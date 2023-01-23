ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

TPD: Man attempted to break into 16-year-old’s window

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RJgHB_0kOUMLoO00

TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he tried to break into a 16-year-old girl’s bedroom.

Officers responded to a home near 51st and 33rd West Avenue Sunday morning around midnight. A woman said a man was trying to break into her daughter’s bedroom.

The teenager woke up to the suspect, now identified as Jason Polk, trying to get through a window.

Investigators say Polk tried to enter through multiple windows of the home.

Polk was still at the home when officers arrived. He admitted that he was trying to get inside the home, and that he was “trying to holler at a female in the house.”

Polk appeared to be drunk and was carrying two bottles of wine.

He was arrested for first-degree burglary and public intoxication.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

Sarina Williams
4d ago

Uggghhh, the make my day law was made for p.o.s like that.why he was able to leave still living, is a mystery to me

Reply
7
Winfordembry21
3d ago

Those kind are the one's where the keys need to be tossed in the river if these allegations are TRUE...

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

Suspect identified in north Tulsa RV park homicide

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has released more information about the suspect in the homicide of a woman in her 40s at Mingo Valley RV Park this week. Authorities confirmed the suspect in the case is Ryan David Gordon. According to court documents, a neighbor said...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa police searching for suspect in gang graffiti case

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a suspect in connection with a graffiti case in east Tulsa. Officers were patrolling near 31st and Mingo Wednesday night when they spotted two people painting graffiti on the side of the building with spray paint. The officers arrested Leonel Sago...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man, woman dead in murder-suicide, says Broken Arrow police

--- UPDATE: Two are dead after a murder-suicide in Broken Arrow. BAPD said they were performing a welfare check at the home near 131st and Aspen around 3:50 Thursday afternoon. Officers said they arrived to find a woman dead inside the home. At the same time, officers said they found...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Police: Woman Found Dead At Tulsa RV Park

A woman has been found dead at the Mingo RV Park, according to Tulsa Police. Officers were called to the scene just before 9 a.m. police have not released how the woman died but say the woman's body showed signs of trauma. Officers quickly identified a suspect, the man was tracked down in Wagoner where police say he stabbed himself in the chest. The suspect was flown to a hospital, but police do not have information on his status.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

74 pounds of meth, 1 pound of fentanyl confiscated by Tulsa police

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department carried out a search warrant that resulted in a large drug bust this week. Officers with the Special Investigations Division found 74 pounds of methamphetamine and just over a pound of Fentanyl. That equates to about 30,000 doses of fentanyl. TPD...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Driver taken into custody following pursuit on Highway 75

TULSA, Okla. — A driver was taken into custody following a pursuit on Highway 75 early Friday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The driver did not stop when troopers attempted to perform a traffic stop, troopers said. The driver ended up crashing near 71st Street and Highway 75.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Bakery Cleans Up After Vandalism

Employees at a Tulsa bakery are cleaning up after someone broke into their building overnight. Fresh loaves of sourdough bread are still coming out of the oven at Country Bird Bakery, despite a break-in overnight. "Someone smashed the glass, with like a block of concrete and a sack, and went...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa County District Attorney's Daughter Found Not Guilty In Stabbing Due To Mental Illness

A judge finds Jennifer Kunzweiler not guilty "by reason of mental illness" in the stabbing of her father, Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzewiler. On Friday, the judge ordered that Kunzweiler be transported from jail to a mental facility for evaluation and treatment. According to the judge, the physical acts of the crime were committed but evidence showed they were committed by a person who couldn’t differentiate between right and wrong. The case was handled by DA Jack Thorpe from District 27.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Tulsa County sees rash of unrelated kidnapping rests

TULSA, Okla. — Tuesday, Ariel Chance recalled a heavy police presence at her apartment complex near 71st and South Memorial. She said law enforcement was lined down the street with SWAT gear. “I thought there was a killer around or something,” she said. An arrest report said that...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
kggfradio.com

Caney Search Warrant Results In Three Arrests

A domestic disturbance in Caney leads to the arrest of three Caney residents. Wednesday morning, officers with the Caney Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance in the 500 block of West 4th Street. 19-year-old Breandra Hall of Tulsa was arrested for obstruction of a law enforcement officer. After her...
CANEY, KS
KRMG

Broken Arrow family’s dog attacked by animal

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow family is warning others after they said their dog was attacked by a coyote or something bigger. The Guy family said their dog Paco was carried off by an animal early Wednesday morning. Ronnie Guy described the attack as he witnessed it...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Man Arrested for Stealing Vehicle

Norman Thompson was seen in Washington County Court today on multiple charges of unlawful possession of motor vehicle, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unauthorized use of motor vehicle by way of a joy ride. According to an affidavit, the victim knows Thompson personally due to Thompson previously doing some...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KRMG

West Tulsa man in underwear tries to stop package thief

TULSA, Okla. — A west Tulsa man sprang into action when he tried to stop a package thief in his underwear. Dalton Toothman and his fiancé caught a woman stealing their package on their home’s security camera on Sunday morning, minutes after a delivery truck dropped off the package.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy