Our differences make us just that — different. But different doesn’t, or at least shouldn’t, mean bad or wrong. And last Saturday, at Show Your Shine, an adaptive runway event at The Sands Atlantic Beach, differences were celebrated and applauded by hundreds as those with limb loss or other differences took to the stage. Some 27 models, each with a story of adversity and resilience, showed that everyone deserves kindness and respect.

ATLANTIC BEACH, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO