police Department (FPD) and was […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Teens arrested in string of car thefts, robberies

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested two teens after a series of search warrants were executed on Thursday, Jan. 26 in response to a string of car thefts, burglaries, and robberies. CSPD said the crimes began in December of 2022. Several different CSPD units worked together to identify the suspects and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Eight arrested, stolen property recovered in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Law enforcement agencies from Pueblo and Fremont Counties have recovered multiple stolen cars and stolen property, made eight arrests, and seized narcotics in a series of operations over the course of a week. According to a tweet by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), members of the police department, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Man stabbed in arm in Pueblo, suspect sought

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is searching for a suspect after a man was attacked and stabbed in the arm while walking on the street in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 25. PPD said officers responded around 2:12 a.m. to the 2300 block of Alma Avenue on a report of […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

PPD: Man and woman hit by van, driver evaluated by police

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a van and two pedestrians on the evening of Thursday, Jan. 24. According to PPD, around 6:55 p.m. officers were called to 18th Street and North Hudson Avenue about a car crash involving pedestrians. When […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Poncha Springs child care center shut down

(PONCHA SPRINGS, Colo.) — The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said a child care facility in Poncha Springs was shut down on Tuesday, Jan. 24 after a complaint of lack of supervision. CCSO said the Chaffee County Department of Human Services (DHS) and deputies with CCSO responded to The Schoolhouse, which is part of Chaffee […]
PONCHA SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Jan. 27 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder. Joshua Shumard, 35, is described as a White male, 6’00” tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair andgreen eyes. Shumard has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Larceny. Jacob Sandoval, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Early morning house fire leaves one dead in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Firefighters responded to an early morning house fire on Friday, Jan. 27, that left one person dead, according to the Pueblo Fire Department (PFD). Crews were on scene at a fully engulfed home in the 1600 block of Palmer Avenue. Investigators are still in the area to determine the cause of the […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

17-year-old indigenous girl missing from Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Missing Indigenous Persons Alert was sent out on Wednesday, Jan. 25 alerting the public of a 17-year-old missing from Southeast Colorado Springs. According to the alert, Kayleen Savage is an indigenous girl, 5’2″ tall and weighing 95 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on Jan. 23, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Help police identify theft suspect in Cañon City

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect of a theft that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Anyone with information on this individual is asked to contact CCPD.
CANON CITY, CO
KXRM

VIDEO: Help CSPD identify attempted robbery suspect

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Robbery Unit is requesting help from the community in identifying an attempted robbery suspect. According to CSPD, the robbery attempt happened on Sunday, Jan. 15 at approximately 9 p.m. at the 7-Eleven store in the 300 block of South Academy Boulevard. CSPD said the suspect approached […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Downtown icon gone forever? Reward for missing sign

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A historic sign in Downtown Colorado Springs has gone missing, and now a $1,000 reward is being offered for its return. People who grew up with it, are now wondering, why someone would take it. The Colorado Springs Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is offering the award after the historic Michelle’s sign went […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Police find victim shot near South Academy and Astrozon

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after they found a man with a gunshot wound late Tuesday night, Jan. 24. According to CSPD, around 10:12 p.m. officers were called to the 2400 block of South Academy Boulevard near Astrozon Boulevard about a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Tyre Nichols’ family before video release: ‘We want peace’

Video of the traffic stop that preceded Nichols’ death will be publicly released after 6 p.m. (CT). MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The attorneys and family of Tyre Nichols asked for justice for their son, and peace in their city, at a press conference in Memphis on Friday. Speakers included family members, attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KXRM

Man fell with gas can, sparking fire at apartments

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was arrested on charges of Reckless Endangerment after a gasoline spill and small fire that evacuated an apartment building on Bijou Street on Wednesday, Jan. 25. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at approximately 1 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the Woodbine Apartments in the 2000 block […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Arrest made in gasoline hazard at apartment complex

UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 1/25/2023 3:37 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD has confirmed to FOX21 news that an arrest has been made in connection to the gasoline hazard reported by CSFD on Wednesday. A Public Information Officer with CSPD said due to the arrest, the incident appears to have been deliberate. CSPD said additional information would be […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy