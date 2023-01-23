TPD: Man attempted to break into 16-year-old’s window

TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he tried to break into a 16-year-old girl’s bedroom.

Officers responded to a home near 51st and 33rd West Avenue Sunday morning around midnight. A woman said a man was trying to break into her daughter’s bedroom.

The teenager woke up to the suspect, now identified as Jason Polk, trying to get through a window.

Investigators say Polk tried to enter through multiple windows of the home.

Polk was still at the home when officers arrived. He admitted that he was trying to get inside the home, and that he was “trying to holler at a female in the house.”

Polk appeared to be drunk and was carrying two bottles of wine.

He was arrested for first-degree burglary and public intoxication.

