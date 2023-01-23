Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another East Texas lSD is Going to the Four-Day School Week
This is the time of year when numerous area school boards meet to propose and approve the school calendar for the next year. Many times, the changes from year to year aren't too drastic. In 2015, the 84th Texas Legislature passed a bill converting the requirement for 180 days of...
Liberty ISD Education Foundation to host Casino Night fundraiser March 4
The Liberty ISD Education Foundation is hosting a Casino Night fundraiser on March 4, 2023, from 7 to 10 p.m., at the Trinity Valley Exposition Center on FM 563 in Liberty. All funds raised from the event will go toward innovative teaching grants, which provide students with resources and materials not typically covered by the school district’s budget.
Cleveland low-income housing complex slated for upgrades
Cleveland Square Apartments is set to get a much-needed facelift in the coming months. The prospective owners presented their plans before Cleveland City Council on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Representatives of LCJ Management of New Caney explained that the 48-unit complex, located on Waco Street between College and Travis streets, will be upgraded over the course of nine months beginning in 2024.
Casey Jacob Douglas Birge
Casey Jacob Douglas Birge was born in Liberty, Texas, and grew up in Hardin and Weatherford, Texas, where he graduated high school in 1993. He then married Beth on June 16, 1995. Casey was an extremely hard worker his entire life and always strived to reach his highest potential in everything he did. He worked for ExxonMobil for almost 24 years and was a current employee at PeopleCore in Chaddsford, Pennsylvania, near his home in Oxford, Pennsylvania.
Boots and Bullets nets $73K for Dayton firefighters
The Dayton Volunteer Fire Department netted an estimated $73K at the Boots and Bullets fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Dayton Community Center. Attendees opened their pocketbooks and wallets to bid on items in the live and silent auctions, with some items fetching several items their actual value. The generosity of the bidders is a direct result of the hard work put in by the approximately three dozen firefighters who make up Dayton Volunteer Fire Department.
Schools Closed Wednesday Except…
Tuesday’s storms and tornado knocked out power to most of Orange, Orangefield and the Little Cypress area. And Entergy says most won’t receive power until late Wednesday. No classes for Orangefield, Bridge City, WOS LSCO, or LCM on Wed, Jan. 25. Vidor and Deweyville are scheduled to have class.
Houston tops list of '2023's Dirtiest Cities in America'
The dirtiest city in the country is in Texas, according to a new report. Lawn care service LawnStarter put together its list of '2023's Dirtiest Cities in America' using a number of factors, including pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction. The report looked at 150 of the largest cities...
Bowen Leonard “Scooter” Taylor III
Bowen Leonard “Scooter” Taylor III, 60, of Liberty, Texas, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at his residence in Liberty, Texas. Scooter was born on September 1, 1962, to Helen Jeanene Windham and the late Bowen Leonard Taylor Jr. in Liberty, Texas.
Rittenhouse hopes for big turnout at ‘rally against censorship’ in Conroe
Kyle Rittenhouse, the 20-year-old Illinois native acquitted of fatally shooting two men during street protests in Kenosha, Wisc., in 2020, is hoping for a large turnout Thursday at a “rally against censorship” in Conroe. In a short video posted to social media Tuesday, Rittenhouse urged residents to attend…
More Houston-area teachers caught having improper relationships with students, parents react
Concerned parents react to growing number of teacher/student relationships. With a growing number of stories about educators caught having improper relationships with their underage students, parents are growing frustrated with what's happening. So what can be done to keep kids safe and what resources are available? FOX 26's Sherman Desselle looks into it.
Communities report tornado damage in Texas
Tornadoes were reported across the Houston area on Tuesday. The City of Pasadena said there is tornado damage in southeast Harris County. Structures were destroyed in the storm and there were reports of toppled semis on the roads. The Red Cross and the Salvation Army were on the ground to...
LIVE: Damage near Houston as likely tornadoes rip through Texas
A rare tornado emergency was issued Tuesday afternoon as severe storms roared through Texas. Meanwhile, snow is accumulating elsewhere in the central U.S., causing widespread travel disruptions. 32 Entries. 37 minutes ago. Pasadena animal shelter suffers major damage. By Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather digital journalist. Pasadena, Texas, has seen significant damage...
Biggest loop in America is about to get wider before it's even completed
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Grand Parkway isn't even a complete loop yet and the Texas Department of Transportation is already in a position to widen it. TxDOT has gradually opened new segments of the tollway over the last few years. Last May, a stretch in northeast Houston opened for the first time. Before that, a stretch connecting I-45 with I-69 between Spring and New Caney opened in March 2016.
Tuesday’s storm destroyed southeast Liberty County home
A Liberty County family is grateful to be alive after Tuesday’s powerful storm dropped a tornado directly on their home, ripping off the roof, destroying barns and outbuildings, overturning trailers and blowing out windows on several vehicles. “It looks like a bomb went off. It’s complete devastation,” said Liberty...
Abbott hits back at teachers union. "I've devoted more funding to teacher pay raises than any Gov in Texas history"
"Texas lawmakers] are continuing to rob the public schools and send money to private charters and are trying to privatize our schools.They are starving us to death, and then they wonder why we don't meet certain accountability standards." Jackie Anderson, President of the Houston Federation of Teachers.
LCSO: Law enforcement sting in Plum Grove area results in 10 arrests
A two-day operation by law enforcement last week in the Plum Grove area resulted in several drug-related arrests, according to information provided by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday and Friday, Jan. 19-20, deputies with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, along with several other law enforcement agencies, were...
Scammers at work in Harris County - One victim lost $260,000
HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A Houston man was sentenced to 28 years in prison and a $10,000 fine this week for scamming $260,000 out of a 68-year-man with autism, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Tuesday. “This is a career con artist who stole money from...
Insane Video Shows Texas Postal Worker Stuck Riding Out Tornado In Truck
The video shows debris flying around him.
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The second of two Stephen F. Austin University students involved in a serious wreck on Friday afternoon has died. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in a wreck that happened just north of Corrigan. McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said, while Spring was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
Texas Lottery ticket worth $1 million, purchased near Houston in July, remains unclaimed as deadline approaches
Someone who purchased a winning lottery ticket near Houston last summer has until Wednesday afternoon to claim their $1 million prize. The Texas Lottery Commission said the "quick pick" ticket purchased at Fuel Maxx #47, located at 420 University Dr. in Prairie View, matched all five of the white-ball numbers drawn during the Mega Millions drawing on July 29 – 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67 – but not the gold Mega Ball number, 14. The ticket is worth $1 million, according to the lottery commission, but only if the prize is claimed by 5 p.m. Central time Wednesday, which represents the lottery's 180-day claim deadline from the time of the drawing.
