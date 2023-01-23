ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
danspapers.com

Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital Has Record Donation Year in 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. The Eastern Long Island Hospital Auxiliary, a 125-member volunteer group that fundraises for Stony Brook’s Greenport-based Eastern Long Island Hospital (SBELIH), raised a record $555,000 in 2022. This record-breaking donation adds to the Auxiliary’s total fundraising contribution of more than...
STONY BROOK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy