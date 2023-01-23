KINSTON, Lenoir County — A Kinston man was reported to police for sleeping in the Post Office with drugs in his possession and has been arrested. According to a post on the Kinston Police Department's Facebook page, officers responded to a report of a subject sleeping inside the Post Office at 2433 N Herritage Street. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with the subject, Anthony Potter. Officers discovered that Potter had an order for arrest for failing to appear for court in Wayne County. During the arrest methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located.

KINSTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO