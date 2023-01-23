ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Kendall Gill would 'tear up' Bulls locker room

The lack of discipline plagued by the Bulls reared its ugly head on Tuesday night when they faced off against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis. The Bulls were coming off a two-game win streak with take-care-of-business wins against the Detroit Pistons in Paris and a gritty win at home against the Atlanta Hawks.
CHICAGO, IL
Bulls mailbag: Will management trade Caruso, Big 3?

The Chicago Bulls are scuffling and underachieving. You have questions. We have answers. From here on out, there's really only one question that needs to be run. When will Arturas Karnisovas act on what we can all see---these three core players just don't work together?. This is the third season...
CHICAGO, IL
Where Bulls finished in NBA All-Star starters voting

The NBA revealed its All-Star starters on TNT Thursday night. Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant will start for the Eastern Conference on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City, Utah, while Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic and Zion Williamson will represent the Western Conference. Antetokounmpo and James will serve as captains, who will pick teams before the game in a new wrinkle to All-Star weekend.
CHICAGO, IL
Report: Bobby Portis to miss time with MCL injury

The Milwaukee Bucks can’t escape the injury bug. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton both returned from extended absences on Monday against the Detroit Pistons, but they will now be without another contributor for some time. Bobby Portis suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported....
MILWAUKEE, WI
'Don't be surprised' if Bulls trade Andre Drummond

The NBA Trade Deadline is approaching and after a pair of bad losses to the Indiana Pacers and Charlotte Hornets, pressure is mounting for the front office to make a move. Those two losses have really seemed to ignite the NBA trade rumor mill and conversation surrounding the Bulls. As our own K.C. Johnson wrote in his mailbag, "the vultures are circling."
CHICAGO, IL
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
NFL World Reacts To Christian McCaffrey's Announcement

Superstar running back Christian McCaffrey has missed practice time this week with a nagging calf injury. While injury issues for McCaffrey have been a huge cause for concern in the past, it appears that is not the case heading into this weekend's NFC Championship game. During his media ...
SANTA CLARA, CA
Patrick Williams has jersey retired at his high school

On Wednesday, West Charlotte High School retired Patrick Williams' No. 4 jersey. In his senior year in 2019, Williams averaged 22.1 points, nine rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.8 blocks. He became the second athlete from WCHS to have his jersey retired behind Kennedy Meeks, according to the Charlotte Observer. Williams...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Who is the Bulls’ biggest NBA rival?

Throughout the history of the NBA, many great teams have taken center stage and competed in special matchups throughout the regular season and the playoffs. And for a few of those teams, a fierce competitive hatred developed between their respective organizations. Some of the strongest NBA rivalries peaked around the...
CHICAGO, IL
Why blowing up Bulls' roster is more longshot than not

Here’s the thing about the Chicago Bulls consistently thinking---or sometimes even saying---that the sub-.500 team they’re facing is a team they should beat. Those sub-.500 teams are saying the same thing about the Bulls. The Charlotte Hornets on Thursday became the latest bottom-feeding team to embarrass the Bulls,...
CHICAGO, IL
Alex Caruso garnering trade interest from two suitors

Alex Caruso is garnering trade interest from other teams, and some are checking in with the Bulls about his status on the trade market, sources told NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson. The New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors are viewed as potential suitors. : Bulls mailbag: Will management trade...
CHICAGO, IL
10 observations: Hawks cruise past Flames without Toews

The Blackhawks cruised past the Calgary Flames 5-1 at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday. 1. Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews was a late scratch due to a non-COVID illness. It's the second time he's missed a game this season because of an illness. The Blackhawks were shut out by New Jersey 3-0 on Dec. 6 in the first game without Toews, but it was much different this time around.
CHICAGO, IL
Podcast: Which Hawks outside of Kane, Toews could garner trade interest?

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau on the Blackhawks winning seven of their last 10 games and whether there's no tanking in the NHL. The guys also talk about Jaxson Stauber's first two NHL starts and where he fits into the depth chart moving forward. Plus, the latest update on Alex Stalock and which Blackhawks outside of Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews could garner trade interest?
CHICAGO, IL
Top 24 Kobe Bryant moments and quotes

Three years ago Thursday, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others died, in a helicopter crash, devastating the sports world. Bryant created one of the most storied careers in basketball history across his 20 years in the NBA. His resume is endless,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
One free agent fit for every NFL team in 2023

The NFL offseason is almost here. As more teams are eliminated from postseason contention each week, franchise’s begin to turn their focus toward transaction season. The next few months will bring plenty of changes across the league, from coaching staff changes to free agent signings and draft picks. The...
TENNESSEE STATE
