BCSO investigation leads to drug arrest
On Friday, Jan. 20, Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Jimmy Lewis, 33 years of age, of 408 East 6th Street in Washington. Lewis was charged with Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Lewis’ arrest...
Dover man charged after K9 officer alerts deputies to drugs in vehicle
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Dover man is facing felony drug charges after a Craven County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer alerted deputies to the presence of drugs in the vehicle he was driving during a Cove City traffic stop Thursday. John Allen Jones, 46, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of […]
K-9 senses lead to felony drug charges for Dover man
A Dover man is behind bars after Echo, a Craven County Sheriff's Office K-9, alerted authorities to the presence of drugs in a vehicle. According to a release from the office, on Jan. 26, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Patrol Bureau conducted a traffic stop on N.C. 55 Highway in Cove City, N.C. During the traffic stop, K-9 Echo alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle.
Multiple firearms seized in arrests
WINTON – Increased patrols by the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office in problem areas of the county resulted in the recent arrests of six adults as well as charges bought against a juvenile. Sheriff Dexter Hayes said eight firearms were seized during saturation patrols that were carried out Jan....
KPD: two arrested on multiple charges including drugs, Fentanyl
Officers from the Kinston Police Department respond to calls that lead to locating wanted persons and narcotics. Officers responded to a report of a subject sleeping inside the Post Office located at 2433 N Herritage Street. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with the subject, Anthony Potter. Officers discovered that Potter had an Order for Arrest for failing to appear for court in Wayne County. During the arrest, Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and Drug Paraphernalia were located. Potter was subsequently charged with Possession of Schedule II, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Felon tries eating bag and its drugs before Taser is used for arrest from Nash County Sheriff’s Office
RED OAK, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Tuesday by deputies in Nash County for having a bag of drugs and attempting to eat them, according to its sheriff’s office. On Tuesday, Nash County Narcotics Detectives were in the Red Oak area when they saw an apparent drug transaction at Faulkner’s Convenience Store, they said.
Goldsboro man sentenced to 15+ years in prison for using fake car ads to rob people at gunpoint, USDOJ says
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison Friday for robbing victims through fraudulent online car advertisements, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina. Between August and September 2019, prosecutors say Daekwon Sample, 25, also known...
Kinston man arrested on drug charges
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A Kinston man was reported to police for sleeping in the Post Office with drugs in his possession and has been arrested. According to a post on the Kinston Police Department's Facebook page, officers responded to a report of a subject sleeping inside the Post Office at 2433 N Herritage Street. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with the subject, Anthony Potter. Officers discovered that Potter had an order for arrest for failing to appear for court in Wayne County. During the arrest methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located.
Two arrested for failing to appear in court in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department responded to two different scenes Wednesday. According to a Facebook post, a report of a person sleeping in the local post office on 2433 N. Herritage Street in Kinston was made to KPD. Officers found Anthony Potter, who had warrants out for his arrest for failing to […]
Greenville nurse arrested on child exploitation charges
GREENVILLE, N.C. — A registered nurse in Greenville is in custody after being charged with 12 counts of Second Degree Sex Exploit Minor. Craig Alexander Bogenn, 58, listed as a registered nurse in Greenville, was booked into the Pitt County Jail on Wednesday, Jan. 25. According to the City...
Vehicle stolen from Wilson woman delivering pizza, teen flees and crashes car, police say
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager stole a car on Tuesday from a woman who was delivering pizza, according to the Wilson Police Department. On Tuesday shortly after 11:45 a.m., officers of the Wilson Police Department responded to the 2200 block of Cameron Road in reference to an auto theft.
NC teen facing charges after guns found in vehicle during traffic stop
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County Sheriff’s deputies say a 16-year-old is facing charges after they said he was driving unsafely south on Memorial Drive in Greenville. The teen was not identified because of his age. Petitions were being submitted to Juvenile Court Services, charging the driver with two counts of carrying a concealed gun […]
WPD: Pair arrested on drug charges
On Jan. 18, 2023 officers with the Washington Police Department initiated a traffic stop on vehicle after observing the vehicle being operated in a careless and reckless manner. As a result of the traffic stop and subsequent investigation probable cause was developed to search the vehicle after the suspect was...
Body cam: 'Stay there, don't move.' At least 15 shots fired at Halifax deputy interviewing witnesses
ENFIELD, N.C. — Body-worn camera released Friday shows the moment someone fired shots at a Halifax County deputy interviewing two men about an earlier shooting. At about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the deputy was standing outside in a neighborhood at the corner of Dennis and Bryant streets asking possible witnesses about a shooting that occurred earlier in the evening at the Carriage House apartment complex in Enfield.
Juvenile Operating Stolen Car Flees From Officers
A juvenile is facing charges in two counties following a brief chase with a stolen car. It began Tuesday afternoon when a car was stolen from a Wilson pizza restaurant. A tracking device on the vehicle alerted law enforcement it was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 from Wilson into Johnston County in excess of 100 miles per hour.
Greenville woman arrested on nine charges including arson
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A Greenville woman is charged with first-degree arson and two counts of child abuse after police said she admitted to setting her home on fire while her two children were inside. Mykia Hardy, 28, is in jail under a $100,000 bond. Police said Hardy's 4-year-old...
Two arrested on drug charges in Washington after traffic stop
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A traffic stop in Washington led to the arrest of two people on drug-related charges. Daquon Green, 24, of Chocowinity, and Paul Byrd, 22, of Washington, were arrested on Jan. 18. Green was given a $70,000 secured bond while Byrd was given a $25,000 secured bond. Green’s charges include: Byrd was […]
Kinston Police Department provide larceny case updates
With the help of the community and an investigation both subjects have been identified. Officers obtained a warrant on Patrice Knight (Rocky Mount, NC) for Felony Larceny. On January 19, 2023, the Nash County Sheriff's Office served the warrant. Officers obtained a warrant on James Earl Ricks (55 years old)...
Police respond to more gunshots in Plymouth
Shooting incidents resurfaced last week in several Plymouth locations — including at an East Main street residence where gunfire has become somewhat common in recent months. Police department officers responded to four “shots fired” calls reported at 505 East Main street, nearby Crowell Street and on Winesett Circle and Luvera Street.
Two hurt after Kinston man’s car crashes into medical office
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police responded to a reported motor vehicle crash Thursday where two people were injured. Police said in a Facebook post that the offending vehicle struck a medical office, UNC Cardiology, at 701 A Doctors Drive in Kinston. Charles Coward, 87, was attempting to park his car in the parking lot […]
